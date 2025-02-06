Mighty Networks is the best place to build your online community

Online communities have been around since the early days of the internet. They were then revolutionized by social media platforms like Facebook.

But now, community builders are looking for more intimate spaces to bring people together online, and a new swath of online community platforms have emerged. Geneva and Mighty Networks are two online community platforms that approach community building in different ways.

Ahead, we are going to break down what these two are all about, so you can make the best decision for your community.

1. Geneva vs. Mighty Networks: Who are they?

Geneva

Geneva is a community platform that describes itself as “a home for groups of all shapes and sizes.” They offer an all-in-one communication app for people to come together, chat, and hang out through the use of text, audio, video, and live streaming functionality.

Communities on Geneva are all about forging tight-knit, smaller, and more private groups of people around a general topic, interest, or idea.

Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks is a cultural software platform that lets you bring content, courses, community, and commerce together in one place. This all-in-one online community and course platform gives creators a wide range of native features and tools to build awesome content.

Mighty comes with flexible Spaces that can be customized to hold features like courses, live streaming, events, discussion, long and short-form content, and more! You can gate your community or individual Spaces and charge in 135 different currencies or token-gating, making it easy to sell a course, event, or membership. Mighty also comes with awesome native apps for every device.

2. Geneva vs. Mighty Networks: Judgment Criteria

In order to compare Mighty Networks to Geneva, we’ve put together a set of criteria to judge how they stack up. Below are three key factors that should be on every creator’s list for choosing a platform for their virtual community:

Customization and features

Monetization

Native mobile app experience

There are many avenues you can take to compare Mighty Networks to Geneva, but these three categories will provide a wide lens for what these platforms have to offer. So, let’s start breaking down which online community platform you should pick, Geneva or Mighty Networks.

3. Geneva vs. Mighty Networks: Customization and features

Geneva

In terms of customization, Geneva has done a solid job of living up to its claim of being an “all-in-one communications platform.” When you build a community on Geneva, you gat a lot of different ways to chat. Some that they highlight on their platform are text, voice, video, and live chat “rooms.”

On top of their chat features, you can also create forum-based discussion rooms, and schedule and host events through an integrated calendar in your Geneva community “Home.” Other features include the ability to create questionnaires and surveys to “gate” certain rooms in your community for members you deem appropriate.

Mighty Networks

When you build with Mighty, you’ll have tons of options and features at your disposal. With Mighty, you start building with Spaces -- each Space acts as a container that can be used to hold content, live streaming, events, community, courses, and more!

It's the combination of pretty much every feature you could need that sets Mighty apart. Not only can you build gorgeous community spaces where your members can interact with each other and your content, but you can also host virtual events and offer online courses.

This means that the platform grows with you and your aspirations. Even if you don’t have plans for online courses now, the features will be there when you’re ready, and they will constantly be improved upon.

Here are other awesome features on a Mighty Network:

Discussion boards, surveys, polls, and Q&As.

You can post live and recorded videos.

You can gate content with individual Spaces.

Host virtual events on the platform.

And you can utilize an “activity feed” feature that makes it easy for members to keep track of all the awesome content you’re providing.

Of course, you can also bring your own BRANDING to Mighty, adding logos and customization, choosing light or dark mode, and even getting your own custom, white-label apps if you choose.

Mighty provides a robust ecosystem of native features that allows creators to continually evolve their community experiences. That means that you’ll rely less on integrations to keep your community running.

4. Geneva vs. Mighty Networks: Monetization

Geneva

Currently, when you compare Geneva to Mighty Networks in terms of monetization options, Geneva is sorely lacking. Their platform is free to use, but they don’t have an easy way to actually monetize your community or content in their current version. However, they’ve stated that they plan on integrating Stripe payments in the future. Geneva does have token gating, but so does Mighty.

Mighty Networks

Bringing together a group of like-minded people around a common goal, interest, or idea requires time. In turn, creators who build awesome communities should have a variety of ways to monetize the hard work being done to make it a reality.

On a Mighty Network, you can create paid memberships, subscriptions, virtual events, and online courses and they are all integrated into the platform. As we said above, you can charge for all of these in 135 different currencies AND token-gating, with any combination of one-time, annual, or monthly fees you want.

5. Geneva vs. Mighty Networks: Native mobile app experience

Geneva

When you build a community on Geneva, it will be available across web, iOS and Android devices. This is a great functionality to have for any creator looking to build a community because your members will have more ways to interact in your community and will probably stay more engaged.

Mighty Networks

In terms of a native mobile app experience, Mighty Networks edges out Geneva in one key aspect.

If you build your community on a Mighty Network not only are your members free to use it across multiple devices. But in addition to the app being available across web, iOS, and Android, Mighty Networks also offers a Pro plan that allows creators to build a white label mobile app.

That means that you’ll have your own branded app that is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store complete with push notifications, your branded icon, and everything else.

Mighty's cultural software brings such a great a community experience that it's ranked as the #1 online community management softwareby the ranking site G2. Everything is native on Mighty, this stops the hassle of juggling multiple platforms to make your business work.

On Geneva, you’ll get some good options for communication, but not much else. There are no options for monetization nor for online courses.

Our platform is constantly evolving and iterating on the experiences we give creators to build awesome content and connect members. And this couldn't be truer than with Mighty Co-Host™, the AI-powered community generator.

Mighty Co-Host™ runs on Chat GPT and can create a Big Purpose, community name, brand, landing and sales pages, and more. Mighty Networks is the only community building software that offers this feature.

And if that's not enough, your Mighty Network is available across the web, iOS, and Android. More customization, flexibility, and mobility sounds pretty great, right?

