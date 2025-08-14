Mighty Networks is a course and community platform that consistently holds the top spot in G2’s rankings. LearnWorlds is a relatively new online learning software, but the creators have combined a powerful website builder with a solid LMS for teaching.

In this article, we’ll compare Mighty vs LearnWorlds, focusing on how each rates for community, courses, and apps.

Mighty Networks vs LearnWorlds: Comparison chart







LearnWorlds Mighty Networks Comprehensive Community Platform - Discussion Forums Member Profiles AI Community Building - Native Live Events - Native Livestreaming - Asynchronous Courses Native Live Courses - Email Software Basic Native Email Built-in ConvertKit Integration App Included with Every Plan - Branded Community Apps - Branded Course Apps App Development Process Build Your Own We Build It







LearnWorlds vs. Mighty Networks

Community

Mighty Networks is rated the #1 community platform by the review site G2. With its “people magic” approach to community, Mighty is at the cutting edge of features and automation for online communities.

Here are some of the key features:

Discussion forums, video content, text & articles, polls, livestreaming, and more built-in.

Built-in live events (choose from native livestreaming or Zoom integration), with landing pages, RSVPs, and event discussions.

Sell memberships, bundles, events, courses, and more as stand-alone products in 135 currencies

Integrated community AI with Mighty Co-Host™ that can instantly create your community and brand identity, landing pages, and member profiles. It can also prompt discussions, introduce members, and outline courses!

Beautiful, intuitive community apps for every device.

A built-in ConvertKit integration for email marketing.

Lots of free support in the Mighty Community! (It’s free to join!).

LearnWorlds does have a community feature, but it’s extremely limited–a retro discussion forum.

You can organize conversations by public or private spaces, with posts, upvotes, liking, and link-sharing.

BUT There’s NO native community video and a 20 MB attachment limit.

The community is also missing native live events and livestreaming–LearnWorlds suggests a workaround with different integrations.

Which is best for community?

There’s no comparison: if you’re interested in community, don’t choose LearnWorlds. It’s not a modern community platform–there are dozens of other platforms that are better.

The best feature is the totally-customizeable Space option--to build in the community features you need (and leave off the ones you don't).

Here's a space in a Mighty Network:







Courses

If you’re looking first and foremost for a platform to build and sell courses online (and not a community), this is the most important part of the comparison. Because both LearnWorlds and Mighty have different strengths and weaknesses. You’ll need to figure out which is right for your business.

Here’s the breakdown.

Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks has a simple but powerful course-builder built-in.

The course platform has an intuitive visual LMS that easily builds courses with audio, video, text, PDFs, etc.

Unrivaled engagement features , each course space can hold discussion forums, live events, livestreaming, student DMs and messaging, and comments and discussion on each lesson.

Integrated AI features like auto course outlines, instant landing pages, and the “make it better” text editor.

Advanced content features like dripping, assessments, and analytics.

Courses can be packaged into bundles with things like community, private groups, coaching, and/or live events.

Mighty is better at live courses. We’ll get into the things LearnWorld does best below, but Mighty is better designed for live courses.

Livestream directly from a course space to desktop or mobile , with multi-speaker view and viewer comments. (LearnWorlds doesn’t have native livestreaming).

Host videos and content for passive income–and charge a premium for a live course experience .

Automatically drop your course recordings into the LMS.

If you want to run a cohort course business or even want the option to go live and sell the recordings afterward, Mighty is the better choice. It has the native live features LearnWorlds doesn’t.

LearnWorlds

LearnWorlds has more features for creating and selling a standalone pre-recorded course:

Good LMS with AI enhancements , lots of learning and content options, SCORM compliant, and with flexible delivery options (e.g. drip, custom paths, etc.).

Great interactive video features . Unlike the community features, LearnWorlds has built good features into its course platform: tables of contents, interactions, and transcripts tagged to the video.

Drag-and-drop course website builder with 400+ templates, quick website creation, intuitive editing, and built-in code editor for customization.

Built-in marketing tools for building funnels, adding an affiliate program, or selling bundles.

LearnWorlds has a suite of great features for building courses (although some of the best are only available on the most expensive plans)

The bottom line…

When it comes to a course business, the right platform will probably depend on your business model. Are you building a live course experience? Or are you building a pre-recorded course?

Choose Mighty for…

A course + community platform that integrates seamlessly

Native live teaching and live streaming features (teach live + sell the recording)

Better engagement features throughout the course (tagged to community features like live events, discussions, messaging, etc.)

Choose LearnWorlds for…

A great course platform for pre-recorded courses with a complex toolset for delivering an asynchronous experience

Integrated website-building and comprehensive marketing systems

Apps

Finally, we’ll compare each of these platforms with their approaches to apps. Both LearnWorlds and Mighty Networks offer a branded app, which we’ll compare in a minute.

But there’s one important thing to mention first.

LearnWorlds doesn’t have a free app option. The only way to get LearnWorlds on an app is to pay $500+/mo for a branded app. This will work for some creators, but is a hefty price tag to get your course on your app.

Mighty Networks has an app included with every plan. It’s well-reviewed and can be found in the App Store or Google Play Store.







Branded apps

When it comes to branded apps, both LearnWorlds and Mighty offer very different approaches to app development.

Here’s what you get when you build an app with Mighty Pro.

Livestreaming, courses, memberships, and every other Mighty feature on your own branded app with your branded notifications.

Mighty completely builds the apps including designs and splash screens.

Mighty takes care of all submissions (App Store & Google Play Store), proactive updates, and support.

Mighty Pro has built branded apps for Mel Robbins, TED, Cambridge University, and Jim Kwik.

By contrast, LearnWorlds has a DIY approach to app design. You can drag-and-drop to edit your own app for your online course, and then submit it to LearnWorlds’s team for approval and publishing. This can be a good way to get a branded course app.

In the end, Mighty is best for established brands and businesses to create done-for-you branded apps.

LearnWorlds would be good for a course creator who wants their asynchronous courses on a DIY app.

