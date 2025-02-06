Online Courses

How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network

Ready to see step-by-step *exactly* how you enable online courses in your Mighty Network? Then this tutorial is for you.

Author

Gina Bianchini

Last Updated

February 6, 2025

How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network

Table of Contents

In this article

Here’s a simple, step-by-step video to show you how to create and manage online courses–or Mighty Courses, as we call them–in your Mighty Network👇

If you want more support in building your online course community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!

3 ways to run Mighty Courses:

Since Mighty's Spaces give you the flexibility to build a bunch of different combinations with your course, you could add things like discussion forums, live events, live streaming, content, and more. But here are a few popular options:

  1. You can offer a course with just course content and no community.

  2. You can offer a course with a dedicated course community that only members of that course can access. 

  3. You can run a course live where the community is front and center and you’re building the course content as you go. 

These options AREN’T available on any other course platform. So, if you’re used to running your online courses on one platform, your course community on Facebook, and your sales pages and payments on yet another platform, you can now bring all three of these parts together in one place, under your brand, instantly available on every platform – web and mobile apps on iPhone, iPad, and Android. 

Curious how your members or students will experience your Mighty Courses? We’ve got a video for that, too. 👇

