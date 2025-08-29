Branded Apps
The 5 Best White-Label Coaching Apps of 2025
If you’re ready to build a white-label coaching app under your brand, here’s where to turn.
With the explosion of online coaching, and the industry growing 54% to $20 billion in 2022, it’s a good time to be a coach. People are hiring coaches for everything from dating to work to fitness, and the market is strong.
But there are also a lot of coaches out there. And one of the best ways to stand out in a crowded field is to run a high-value coaching program on your own app. When coaches send high-ticket clients to Facebook groups or have them download a Kajabi app, it really doesn’t send the message that they’re running a premium service.
The answer is a coaching app. Not under someone else’s brand. Under yours. In this post, we’ll introduce you to 5 software options that will give you your own white-label coaching app.
What is a white-label app?
A white-label app is a software solution for mobile–a native app–that’s built by a third-party company and branded to fit your needs.
In most cases, the white-label app development company specializes in creating a certain solution, and they resell it to multiple buyers with custom branding.
Benefits of a white-label app
There are some real benefits to choosing a white-label app instead of building something custom.
White-label app companies specialize in one thing, in some cases offering a higher quality of app than you could get even with a custom build
These companies often make improvements proactively and for all clients–meaning you can get constant improvements without paying for new development
Many offer ongoing product support–you don’t need to call a developer when something breaks
You can still have a lot of customization options to showcase your brand
White-label apps often have the feel of a custom app, but come at a much lower price point
Features of white-label apps for coaching
The exact features you need will depend a bit on your coaching style and business operations. But here are some of the common features you can watch for in a white-label coaching app.
Community and discussion forums
Creating programs
Building live or pre-recorded courses
Livestreaming
Content options (video, long- and short-form, polls and questions)
Event scheduling & calendar
Push notifications
Flexible Spaces
Custom branding options
Built-in sales & ability to sell and bundle
A supportive team behind you
An experienced app development company with good reviews
Detailed analytics
Deployed on every platform (iOS AND Android)
Best white-label coaching apps
1. Mighty Pro
Best app-builder for coaching communities
Mighty Pro builds white-label coaching apps that bring together content, courses, community, commerce, and live events. On Mighty, you get a full set of features deployed in our flexible Spaces, things like discussion forums, live and pre-recorded courses, virtual events with RSVP, live streaming, content options, member profiles, and more.
In fact, Mighty is ranked the #1 community management software on G2.
Mighty lets you bundle and sell your coaching, bundling in the features above. You can sell in 135 different currencies, or even monetize with token-gating. Here are a few of the AMAZING results from recent launches:
A podcaster and author sold 5,000 seats to a $997 course in 10 days!
A health-focused launch to 100 high-ticket members added $40,000 in ARR.
One community launched a 13-week add-on course and generated an additional $100k in revenue in 2 months.
We work with you every step of the way to make your launch a success and check in with you after on a regular basis, helping you read your analytics and understand what’s working and what isn’t.
Finally, Mighty is also a leader in community AI, making it RADICALLY EASIER to run your community–in many cases, it only takes a few hours a week. Mighty Co-Host™ can automate course outlines, landing pages, user profiles, and welcome posts.
And it can spark human connection and creativity with features like icebreakers, “make it better” post editing, and the Infinite Question Generator.
If you’re running your coaching business on an existing platform, we’ll even take care of the migration for you.
Let us show you what we could build!
Mighty Pro pros and cons
Pros
Top-rated community platform with features like programs, bundles, private groups, discussion forums, courses, events, livestreaming, chat and messaging, member profiles, and more
A ton of ways to generate revenue in 135 currencies. Build bundles to match your business style
Scheduling and calendar for group coaching
Mighty Co-Host™ AI boosts connection and creativity
The Mighty Pro team is your strategy support
Experience app-builder with a ton of positive reviews
2. Virtuagym
Good white-label option for fitness coaches
If your coaching is specifically geared toward personal training, then Virtuagym is an interesting option (if not, jump down the list). Virtuagym is a platform that makes a personal training community accessible, and trainers can use the software to create nutrition tracking, progress marking, and even build-out custom training plans.
For those personal trainers and fitness coaches looking for a branded fitness app, Virtuagym lets you do things like scheduling sessions, digital coaching, or adding your own discussion forum under your brand.
Virtuagym pros and cons
Pros
White-label coaching apps tailored to the fitness industry
Manage clients and build custom programs in the app
Manage your 1:1 coaching calendar from the app
Cons
Features are basic and best for coaches with small businesses
The community solution is a simple discussion forum (it doesn’t have the content features of Mighty Pro)
The UX design is pretty basic
3. Nudge Coach
App for online courses and “nudges”
Nudge Coach is a coaching app with an interesting approach to running a coaching business, focusing on what they call “nudges”. It gives you the option to customize your own coaching programs with video-based lessons and prompts. With its “cards” function, you can create content similar to an existing social media platform, and it's good for daily inspiration and encouragement.
With messaging features built-in you can keep in touch with clients 1:1, and you can track goals together. All this can be done on a white-label app that reflects your brand.
Nudge pros and cons
Pros
Cool content options and can create video-based programs
Integrated with features for checking progress like feedback and goal tracking
A good white-label approach to getting your own app
Cons
Limited white-label customization
Limited community features
No community, events, or group features
4. Disciple
Alternative community platform with white-labeling
If you want the benefits of a community, Disciple is another option. It’s a UK-based community software that lets coaches build a community-based business–growing and monetizing their work. It includes features for posting video and text-based content and live streaming. You can gate community access and sell subscriptions, mixing in your community with a 1:1 or group coaching program.
With some good membership management options to see who’s in your community and what they’re doing, as well as the options to create groups, Disciple could be a good place to build your white-label coaching app.
However, Disciple has focused on forum and group features but hasn’t yet offered the option to do online courses. If you want to build course-based coaching programs, Mighty Pro might be the better choice.
Disciple pros and cons
Pros
Good community platform based around a forum
Text and video-based content options
Member profiles and analytics
Monetize with subscription-type memberships
Cons
No course-options
Limited community options
No AI features
5. My PT Hub
Good fitness coaching app
There are a lot of coaching apps in the fitness space, so we’ll close out this list with one more. My PT Hub is similar to Virtuagym. It gives you a platform to run a coaching business (and could probably be adapted for different types of coaching). You can create workout programs, track nutrition, and it gives you a lot of options to manage relationships with your clients (messaging, profiles, etc.)
One interesting bonus of My PT Hub is that it has the option to connect with wearables, making it the only one on this list that could integrate a white-label coaching app with something like a fitness watch.
My PT Hub is NOT good for those who want coaching communities, and it might be difficult to run a coaching business at scale. But for fitness coaches with a small to medium client list, it’s a great way to get a white-label app with IOT functions.
My PT Hub pros and cons
Pros
Good, white label fitness coaching app with scheduling, nutrition planning, and goal tracking
Customize workout plans and message clients
Can be integrated with wearables like a Fitbit or Apple Watch
Cons
No community or course features
No in-app event features
Limited scalability & customization
Ready to start?
We hope this list has given you some ideas for where to get a white-label coaching app, no matter what type of business you run.
And if you want to see what you could build with Mighty Pro, come and meet us! We mix a top-rated community platform with a white-label app to give you a one-stop coaching business that can scale to 7 or 8 figures! And our integrated AI features PLUS the support of the Mighty Pro team make it RADICALLY EASIER to launch your course app and get to profitability fast.
Let us show you what we could build together.
