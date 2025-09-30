7 Best Whop Alternatives for Earning Online (2025 RANKINGS)

What to look for in Whop alternatives

Whop promises online freedom to earn, with digital sales, communities, and monetized user content. But Whop comes with a lot of distractions that prevent you from building a real digital business.

If you’re ready for a Whop alternative to grow your digital business fast, you’re in the right place. In this article, we’re introducing 7 alternatives to Whop for different kinds of creators.

We’ll cover:

What Whop is and its pros and cons.

What to look for in a Whop alternative.

7 alternatives for all types of creators.

Some FAQs about switching from Whop.

What is Whop?

Whop is a community marketplace platform. It was founded by a trio of 25-year-olds: Steven Schwartz, Cameron Zoub, and Jack Sharkey in 2021. The platform had a simple mission: “make people a lot of money on the internet.” It has different ways to earn money (called “whops”), and uses a community, course, and user challenge model to earn both Hosts and members money. Whop positions itself as a “digital Etsy for expertise.”

One unique thing about Whop is its Discord-style interface, with a community feel, that makes both Hosts and members money. Whop is a marketplace, focusing on lots of public exposure and discoverability to drive growth. It also uses a modular software approach– AKA “apps” –so that creators can add or remove the features they want.

Whop is seeing fast growth, especially in India, Pakistan, Morocco, and South Africa where it can create accessible income for young creators.

Here are some examples of whops:

A pre-recorded digital course

A paid community or membership

An affiliate group for selling a digital product on social

A group that rewards members for cutting and sharing content

Paying members for creating UGC content

Access to other groups on other platforms (ie. Discord or Telegram)

Key numbers

30%. The commission Whop takes from transactions that start in the marketplace OR from an affiliate referral.

28,000 - The monthly active earners.

11+ million - The number of people on the platform.

$108 million - The monthly earnings (as of May 2025)

Whop offers

Easy checkout and lots of payment options (inc. crypto)

Built-in forums, chat, and livestreaming

High customization with modular software apps

Affiliate programs and member rewards

Discoverability and marketplace approach

Mobile apps for all devices

Whop pros

Marketplace approach could drive high discovery and exploration.

It can earn money for both Hosts and members of communities.

It’s flexible with features that can be turned on or off.

Easy to run affiliate programs and content rewards to pay members and drive growth.

It connects to other software like Discord or Telegram.

Whop cons

Tons of distraction and competition for any offer.

Lots of spam, fake links, and fake offers that can either waste time or actually scam people.

Many of the member payouts are extremely low (e.g. a few dollars).

Whop takes 30% of marketplace transactions.

What to look for in Whop alternatives

Marketplace vs. dedicated content creator platforms : Whop’s marketplace makes you findable–but it also means tons of spam, scams, & competition.

Flat-fee vs. revenue share : Whop takes a whopping 30% of revenue. You don’t pay anything if you don’t earn, but if you earn a lot you pay the platform a lot!

The features you need! Whop’s modular approach is flexible, so choose an alternative that lets you offer what you need.

AI tools: What automations and AI boosts does the platform have?

Real business tools: Making a few dollars here and there is nice, but you need real features to build a thriving business: data ownership, branding, member management, and more ownership of sales and packages.

Branding: Speaking of your business, how about a platform that lets you showcase offers that reflect YOUR look and feel instead of theirs, which is important for attracting the right members.

The right offer features: You can’t sell livestreams on a platform without livestreaming. Make sure the platform fits the offers you want to create.

7 Whop alternatives

1. Mighty Networks

Starting price: $41/month (14-day free trial)Best for: Creators ready to build serious community businesses with multiple revenue streams

Mighty Networks is the ultimate community platform. Rated #1 by the review site G2, it powers $370 million in community businesses. And top creators and brands use it and love it, people like Tony Robbins, Gary Vee, Mel Robbins, Matthew Hussey, Marie Forleo, and Jefferson Fisher.

Mighty is built for paid community and courses, and it has flexible Spaces that give you a similar customization to Whop’s “apps.” Toggle on features you want like Chat, Member Discovery, Activity Feed, Live or Pre-Recorded Courses, Messaging, Single or Recurring Events, or Pages.

Mighty has the flexibility of Whop to monetize almost anything, but it doesn’t have the marketplace. This might mean less “foot traffic”, but it also means less spam and scams and a dedicated community built around what you care about. Plus, Mighty’s flat-fee approach means successful creators pay less (Whop takes 30% of your revenue).

Community Features

Customizable activity feeds with text, video, GIFs, reactions, and polls & questions

Smart member profiles with AI complete, matching, and conversation starters

DMs and group chats

Flexible Spaces to create any kind of content (public, private, or paid)

Course Platform

Build live or pre-recorded courses with an intuitive LMS

Livestreams with high-velocity chat and backstage

Mix in course discussions, gamification, content drips, and assignments

AI Features

Instant course outlines, Big Purpose, landing pages, and branding

Profile assistance, conversation starters, and “make it better” text editing

Connects members based on similarities

Business Features

135 Currencies, token-gating, and flexible pricing

Sell courses, communities, coaching, downloads, events, streams, or bundle any of these

Built-in Kit & Zoom integrations, + over 2,000 software embeds (Calendly, Dropbox, Spotify, etc.)

Build under your own brand, or get a premium branded app with Mighty Pro

How to earn money

Membership & community subscriptions (recurring revenue)

1:1 or group coaching & masterminds

Live or pre-recorded courses

Virtual events and streams

Community-driven product launches

Mighty Networks Pros

Everything you need in one place, multiple revenue streams, and flexible community-building

Flexible Spaces with customizable features (like Whop’s “apps”)

Community management tools that free up time and let you focus on the important stuff.

AI engagement features, gamification, challenges, and unlocks to boost retention.

No distractions or competitions from other creators

More secure than Whop–better mod tools, without the spam and scams

Awesome mobile apps or premium branded apps

Powerful business tools and useful analytics w/ affiliate connections

Flat fee instead of percentage-based

Mighty Networks Cons

Higher platform fee initially (from $41).

Some advanced customization is on higher-tier plans (see pricing for details)

It’s not a marketplace. You’ll need to find your own customers.

2. Kajabi

Starting price: $71/monthBest for: Async course creators with budget for comprehensive marketing automation

Kajabi is an all-in-one course business platform. It integrates digital business and marketing tools (read funnels) with a solid LMS for creators building pre-recorded courses. Kajabi also has a separate platform (Kajabi Community 2.0) that can be used to host communities, live teaching, and live events.

Features

SCORM-compliant LMS that supports video, audio, text, & PDFs

You can add assessments & quizzes, drip content, and track student progress.

Build landing pages and sales funnels (from templates).

Connect email marketing for campaigns, sequences, and opt-ins.

Build custom course websites or use templates, with hosting and SEO tools.

AI course creation, landing page, and sales copy (not in-product)

How to earn money

Sell pre-recorded courses with 1-time payments, subscriptions, or bundles.

Offer memberships or live instruction on Kajabi 2.0.

Earn from affiliates & track commissions.

Product launches with built-in marketing campaigns

Kajabi Pros

Powerful marketing tools and pre-recorded courses that play together

Flexible course tools with activity tracking, assessments, or certificates

Excellent funnels and page building, with solid sales integration

Email marketing, lead pages, and sales pages built-in

Smart sales tools to improve conversions

Kajabi Cons

Community 2.0 is a separate platform with separate apps and logon

Courses and community don’t seamlessly connect

Community features are underdeveloped

It’s best for pre-recorded courses – live courses are hosted on Kajabi 2.0

3. Discord

Price: FreeBest for: Creators wanting to build engaged communities without upfront costs, especially in gaming, tech, and hobby niches

Discord is the world’s biggest free community forum and chat platform with 150 million users. It’s built with gaming and streaming in mind, with real-time communication on-board (e.g. voice chat).

Discord Servers can be built around a main community and separated into different channels: text, voice, or announcement channels. It has some good but basic community management and mod controls.

Note that Discord doesn’t have any real viable monetization options – it has an extremely limited membership program that’s tough to qualify for.

Features

Threaded discussion forums with images, videos, GIFs, and file sharing

Text, voice, and announcement channels + stages for large events

Stream gameplay or your screen to members

Scheduling and promoting events

Real-time text messaging (with emojis and reactions) and high-quality voice and video calls.

Server customization with branding and cool stickers

Automated tools and bots for moderation, games, and admin

Apps for every device and integrations with Whop and Twitch

How to earn money

Server subscriptions (USonly. It requires approval and Discord takes 10%)

Boost perks on a monetized server (e.g. premium stickers)

Discord Pros

A free, powerful community platform

Fantastic for livestreaming, voice events, and community chats

Perfect for gamers to stream and chat

Solid discussion forums, messages, and notifications

Some server personalization options

Discord Cons

No real monetization options (most hosts won’t qualify)

No ways to accept payments, while alternatives have this built in

Minimal branding and customization options

Limited analytics

Discord controls all community data and access

4. Podia

Starting price: $39/month + 5% feesBest for: Beginner creators who want websites and gated content

Podia is a website builder with a lot of options for creating digital products built in, including courses, memberships, and coaching (with calendar). For creators who want an option for simple course or product sales with more powerful websites, it may be a good Whop alternative.

Podia offers websites with integrated ecommerce and sales infrastructure, and it even has email marketing. It’s comparable to Kajabi, but with a stronger focus on websites over courses. Podia’s product features aren’t as good as its website features.

Features

Drag-and-drop website & sales-page building with templates

Built-in basic email with referral system

Sell digital downloads, webinars, gated content, or bundle products.

Calendar integration and appointment management for coaching sessions

Simple course building with LMS that supports video, audio, or text content

Simple design options with basic progress monitoring.

How to earn money

Direct sales of courses, PDFs, webinars, or packages

Subscription access to content or a forum

Sell coaching and sessions with built-in scheduling

Podia Pros

Easy to use for great-looking websites

Sell different kinds of digital products easily

Lower starting price than Kajabi for comparable features (although it has 5% fees)

Simple email and calendar integration

Podia Cons

Digital products like courses and communities lack advanced features

A jack of all trades, master of none

Courses look like blog posts & reporting is weak

Missing events and streaming

5. Telegram

Starting price: FreeBest for: Creators wanting to build large broadcast audiences

Telegram is a well-known broadcasting and messaging app–often known for its security and encryption features. With 500+ million users, it’s a behemoth. It could work as a Whop alternative (or paired with Whop) for broadcasting and building an audience.

While known for its security, Telegram’s security isn’t perfect.

Features

Broadcast to up to 200,000 subscribers who can chat and react

Add bots for content management and automate distribution

Send video clips, audio, or text messages (with a “self-destruct” feature)

Organize messages with threads, hashtags, pins, and forwarding

End-to-end encrypted convos with “secret chats”

How to earn money

If over 1,000 subs, you can access channel ads (50/50 rev split with Telegram).

Send “sponsored messages” to subscribers on behalf of brands.

Collect stars from reactions ($0.13 for each star).

Telegram Pros

Huge reach for broadcasts and growing audiences

Simple content sharing and creation for build basic group chats

Some solid security features and encryption (e.g. secret messages)

API access for custom integrations

Telegram Cons

Extremely limited earning potential (platform takes 50% of ad revenue)

It’s not fully encrypted or secure and has a reputation for criminal activity (banned in some countries).

It’s not built for community; it’s created for top-down broadcasting.

Very little personalization or branding, and Telegram owns everything you do.

6. Gumroad

Starting price: Free (3.5% + 30¢ per transaction)Best for: Independent creators wanting simple digital product sales without monthly fees

Gumroad is a similar concept to Whop, with a digital product marketplace and creator platform. It has a similar flexible approach, letting the creator monetize almost anything they can come up with. It’s strongest for downloads, courses, and subscriptions.

Features

File hosting, instant delivery, multi-product version options, and packages.

Support for ebooks, PDFs, templates, courses, audio, graphics, and more.

Customized storefront and creator pages, product landing pages, and insights

Sell subscription products with different membership tiers and levels

Built-in licensing so that creators can control how their products and IP are used

How to earn money

Sales of digital products

Sell subscriptions (e.g. premium content or memberships)

Gumroad Pros

The marketplace option means you can be discovered.

Easy to set up and you can sell pretty much anything.

Flexible ways to charge and earn.

You own your relationships with members, customers, etc.

Good sales infrastructure (product pages, sales, coupons, etc.)

Gumroad Cons

Options for courses are extremely basic

No integrated livestreaming or real-time interactions

Restricted branding and design options

7. Skool

Starting price: $99/month + transaction feesBest for: Creators wanting simple forum-style communities with built-in discovery, but willing to sacrifice advanced features

Skool is a platform that’s a lot like Whop, complete with discoverability, communities, and a whole lot of spam. But in terms of comparables, it’s somewhat similar. It really does have a lot of traffic exploring communities, giving increased potential for member growth.

But with extremely basic features and a lot of chaos, it’s our last choice. It also doesn’t offer as much flexibility as Whop–you can basically offer a community or a course (and perhaps throw in a Zoom event).

Features

Basic community platform with reddit-style discussions and reactions

Create posts with text, videos, links, polls, and GIFs.

Simple user profile pages

Members get points and level-up by engaging.

A course builder–with a series of locked posts and progress monitors.

Skool homepage offers community discovery with topics and interests

Calendar and event pages for virtual meetings (must be hosted on Zoom)

How to earn money

Sell community memberships.

Sell access to gated courses or premium content.

Earn 40% commission for referring other creators to Skool

Skool Pros

Easy to use with some good basic forum features.

Members can discover courses and communities via the homepage.

Gamification can make members more likely to log on and contribute.

High affiliate commission for referring other creators (Hosts) to Skool

Skool Cons

Missing most features of a modern community platform (e.g. livestreaming, advanced discussion organization, Spaces/Channels, etc.)

No branding or design options

Course builder is basically just a series of posts and not a proper LMS

It’s expensive for a basic platform with few features.

Conclusion

Whop has lots of flexibility, but also a lot of distractions. The options above offer different benefits for different creators, but hopefully there’s a Whop alternative on this list for you.

If you’re looking for a powerful community, course, and events platform, come build on Mighty! It’s got Whop’s flexibility, with a lot more control over your community and brand. With a flat fee, you get to keep more of your earnings. And there’s no distraction, just AI-boosted engagement you won’t find anywhere else.

FAQs

1. What's the main difference between Whop and other creator platforms?

Whop is a marketplace where creators can sell digital products and communities. Here are some comparables to consider.

Whop takes a higher cut than most platforms, 30% commission marketplace or affiliate purchases. Some might argue that this is revenue you wouldn’t otherwise have. But it’s hard to know–even if someone knows your course is there and searches the marketplace for it, you lose. Most platforms either charge a flat fee or take 5-15%.

Most alternatives give you more control over audience building and member management.

Whop has more discovery than most platforms, and ways for members to earn from UGC, which is its unique feature.

2. Which platform is closest to Whop's marketplace model?

There are a few choices. On this list, Gumroad has similar discoverability for products. Skool for communities. Or–not on this list–Udemy and Skillshare have a similar premise and are marketplace course platforms.

3. Can I migrate my existing Whop community to another platform?

Absolutely. Some platforms offer migration assistance if you have a large, established community. Mighty Pro offers help with moving communities onto branded apps.

Otherwise, you’ll need to export your member list and create a plan for making the move. Create awareness with posts about it or by emailing members, and make the jump! We have a full guide to migration here.

4. Do I need technical skills to run a community on these platforms?

No way! All of these platforms are created to be pretty intuitive. While the UX varies, each of them is geared to be self-serve for creators to build and find what they need. The main place you run into technical walls is trying to build on platforms that are complicated–for example, trying to use WordPress plugins to create communities. Then it can be tough.

But for the platforms on this list, you’ll be fine!

5. How do commission structures compare to Whop's 30% fee?

Whop’s fee is hefty. The only thing that’s really comparable is YouTube, which takes roughly 30% from most creator revenue streams.

On the whole, most comparables cost less, either in terms of a percentage of revenue or a flat fee. Here are some basics.

Mighty Networks starts from $49/month.

Kajabi starts from $71/month.

Podia is $39/month + 5% fees

Gumroad takes 3.5% + 30¢ per transaction

6. Which platforms let me sell both courses and community access together?

Mighty Networks is a great option for this, seamlessly blending courses and community together. It offers flexible Spaces that you can customize with a bunch of different features.

7. Can I offer affiliate programs like Whop does?

Yup! Most of the options on this list have similar ways to run affiliate programs.

Mighty Networks affiliate details here.

Kajabi has a built-in affiliate program for sales.

Podia has an affiliate program built-in.

Gumroad has flexible affiliate rates, but it also offers a platform-wide 10% affiliate rate.

8. Which platform has the best mobile experience?

Mighty Networks and Discord both have fantastic mobile apps–available on the App Store and Google Play Store and well-rated. Mighty Pro gives you completely branded apps on your own platform (Learn More Here). Telegram also has an excellent app presence.

9. Which platforms support live streaming like Whop?

Here are some of the platforms that offer integrated livestreaming:

Mighty Networks (all plans)

Discord (free, excellent for gaming)

Telegram (basic broadcasting)

Most others require Zoom, YouTube Live, or similar integrations

10. I'm primarily selling courses - which alternative is best?

For course-focused creators, give Mighty a shot! It’s an incredibly flexible course platform with Spaces, meaning you can offer pretty much any feature alongside your course: things like discovery, member profiles, assessments, chat, livestreams, and more! It’s really unique in this area.

11. I run a gaming community - what's the best Whop alternative?

Probably Discord! It’s free, simple to get up and running, and has lots of game streaming options like chat and screen-sharing. An alternative to this might be Steam or Chanty. We have a breakdown of the best options here.

12. I want to build a paid mastermind - which platform works best?

Want to build a paid mastermind group?

The best option is Mighty Networks, hands down. Here’s why:

Easy to build small groups and manage membership.

Integrated livestreaming (or Zoom connection if you prefer).

Member-to-member networking with powerful profiles and AI conversation-starters built in.

Integrated payment processing and landing pages.

Lots of Space controls to manage privacy.

13. Which platforms offer the best ROI for small creators?

Here are three great options for small creators:

Discord: Hey, it’s free! If you just want free communities to chat and game in, it’s a good choice. But it gets tricky as soon as you want to earn money.

Gumroad: It doesn’t have monthly fees. You just pay for sales. And the cost is reasonable for listing and payments.

Mighty Networks: It starts from $41/mo for a full set of community features. You can start a paid membership and grow it without the cost going up. You might eventually want a higher tier with more features, but for small creators it’s the perfect place to start.

14. Are there any completely free alternatives to Whop?

Here are a few completely free options: