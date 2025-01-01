Pick an Idea.

Here are 7 of 101 ideas from the guide. Download it to see the rest and learn why we think all of them have a real shot at success.

Download the Guide
Community idea 1
Community idea 1
Community idea 2
Community idea 3
Community idea 4
Community idea 5
Community idea 6
Community idea 7
Download the Guide

Communities Making Over $15K Today

Here's What's Possible.

These are real communities making real money. We found the patterns they all have in common so you can take the playbook and apply it to your passion.

Download the Guide
A community for rollerskaters
A community for rollerskaters
A community for ecommerce builders
A community for fitness enthusiasts
A community for photographers
A community for writers
A community for musicians
Your Quick-Start Roadmap

Quick-Start Roadmap

We'll Teach You EXACTLY How to Do It

This comes with the four steps you'll need to take to find, invite, and launch to 10-50 founding members. Plus, when you start your free trial you'll have a built in AI Cohost that will guide you through setup and more.

How to pick an idea

How to find and invite members

A plan for your first 90 days

Download the Guide

Quick-Start Roadmap

We'll Teach You EXACTLY How to Do It

This comes with the four steps you'll need to take to find, invite, and launch to 10-50 founding members. Plus, when you start your free trial you'll have a built in AI Cohost that will guide you through setup and more.

How to pick an idea

How to find and invite members

A plan for your first 90 days

Download the Guide
Your Quick-Start Roadmap

Already Have an Idea?

BONUS Validation Checklist

If you have a great idea that's not in our list already, we'll show you the easy research that'll give you the confidence to get going.

The three places to look to see if there's already people hungry for this

How to think about the mindset of potential members

What kind of ideas can support a community, vs. just courses

Download the Guide
BONUS Validation Checklist - The Reality Check

Ready now? Start a free trial

14 dias. Não é necessário cartão de crédito

Tudo que você precisa para lançar uma comunidade ou curso pagos

AI Cohost para ajudar você a criar uma oferta no valor de US$ 48/mês

Teste o Mighty gratuitamente
Free trial illustration
Free trial illustration

Produto

ComunidadeCursosMembrosMarketingPagamentosAdminAI Cohost

Extensões

APIsIntegraçõesIncorporaçõesAutomações

Preços

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanTodos os planos

Mighty Pro

Recursos ProServiços ProCases de Sucesso ProSem fins lucrativos

Serviços

EstratégiaDesignMigraçãoMighty Experts

Recursos

LivroPodcastMasterclassEstudos de CasoMomentum ListTreinamento de ProdutoCentral de Ajuda

Empresa

SobreCarreirasCentro de ConfiançaTermos de ServiçoPolítica de PrivacidadeAcessibilidade

Comparações

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Baixe o app

Comece seu teste grátis

14 dias. Não é necessário cartão de crédito.

Produto

ComunidadeCursosMembrosMarketingPagamentosAdminAI Cohost

Extensões

APIsIntegraçõesIncorporaçõesAutomações

Preços

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanTodos os planos

Mighty Pro

Recursos ProServiços ProCases de Sucesso ProSem fins lucrativos

Serviços

EstratégiaDesignMigraçãoMighty Experts

Recursos

LivroPodcastMasterclassEstudos de CasoMomentum ListTreinamento de ProdutoCentral de Ajuda

Empresa

SobreCarreirasCentro de ConfiançaTermos de ServiçoPolítica de PrivacidadeAcessibilidade

Comparações

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. Todos os direitos reservados.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. Todos os direitos reservados.