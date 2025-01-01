“When our self-made app became outdated, we realized Mighty Networks would always have the current technology.” Rebecca Brock Dixon Founder & CEO

Rebecca Brock Dixon wasn’t the only person who noticed a lack of safe online spaces for women gamers to connect with one another. As soon as she launched the* gamehers in 2019, thousands quickly joined the online community. Although Rebecca and her team knew they had to reach their members where they were already gathering — mainly on platforms like TikTok, Discord, and Twitch — they had exciting plans to welcome them all to their own branded app. *

Then they hit a glitch.

“When we first launched our company, we realized quickly we needed a place for everybody to come so we spent a good amount of money to develop an app,” Rebecca recalls. “But so much of what we wanted to do wasn’t possible because of how the world was moving forward so quickly in terms of technology. We couldn't sustain staying current. It was a big decision, but we shut down our entire app.”

But Rebecca found a solution to help the* gamehers respawn: Mighty Networks.

THEIR IDEAL MEMBER the*gamehers members come from three different transitions. Many are looking for a space to play with other like-minded gamers that’s safer than other platforms, while others are hoping to connect with women in the video game industry and find jobs. “We also have a third kind of member who are educators, parents, or people who have young gamers in their life,” says C.E.O. and co-founder Rebecca Brock Dixon. “But all our members intersect in a way.”

Mighty Has Experience Points in Safety

The video game industry is one of the fastest-growing global markets, with more revenue than the movie and music industries combined. And although women make up half of the world’s 3 billion players, it’s no secret they face routine discrimination both as players and workers.

“If you just like to play Minecraft and want to find other people who play, there are places to find them like Reddit, Discord, and Facebook,” Rebecca explains. “But for a lot of women, it doesn't always feel safe.”

When the* gamehers developed their first app, security was Rebecca and her team’s biggest concern. Mighty Networks not only provided one organized, welcoming space where members could talk to each other, but it also had the features necessary to keep the environment safe from trolls and other threats.

“Five years ago, things looked different than they do now, but Mighty Networks and their AI capabilities help us with moderation,” Rebecca says. “We could ask the onboarding questions in a way that made us feel really good about the community remaining safe.”

Game-Changing Representation

Just like it can be difficult for women interested in video games to find a safe place to talk and play together, it can be equally challenging for women to find jobs in the industry. Rebecca wants to change who gets to create video games by making the * gamehers the go-to place for postings and connections.

“We have this huge community of potential job applicants and the gaming industry wants to find women because leadership is aware they need more, but for some reason can't seem to connect the dots,” she says. “Ultimately, we want to provide premium paid content around career networking. That specific member looks different than just a casual gamer who just likes video games and wants to chat about new releases.”

Features Built for Growth

In addition to AI-powered automations and gamification rewards for member engagement, Mighty Networks gave the* gamehers other superpowers that took their membership to 6,000 in just a few months after they officially launched. With Go Live, they host five game nights or watch parties for everything from D&D to Minecraft, and this year, they’ll stream their annual award show on Mighty Networks.

“This time we said, ‘Join us on Mighty Networks, and go into the awards voting channel space if you want to vote for or nominate people,’” Rebecca says. “It was a huge success, and then a lot of those people stayed as members.”

But what Rebecca loves most about Mighty: there’s no lag time to respond to the needs of her community.

“The thing that has really stood out to me is that anybody on our team with access can go in and make changes. If a member asks for something, we can make it happen immediately,” she says. “That's gold when you're trying to make communities thrive. Mighty Networks provides such an easy pathway for that.”