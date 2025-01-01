“We hit 2,000 members in less than two weeks! That kind of growth confirmed what we suspected — creatives were craving a space like this.” Katy Cowan Founding Editor

In just two weeks, 2,000 people joined The Studio, Katy Cowan’s online community for followers of her U.K.-based online magazine and podcast, Creative Boom. With millions of established readers and listeners, plus partners like Adobe, Microsoft, and Squarespace, Katy’s quick success might not sound all that surprising. But before Creative Boom made a big impact, it started out as a small side hustle with a little pair of doodled eyes for the logo. Now those eyes are iconic because of the loyal audience she’s intentionally built since 2009.

Just like she found a niche to fill for underrepresented creatives during the global economic crisis, and again in the lonely days of the pandemic in 2020 with her podcast, Katy brought members into The Studio by capturing a mood, not marketing.

THEIR IDEAL MEMBER The Studio is open to all kinds of creators from designers and illustrators to photographers and marketing professionals. No matter what form their creativity takes, members are looking for a more positive, constructive space to engage with each other. “They might be freelancers looking to build their client base, full-time creatives thinking about going solo, or seasoned industry professionals seeking fresh inspiration and community,” Katy says.

“A lot of people were ready for something alternative to social media,” Katy says. “Over recent years, I noticed a growing need for creatives to connect beyond the comment sections. I saw people craving genuine conversations, support, and collaboration. The tipping point came when I realized that Creative Boom had built an audience of loyal readers, but we had no true space to bring them together in a meaningful way.”

A mighty big response

Katy came across Mighty Networks while eating breakfast with her laptop open at the dining table. She decided to give it a go, opened an account, and posted an invite on LinkedIn. The people magic started immediately, so much so that Katy wasn’t quite prepared for it.

“Word spread quickly, and many members naturally invited their peers,” she says. “We didn't have a formal referral system, but the organic growth was incredible because the creative community is inherently collaborative. By the fourth day, 1,000 people had joined.”

Katy had caught creatives in a pivotal transition. With so much noise and negativity clogging up what were once vibrant, visually exciting social media spaces, many were looking for an alternative place to share their work and connect. Katy named her network after the idea of an open studio where people weren’t isolated in their workshops, offices, or homes.

Inside The Studio

After she threw the doors open, everyone from independent freelancers and in-house designers to agency owners and employees of big brands, even famous illustrators, walked through. Once members enter, they can easily see spaces where they can talk about their latest project, check out job opportunities, share challenges, ask for help, and even show off pictures of their pets. New people are encouraged to introduce themselves in The Water Cooler discussion area and everyone can meet up at The Monthly Wrap, a live social event. To guide conversations, Katy has started adding weekly discussion prompts. Their best performer so far: “What do you think is the best method for handling a tight deadline.”

“One of my favorite moments was when a designer posted about struggling with rejection, and within minutes, multiple members jumped in with support, advice, and encouragement,” she recalls. “It was the perfect example of why we created The Studio.”

Own rather than rent

Because she owns her own space with Mighty Networks instead of renting one on social media, Katy can provide the kind of environment that will catalyze her members’ dreams and give them their best year ever. She hopes it's one when they can find that mentor they’ve been looking for, land a dream client, or just feel more confident in their work. Katy has always focused on community before monetization with all her projects, but with Mighty Networks, that aligned mindset has provided even more possibilities for premium experiences without compromising her values. The Studio is currently a free space, and much of it will always remain that way, but in the future, she is planning for paid tiers that include exclusive events, courses, and deeper learning experiences.

For now, Katy is content to watch the people magic continue to unfold. Seeing The Studio’s community rise as she’s healed from a challenging back injury over the past year has lifted her spirits even more.

“Seeing creatives support each other in a space that isn't controlled by algorithms or billionaires — the conversations, the collaborations, and the friendships being built — that's the real magic.”