Going global from the comfort of home

When it comes to the subject of women and travel, most people either focus on the romanticism of exploring the world solo (think, “Eat, Pray, Love”) or the danger of going it alone.

But Beth Santos knew there was more to it than that.

In an effort to shed some light on the world of women traveling alone, Beth started sharing her own experiences on the Wanderful blog in 2009. Over the years, it blossomed into a community where women could find resources and share their own experiences abroad:

Beth’s online influence was just as impressive: By 2018, the Wanderful Facebook Group was more than 11,000 members strong. Still, she felt like something was missing:

Hoping to create an exclusive membership community, Beth looked into building a membership site on her own. Unfortunately, all signs pointed to it being a logistical nightmare. There were too many details to iron out and not enough time.

After a few false starts, she found Mighty Networks and something clicked. With a Mighty Network, Beth saw the opportunity to create an exclusive membership for her most motivated followers without worrying about the costs and hassle of building and maintaining a site on her own.

Prepared to seize the moment, Beth dove right in.

Building on a sense of exclusivity

While Beth wasn’t exactly starting from scratch, there were still a few hurdles to clear.

First, she had to find a way to differentiate between what she was offering in her Facebook Group versus what she would be offering in her Mighty Network. In the end, Beth decided to give her paying members bigger opportunities (and better perks):

Next, Beth had to figure out who to target from her Facebook Group. She ended up identifying two groups of ideal members. The first was the Travelers, a group encompassing lifelong nomads in search of community, and women who were new to solo traveling. The second was Creators —bloggers, influencers, and small business owners whose work revolved around travel:

Her vision clear and her ideal members identified, Beth launched. To encourage people to join, she emailed her entire email database and offered them a lifetime free membership:

Next Beth shifted to offering membership during limited enrollment periods, with the goal of fostering a higher level of engagement and communication. It would also allow Beth and her team to give more attention to the newest members:

The membership was humming along but by early 2020, Beth and her team had another obstacle to clear. They were running a membership that centered around travel in a time where most people weren’t traveling because of the pandemic.

But as people were forced to stay close to home, Beth noticed that there was actually way more engagement in the membership community. As it turned out, her members were seeking out the community for connection and support during this challenging time:

A sisterhood of digital nomads

Today, Wanderful is home to over 2,960 women travelers. And Beth is making the most out of the current pandemic by investing in her membership:

To that end, Beth and her team have doubled down on their events offerings, making it central to the Wanderful membership. Whereas before they offered no digital events, there are now at least three virtual events per week for each membership tier, including office hours, virtual brunch clubs, virtual book clubs, and networking opportunities.

So far, shifting the focus to virtual events is working. And Beth has a theory as to why:

In addition to events, here’s how the Wanderful membership tiers are structured:

Memberships

There’s a membership for each of Beth’s ideal members.

The Traveler membership, priced at $79 per year, offers access to the Wanderful membership community. Members also get access to:

Webinars and learning modules (recorded from past events)

Community deals and discounts

Free admission to chapter events

The Creator membership is designed with content creators and small business owners in mind. Priced at $149 per year, it offers access to:

All the benefits of the Traveler membership

Weekly private webinars

Small group coaching

Monthly masterminds

Promotional opportunities

Gig board

Social engagement groups and promotion from Wanderful

Groups

Each local city chapter has a corresponding Group in the Wanderful membership community. There are also additional groups for more specialized experiences, like BIPOC Women of Wanderful.

Topics

Beth and her team also utilize the Topics feature to keep posts organized. Topics include:

Official Announcements. Houses announcements from Beth and other Wanderful Hosts.

Community Travel Inspiration . Creator members share recently published content here for other members—including Travelers—to read.

Travel Talk. A dedicated space for member conversations about traveling solo.

Community Deals and Discounts. This is where exclusive travel deals and discounts for Wanderful members live.

The Content Library. All recorded virtual events are archived for future reference here.

To make sure that people who want to join Wanderful can, Beth also created a scholarship called the Buy One Give One Program. Every time someone purchases a membership for themselves, they also purchase a membership for someone who can’t afford it. Potential members in need are encouraged to fill out a basic application.

Going global from the comfort of home

When it comes to the future, Beth and her team are working on building the Global Hosting Network, a database of people in each city that are open to hosting fellow members in their homes.

Beth is also looking forward to expanding her events offerings alongside Mighty Network’s new Events features:

And while the Wanderful team has been able to make the most out of a stay-at-home situation, Beth hasn’t lost sight of her original mission: Not just to bring women who love travel together, but to encourage to give themselves permission to explore (and pay for) something they love:

Interested in joining Wanderful? The next enrollment period will be open between October 1 and October 15.

3 Key Takeaways from Wanderful’s Story of Awesome