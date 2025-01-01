Secrets for the perfect coaching business name…

Coaching has exploded in the last decade, with successful coaches popping up in pretty much every domain. Life coaching. Dating coaching. Business coaching. Career coaching.

If you’re a coach, there are a ton of potential opportunities.

But when it comes to naming your coaching business or program, you’ll need a name that sets you apart from the rest. A great coaching business name does three things:

It’s easy to remember. Your members know how to find you, your website, etc.

It’s sharable. When your clients tell your friends about your coaching program, the name should be easy to remember.

It tells them what to expect. A good name for a coaching business describes your biz. Potential clients should be clear that this coaching program is for them… just from the name.

Here are some examples of programs from our Coaching Business Name Generator:

Millennial Career Clarity

From Solo to Soulmate

Bookkeeping Business Brigade

This Coaching Program Name Generator will give you a bunch of ideas. Not all of them will be perfect (some might even be strange). But watch for a great name that captures the three things above.

A 1:1 coaching or group coaching program should be memorable, shareable, and potential members should be able to guess it’s for them.

The secret to a successful coaching business or program

There’s a secret to a successful coaching business, and it’s more than just the name. That’s why, we’ve added another step to our Coaching Business Name Generator.

As part of the process, we’ll automatically generate what we call a Big Purpose. A Big Purpose is a statement (sort of like a mission statement) that tells your coaching program members EXACTLY who the program is for.

A Big Purpose does three things:

Define who your coaching business is for (e.g. millennial moms, lost college grads)

The activities you’ll do together (e.g. coaching, group sessions, live events)

The outcome they can expect (e.g. double their income, find their dream career, meet the love of their life)

You need these three things in your recipe for a successful group coaching program.