Community Building Idea Generator
It's magic. And it starts with a few words about your community. Then this generator will create suggestions to help it grow!
Give us some info about your community
The foundation of Community Design™ = a thriving community
The foundations of a thriving community are predictable...
Ideal Member
The person who needs your community the most RIGHT NOW. Understand your Ideal Member and your community can thrive. Who are they? What are their struggles? What are their dreams?
Big Purpose
How will you give your Ideal Member the transformation they want? What activities will take them here? That's your Big Purpose, the way your community will help members get the results they want!
Year In The Life
As you plan your next year, break down the activities that will help your Big Purpose come to life for your Ideal Members. What do they need for this transformation? Create monthly themes and weekly activities to get them there!
80 Community Building Ideas
Here are some cool community building ideas to get you started!
Professional Community
Monthly Expert Talks
Speed Networking Sessions
Skill Share Workshops
Virtual Coffee Chats
Project Showcase Events
Industry Book Club
Tech Tool Demos
Mentorship Match Program
Group Problem Solving
Lightning Talk Nights
Success Story Sharing
Peer Review Sessions
Hackathon Weekends
Resume Review Circle
Interview Practice Pairs
Industry Trivia Night
Goal Setting Workshops
Cross-Company Lunches
Portfolio Critique Sessions
Community Awards Ceremony
Special Interest Community
Group Art Challenges
Show And Tell
Virtual Gallery Tours
Beginner Teaching Sessions
Equipment Swap Meet
Live Stream Learning
Joint Project Creation
Technique Share Circle
Collection Showcase Night
Weekend Field Trips
Competition Brackets
Progress Photo Share
Guest Expert Demos
Material Testing Party
Community Critique Sessions
Seasonal Celebrations
Challenge Of Month
Group Supply Orders
Creative Process Sharing
Member Spotlight Series
Learning Community
Study Sprint Sessions
Knowledge Share Circle
Practice Problem Groups
Topic Deep Dives
Resource Exchange Meet
Peer Teaching Days
Quiz Game Nights
Group Project Teams
Question Bank Creation
Learning Journey Shares
Concept Map Building
Flash Card Parties
Mock Test Events
Research Presentation Hour
Accountability Partners Program
Group Review Sessions
Real-World Application Workshops
Progress Celebration Days
Cross-Topic Connections
Learning Style Exchange
Local Communities
Block Party Potluck
Community Garden Project
Local History Walks
Pet Meet-Ups
Skill Share Sundays
Neighborhood Clean-Up Day
Book Lending Circle
Tool Share Program
Emergency Response Training
Front Yard Socials
Kids Play Groups
Local Business Tours
Recipe Exchange Night
Holiday Light Walk
Community Yard Sale
Tree Planting Day
Walking School Bus
Movie Under Stars
Elderly Check-In Program
Street Art Festival
