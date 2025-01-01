Course Name Generator

Ready for a course that changes lives? It all starts with a great name. This generator is powered by Mighty Co-Host™ and can create endless suggestions.

The magic starts with a few words about your course. What you teach. Why you teach it. Give us a prompt about your passion or your story and we'll get to work!

The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms

How to choose a great course name

With more of us learning online than ever, live and pre-recorded courses can change lives. Here's a checklist for choosing a great name!

Will it tell your students what the course is about?

Does it hint at results they can expect?

Is another course creator or business using it?

Can you register a domain name? (if applicable)

Does it match social media channels you have/want?

Can you register it as a business? (if applicable)

Does it violate existing copyrights or trademarks?

Will it let you build a brand you LOVE!

Your Members
Crafting a perfect course name

Let's dive even deeper into course naming.

What makes a great name?

1. Be clear

Generic sucks. Great course names make a promise about the specific outcomes you'll get from a course.

And don't try to be cute and don't use metaphors.

Bad: Learn to CodeBad: SuperCoderGood: Build Real-World Apps with Python

2. Focus on results

Include some concrete outcomes in the title! Show students what they'll actually have as a result of taking your course.

Bad: Painting CourseGood: Gallery-Ready Watercolors

3. Make it memorable

If you've got the things above, how about making it memorable? Flashy even?

The secret is to find something that actually covers both.

"Learn to Cook Italian Food" is clear and result-focused.

Let's make this flashy.

"Pasta Perfection at Home"

Fantastico!

4. Think SEO

People use search engines to find things. It could be Google, Bing, or TikTok.

So you could opt to include searchability in your name.

For example, people type words into search engines.

It might be words like:

  • How to run Facebook ads.

  • How to meditate

  • How to run a marathon

If it fits, you might choose to add a search term to either your title, subtitle, or course description.

5. Add numbers

Okay, last tip. Consider adding some numbers to your title.

Let's take our Italian pasta course. "Pasta Perfected."

Great name?

How about "Pasta Perfected: Master 12 Italian Dishes." It's so much better!

Numbers are cool. They stick in our brains and make promises.

Don't believe us? We've got 3 awesome examples.

1. Money

Here's a course name: "Start an Etsy Shop"

What if we add the principles above AND money?

"Side Hustle to $5K/mo: Launching your Etsy Shop"

2. Time

Let's take a cool course name: "Beach Body from Pilates."

Good name?

How about "Pilates Beach Body in 30 Days"?

By adding a time promise, it makes the title better.

3. Steps

Our brains love a good process.

So while "Investing for Financial Freedom in Retirement" is nice, "10 Steps to Retiring with Financial Freedom" is probably better!

The science of course names

Can science help you choose a better course name? Maybe!

Here's what we've discovered on the science of naming.

All in all

These ideas can help make your course name stronger, more interesting, and ultimately sell better! You might not be able to check everything on this list, but add what you can.

You'll be amazed at how much more compelling your course becomes.

100 Course Name Ideas

There are some great course names on this list to inspire you! But remember, before you snag one, check that it's available. You can also plug one of these into the generator for some cool-but-similar alternatives.

25 Wellness Course Name Ideas

Soul Compass

Vital Bloom

Mindful Echo

Living Prism

Inner Rhythm

Wellness Alchemy

Radiant Core

Balance Bridge

Spirit Seeds

Calm Current

Healing Harbor

Mindful Mesa

Vitality Path

Peaceful Pulse

Soul Sanctuary

Wellness Wave

Inner Atlas

Mindful Mosaic

Harmony Hub

Balanced Being

Wellness Weave

Vital Vista

Spirit Stream

Mindful Mirror

Healing Horizon

25 Business Course Name Ideas

Strategy Forge

Leadership Prism

Business Nexus

Power Principle

Growth Matrix

Executive Edge

Impact Apex

Business Catalyst

Success Spectrum

Management Mesa

Vision Vector

Enterprise Atlas

Progress Pulse

Business Horizon

Innovation Bridge

Leadership Mosaic

Strategy Summit

Business Beacon

Success Forge

Management Mindset

Enterprise Edge

Leadership Legacy

Business Vista

Strategy Sphere

Progress Path

Finance Course Name Ideas

Money Mastery

Wealth Wisdom

Finance Forge

Money Matrix

Wealth Wave

Finance Fusion

Capital Compass

Money Mindset

Wealth Atlas

Finance Flow

Money Maven

Wealth Horizon

Finance Frontier

Money Momentum

Wealth Vector

Finance Focus

Capital Core

Money Mission

Wealth Workshop

Finance Foundation

Money Mosaic

Wealth Walkway

Finance Forum

Money Method

Wealth Bridge

25 Creative Course Name Ideas

Creative Pulse

Design Alchemy

Art Echo

Imagination Forge

Creative Prism

Design Vista

Studio Spark

Creative Compass

Design Matrix

Art Horizon

Imagination Flow

Creative Atlas

Design Mosaic

Studio Spectrum

Creative Edge

Design Nexus

Art Fusion

Creative Haven

Design Forge

Studio Summit

Creative Wave

Design Echo

Art Matrix

Imagination Bridge

Creative Core

Checklist to Validate a Course Name

These steps will help you validate the potential of your course name

The name matches my brand and fits with assets

The name fits with my existing courses and digital products

It fits platform character limits

It works for hashtags, social posts, or landing pages

It suggests value and fits the price point

It signals exclusivity or scarcity

There are relevant URLs or domains

It fits in a marketplace listing (if applicable)

It doesn't violate an existing brand or copyright

It can be legally yours

Take that course name. And build a profitable course business!

How do you take your course name and build a digital course empire?

Mighty Networks hosts courses and memberships for some of the world's top educators: like Marie Forleo, Jim Kwik, Gary Vaynerchuck, Tony Robbins, and Mel Robbins. In fact, there are more $1 million courses and communities on Mighty than anywhere else.

Whether you're teaching live or prerecorded. If you want to add things like communities, events, and/or course apps. Mighty is the place to grow.

Here's what it gives you:

Intuitive LMS for live or prerecorded courses

Livestreams w/ high-velocity chat & backstage

Add videos, text, audio, downloads, & discussions

AI-boosted profiles and matching, instant conversation starters, and new-member flows

Create quizzes, polls, & questions

Instant course outlines, landing pages, and discussion questions

Add gamification, leaderboards, badges, and reward triggers

Run your course in G2's #1 community platform

Build under your own brand or even add a branded app

Bundle courses with memberships, events, masterminds, coaching, or private Spaces

Mighty Graphics 2025 Product Showcase - Course

Try the platform with the most $1 million courses and communities - free for 14 days!

Start Your Free Trial

An online course can change your story. Here's the foundation you need!

This is the framework for a course business. And it's changing lives. Don't sleep on this!

Start Your Free Trial

Examples of Course & Community Names to Inspire You

These are just a few of the awesome courses and communities running on Mighty. For more, check out our Case Studies!

Slow AF

The Slow AF Run Club

Martinus Evans Hosts and trains 20,000+ “Back of the Pack” Runners Not Afraid to Be Slow AF.

Flower Boss Academy

Flower Boss Academy

Kathleen Drennan trains florists to turn their passion into 5- and 6-figure businesses.

Ashley Fox

Wealth Builders Community

Ashley Fox is teaching finance and empowering the 99% of people Wall Street doesn't talk to.

