Mighty Encyclopedia
BuddyPress
What is BuddyPress?
BuddyPress is a WordPress plugin that allows users to add a community feature to their WordPress site. Members can join groups, create their own profiles, connect with people (like on a social network), and privately message each other.
It also comes with specific WordPress themes that allow the website owners to style both the blog/website and the community pages. The creators of BuddyPress recently came out with a more comprehensive WordPress community solution: BuddyBoss.
Build a $1 Million Community
This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.