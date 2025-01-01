Digital Business Transformation

Digital business transformation is a process of adopting technology to improve some aspect of business function; for example, streamlining operations, creating new digital products or services, or digitizing existing ones. When you used digital solutions to adapt some element of a business, it's digital business transformation.

But doing digital business transformation right is more than just creating an app or a website for your existing business. It also doesn't mean you simply create a digital replica of your existing business. It means a rethinking of how you accomplish your business goals and usually involves digital business strategy and organizational reshuffling: that’s the transformation part.

Why digital business transformation?

Digital business transformation creates amazing opportunities for both new and legacy businesses. Here are some reasons why companies and brands choose digital business transformation.