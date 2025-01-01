Mighty Encyclopedia

Facebook Groups

What are Groups in Facebook?

Facebook Groups are dedicated spaces where Facebook users can build and join communities of people with common interests. Facebook Groups primarily function as discussion boards, where members can share posts and comment on others’ posts. The creator(s) of the group can choose to make the group public or private; private groups require approval to join. Facebook Groups also allow users to live stream, post polls, and share videos or photos.

Facebook groups are used for many types of online communities, such as:

  • Support communities for online courses

  • Bringing hobbyists together to share tips

  • Allowing access to an influencer

  • Hosting conversations for a brand

  • Gathering a religious community

While Facebook groups seem to have a lot of possibilities, there are serious challenges to hosting an online community on Facebook, including extremely low engagement, no access to monetization options, and very limited features.

Read More: The Best Alternatives to Facebook Groups

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.