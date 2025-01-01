What is Kartra?

Kartra is an all-in-one marketing platform that lets you build sales funnels, manage marketing campaigns, host online courses, automate comprehensive email sequences, and manage affiliate programs. Although it’s tricky to learn, the cloud-based software claims to centralize your sales processes and customer relationship management in one tool that does things you could only accomplish with several programs before, bringing together checkouts, landing pages, sales funnels, and more. Kartra was created by Genesis Digital.

