What is MemberPress?

MemberPress is a WordPress plugin that allows you to create a members-only area of your website by gating content; it also handles the checkout process and lets you sell digital downloads. MemberPress hosts an unlimited number of members and recently added a learning management system that lets site owners sell online courses. Instructors can choose different levels of access or different course packages, and create lessons in a similar way to how they create blog posts. MemberPress can also be integrated with other WordPress plugins, for example, to run email marketing campaigns.

