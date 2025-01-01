What is a monetized platform?

A monetized platform is an online space that hosts creators’ content and allows them to earn money off of it. The specific monetization model varies from platform to platform; they might allow creators to monetize with things like paid memberships, ads, viewing time (i.e. on an online course platform), or direct sales. Some monetized platforms, like social media giants, are owned by companies and creators must follow their rules. Some monetized platforms require the creator to pay some sort of access fee, but give them much more control over their creations and their income.

In theory, a monetized platform should put power back into the hands of the creator and make sure they’re rewarded for their hard work. But not all of them are created equal. For example, YouTube is technically a monetized platform if you can get to the threshold for ads. But most YouTubers will only see a very small financial return for their time.

That’s why it’s important to choose a monetized platform that gives you the best return on your creativity. It’s one of the reasons we’ve created Mighty Networks. It lets you create your own monetized platform and earn a reasonable income from your work–without millions of views or followers.

