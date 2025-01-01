What is Thinkific?

Thinkific is a platform and software that can be used to create and sell online courses. It works for self-hosted courses but also has a WordPress plugin so that users who use WordPress may choose to integrate it into an existing site. Thinkific gives instructors options to customize the course design with a drag and drop course builder. It also has options for marketing courses, including selling through affiliates and integrating with PayPal and Stripe as payment gateways.

