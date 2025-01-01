Community Strategy and Build Package

We will meet over Zoom to discuss the strategy for your network. I will tour you around other communities I have built. I will ask all the questions I need to know in order to set up your community. Then I go away and build it. We meet again and I show you your community. We add some tweaks and then we are done. I will make videos for you of what you need to know to continue with your community.

Community Strategy and Build Package + Community Management

This includes everything in the 'Community Strategy and Build Package' but I stick around for a determined amount of time to help you welcome new members.

Community Optimization

We meet discuss what's working and what is not with your community. You give me access and I review your community. We meet again to discuss ways to optimize your community.

Joanne Flynn Black offers an hourly consulting rate, inquire directly for details