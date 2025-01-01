Rick Lewis
The Courage to Host
Rick Lewis is socially anxious introvert, professional writer, and Fortune 500 speaker. Rick struggled with fear, anxiety, and procrastination while approaching the unfamiliar role of community leader before finally launching his own Mighty Network. Now, Rick makes his living from his thriving, high-ticket, highly engaged community. After experiencing a breakthrough with his lifetime block against sustained leadership, Rick is passionate about helping other shy creators and quiet leaders to succeed in building and launching their own communities while remaining true to their quiet nature. He’s proven it’s possible.
Service Offerings
Community Membership: The Courage to Host
Where shy experts & quiet professionals get the courage they need to finally lead a Mighty community. Members can enrol and move through the offered assets, support, and resources as quickly or leisurely as they wish.
1 - 1 Mindset Coaching
Rick Lewis offers an hourly consulting rate for shy and quiet leaders who seek mindset coaching that is consistent with their personality type. Inquire directly for details.
1 - 1 Communication Coaching
Rick runs individual and group training sessions to help hosts up-level their writing, speaking, and facilitation skills. Inquire directly for details.
Rick Lewis offers an hourly consulting rate, inquire directly for details
“Rick helped bring my love for marketing to…my Mighty Network. In just 30 minutes…Rick built up my courage to express my passion, helped me find my voice, and guided me to capture the essence of my offer in a way I can’t wait to share with others.”
