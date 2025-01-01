Growing a Community

No. More. Guesswork.

Get the exact formulas to build to $1M, based on data from thousands of successful communities.

Communities & Memberships

Managing a Community

Community Platforms

Building a Community

Growing a Community

Monetizing a Community

Content Creation

Online Courses

Creating a Course

Teaching a Course

Course Platforms

Selling a Course

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Monetization

Content Creation

Starting a Business

Website Builders

Creating & Managing a Website

Events

Event Platforms

Hosting & Marketing Events

Branded Apps

Creating a Mobile App

Coaching Apps

Community Apps

Coaching

Mastermind Groups

Starting a Coaching Business

Coaching Platforms

Communities & Memberships

Communities & Memberships

Online Courses

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Events

Branded Apps

Coaching

Growing a Community

Managing a Community

Community Platforms

Building a Community

Growing a Community

Monetizing a Community

Content Creation

Membership Engagement Platforms - Key Features + 7 Options

Communities & Memberships

Membership Engagement Platforms - Key Features + 7 Options

The right membership engagement platform turns subscribers into a thriving community. This guide shows you how to choose—and compares 7 top picks

Community Gamification: A Complete Guide for Online Communities

Communities & Memberships

Community Gamification: A Complete Guide for Online Communities

Discover how to use community gamification to boost engagement, motivate members, and build lasting habits in your online community.

AI For Community Management (+ 10 Prompts You Must Try!)

Communities & Memberships

AI For Community Management (+ 10 Prompts You Must Try!)

AI can boost—not replace—human connection. See how it helps community managers save time and increase member engagement.

Why People Magic Changes Everything

Communities & Memberships

Why People Magic Changes Everything

People Magic is the one thing that matters for whether a community will succeed or fail.

What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2025

Communities & Memberships

What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2025

In this post, we’ll introduce you to the concept of the network effect, as well as its history and how tech companies use it to hit billion-dollar valuations.

14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program

Communities & Memberships

14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program

Incorporate these and watch your membership program thrive.

115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2025 (Our Ultimate Guide!)

Communities & Memberships

115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2025 (Our Ultimate Guide!)

If you’re ready to see explosive member growth, try these ideas and watch your nonprofit thrive.

7 Podcasts Community Managers Need to Hear

Communities & Memberships

7 Podcasts Community Managers Need to Hear

Kick your member retention up a level and craft sharper community strategies with these seven rising podcasts for community managers.

7 Ways Facebook Groups Kill Premium Membership Sites

Communities & Memberships

7 Ways Facebook Groups Kill Premium Membership Sites

Leaving behind Facebook Groups might just be the fastest way to get more paying members into your online community.

10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2025

Communities & Memberships

10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2025

There are countless ways you can acquire new members. Let’s break down the top strategies that can help you cultivate an extraordinary community.

6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week

Communities & Memberships

6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week

So you’ve got members, but how do you keep them? Try these 6 member retention best practices to make sure they stick around for the long haul!

Grow Your Professional Development Community with These 3 Expert Techniques

Communities & Memberships

Grow Your Professional Development Community with These 3 Expert Techniques

The Accountable Leaders is a professional development community run by the bestselling author Dr. Vince Molinaro. Here are 3 ways they expertly attract new members.

5 Ways to Get More Members for Your Professional Network Community

Communities & Memberships

5 Ways to Get More Members for Your Professional Network Community

If you’ve been growing your professional network community for a while now, it’s natural to hit a membership growth dip. Try these quick ways to bring new prospects to your membership doors.

How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement

Communities & Memberships

How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement

Here are the do’s and don’ts for getting a Facebook group started and growing an engaged community.

10 Tips for Growing an Online Community

Communities & Memberships

10 Tips for Growing an Online Community

Curious about how to grow an online community? We’ve got some tips for you.

8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website

Communities & Memberships

8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website

Here’s how to market your community to the world and build your brand while doing it.

Get Started for Free

Start with our 14 day free trial and discover what The Business Plan can offer to you, your brand and your community.

Get started

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.