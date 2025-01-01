Monetizing a Community

No. More. Guesswork.

Get the exact formulas to build to $1M, based on data from thousands of successful communities.

Communities & Memberships

Managing a Community

Community Platforms

Building a Community

Growing a Community

Monetizing a Community

Content Creation

Online Courses

Creating a Course

Teaching a Course

Course Platforms

Selling a Course

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Monetization

Content Creation

Starting a Business

Website Builders

Creating & Managing a Website

Events

Event Platforms

Hosting & Marketing Events

Branded Apps

Creating a Mobile App

Coaching Apps

Community Apps

Coaching

Mastermind Groups

Starting a Coaching Business

Coaching Platforms

Communities & Memberships

Communities & Memberships

Online Courses

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Events

Branded Apps

Coaching

Monetizing a Community

Managing a Community

Community Platforms

Building a Community

Growing a Community

Monetizing a Community

Content Creation

13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025)

Communities & Memberships

13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025)

These 13 Facebook monetization strategies work for both Facebook Page monetization AND Facebook Group monetization.

Membership Community Secrets - Turn Your Passion Into a 6-Figure Business!

Communities & Memberships

Membership Community Secrets - Turn Your Passion Into a 6-Figure Business!

We’ll teach you how to go from wherever you are to a 6-figure membership community business.

The 3 Pricing Models That Almost Always Work for B2B Membership Communities

Communities & Memberships

The 3 Pricing Models That Almost Always Work for B2B Membership Communities

Determining pricing for your B2B memberhsip community is challenging. Here are three proven pricing models you can try for yours.

How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel

Communities & Memberships

How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel

If you’re looking to grow your membership community, here’s how a sales funnel can help!

How to Build a Paid Community (6 Secrets for $100,000/mo in 2025)

Communities & Memberships

How to Build a Paid Community (6 Secrets for $100,000/mo in 2025)

We analyzed a set of top revenue-producing paid communities. And found 6 key factors that will help you grow your paid community to +$100,000 per month in membership revenue.

5 Landing Page Examples to Help You Sell a High-Ticket Online Course and Paid Community

Communities & Memberships

5 Landing Page Examples to Help You Sell a High-Ticket Online Course and Paid Community

Trying to effectively sell a high-ticket online course or paid community? Here are five effective landing pages to help you convert more traffic into paying members.

How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2025

Communities & Memberships

How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2025

If you’re ready to build a business of long-term customers and recurring revenue, let us show you how.

How to Add 1000 Members to Your Professional Network

Communities & Memberships

How to Add 1000 Members to Your Professional Network

If you run a professional networking community and you want to grow it fast, use these 9 tricks to scale.

How to Price a Membership Site in 2025

Communities & Memberships

How to Price a Membership Site in 2025

If you’re starting a membership site but not clear on what to charge, here’s what we’ve learned from 12,000 Mighty Networks.

7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2025

Communities & Memberships

7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2025

If you’ve been thinking of launching a subscription business, this article will walk you through how to sell memberships online.

How to Monetize a Community Like a Boss (2025)

Communities & Memberships

How to Monetize a Community Like a Boss (2025)

Knowing how to monetize a community can be a challenge. We’re here to help you figure it out.

How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps

Communities & Memberships

How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps

This guide will teach you how to start a membership-based business in no time.

15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2025 (Ranked)

Communities & Memberships

15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2025 (Ranked)

In this article, we’re telling the truth about monetizing social media.

Get Started for Free

Start with our 14 day free trial and discover what The Business Plan can offer to you, your brand and your community.

Get started

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.