Which community platform is right for you? (Quick Guide)

What should you look for in an online community platform?

The best of the best

We're always looking for community. And brands and creators are building some AMAZING online community spaces, both free and monetized.

But to create an online community, you need a community platform that brings people together. And with so many options available in the market, it can be hard to know which one to choose.

Here, we cover what makes a great community platform, what features to look for, and the best platform options to help you choose the right one.

Try G2's top-rated community platform - free for 14 days!







What is a community platform?

A community platform is a dedicated virtual space where people who share the same goals, interests, or motivations can connect and build relationships.

The best ones bring together content, community, courses, and commerce in one place – without having to mix and match software. And if you want to run a paid community, the platform needs membership business options like subscriptions, tiered memberships, payment gateways and more.

The ultimate goal of the online community software should really be to help people connect, make friends, and learn and grow together.

Here’s where the top players in the market stand.

The best of the best

Mighty Networks: G2's top-ranked community platform with powerhouse features, AI engagement, and options to sell memberships, courses, events, or bundles. (Try it free) Mighty Pro: Best for brands and businesses looking for community on branded apps. (Find out more here). Discord: Best free community platform for Hosts who never plan to charge. Geneva: Best free video chat platform for friends who know each other already. Hivebrite: Best for alumni networks and corporate forums.

20 Best Community Platforms Overall - A Comparison Chart

Best Features Use For Starting From 1. Mighty Networks #1-Ranked (G2), AI-boosted engagement, built-in events, live & async courses Paid communities, courses, &/or events $49/mo 2. Mighty Pro G2's #1 community on branded apps Memberships, courses, & events on your own app Learn more 3. Discord Free community forums & game streaming Forums & gaming Free 4. Geneva Free video rooms, community posts Online hub for local communities Free 5. Hivebrite Discussion forums & event management Alumni communities $8,000/yr 6. Higher Logic Vanilla Brandable customer forums Adding a customer community to your website $9,000-$150,000/yr 7. Disciple White-label apps, community forums, member management White-label enterprise apps $549/mo 8. Kajabi Async courses, funnels, & email Selling pre-recorded courses $149/mo 9. Bettermode White-label website forums Community spaces on brand websites $599/mo 10. Circle Community discussions, chat, events, & courses Creator communities $49/mo 11. Facebook Groups Free Facebook-based forum Free, special-interest groups Free 12. Slack Threads, tagging, & DMs Co-working $8.75/mo/user 13. Wild Apricot Websites, forums, & events Websites, forums, & events for nonprofits $60-900/mo 14. Discourse Open source, basic comments, & mods Open-source discussion software (GitHub) $50/mo 15. Memberium WordPress gating & forums Communities on WordPress $37/mo 16. Memberful WordPress memberships Payment gates for WordPress $49/mo 17. BuddyBoss WordPress communities & chat, white-label apps WordPress forums $299/yr 18. Skool Community discovery Simple community forums $99/mo 19. Telegram Broadcasts and SMS Top-down communication channels + messaging Free 20. LearnWorlds LMS, website builder, + funnels High-quality courses + simple forums $99/mo







Types of online community platforms

Community platforms are built for different things. For example, Discord is a great (and free) platform that’s “just for fun,” but you wouldn’t build a digital business there.

To help you narrow down your options, we’ve broken down the three types of online community software that people look for: enterprise (software that helps you build a community made up of customers or clients), digital business (to create community, and sell memberships and products you create), and personal (for making connections based on shared interests). Which of these descriptions apply to you?

You Need Goals About You 1. Enterprise Customization, branded apps, member management, community engine Build brand loyalty, boost engagement, get data Building a brand community 2. Digital Business Memberships, courses, events, & payments Create a digital business Building a digital business 3. Personal Free community platform, easy access Connect people with similar interests Connecting people for fun

Which of these descriptions apply to you?

Pro tip: Give yourself room to grow. If your small business takes off and you need to expand, start with a platform like Mighty that grows with you. You don't want to have to migrate a community if you don't need to.

What should you look for in an online community platform?

Content options (e.g. discussion posts, polls, surveys, and Q&As). A community thrives on content that your members create. The easier it is to create what they want to, the better this will be.

Organization. Flexible Spaces or subgroups. Not every member wants the same thing. Spaces let you organize people and content (ex. A course Space vs an event Space).

Accessibility. Accessible on web, iOS, and Android apps. People can’t always run to a PC to log on. (“Mobile friendly web apps” don’t cut it).

Branded apps (under YOUR brand on iOS and Android). Established brands and businesses should consider branded community apps (that’s YOUR app in the App Store and Google Play Store).

AI & Automations : Look for an AI community platform—software that puts your growth on auto-pilot by using automations and AI to deliver better results in less time!

If you have something to teach, make sure your community platform can host a live and/or pre-recorded course.

Livestreaming and live events.

Monetization. Multiple ways to monetize through events, paid memberships, subscriptions, and online courses.

Community analytics & reporting. Get detailed member profiles about engagement and what is—and isn’t—working within your community.

Integrations and Embeds for connecting to third-party tools (e.g., Zapier, Stripe, ConvertKit). No software does everything, so your community platform should easily integrate with the other relevant software you need.



20 Top community platforms ranked

What are the best community platforms? Here are our top picks.

1. Mighty Networks

Ranked Best Online Community Platform by G2

Mighty Networks is G2’s top-rated community management software and it powers $370 million in community businesses and brand communities.

Mighty mixes content, courses, community, commerce, and events on a platform that’s intuitive yet powerful. Mighty is successful because of its people magic: online community software that’s designed to create connections between members.

Here are some of the community features Mighty gives you:

The ultimate content engine for anything you or your members want to create: short and long-form text, video, livestreams, polls & questions, and discussions.

Create courses (live or pre-recorded) and virtual events with built-in content creation software.

Built-in community engagement tools

Customizable Spaces (virtual containers that we use to organize sub-communities) with features you can turn on or off. They can be public, private or paid.

AI community management features with chat, messaging, and moderation tools.

Software that makes people magic with AI: rich member profiles & profile assist, “things in common” and conversation prompts, “make it better” text editor, auto landing and sales pages, and more.

Sell memberships, courses, 1:1 or group coaching, masterminds, events , or bundle any of these in 135 different currencies. You can build memberships, bundles, one-time fees, and more.

Built-in ConvertKit integration to mix the best community platform with the best email marketing platform + over 2,000 software embeds like Calendly, Dropbox, Spotify, Loom, Monday, and Notion.

Mighty Networks features

Discussion forums, video content, text & articles, polls, livestreaming, and more built-in

Dynamic course platform with course communities, a versatile LMS, live events, course discussions, and all-member chats

Tons of branding flexibility to customize–even light or dark mode.

Enhanced analytics, with a custom dashboard

Unlimited members, admins, and moderators on every plan

Sell memberships, bundles, or one-time products in 135 currencies globally or with token-gating

Members can access your community on a beautiful native app that works for every device

Integrated community AI with Mighty Co-Host™ that can instantly create course outlines, landing pages, and member profiles.

Tons of free support in the Mighty Community!

Pricing

Starts from $49/mo. Check our pricing page for more info.

2. Mighty Pro

Best Community Platform for Branded Apps

If you’re an established brand or business, imagine saying, “Download our app!”

That’s what Mighty Pro does. And it adds to Mighty Networks’ powerhouse community features:

Your brand’s apps in the App Store and Google Play Store

Branded push notifications and splash screens

Proactive upgrades, app submissions, and VIP support

Premium Mighty Co-Host™ AI features

VIP support before and after launch

Mighty Pro is the ultimate place to build member and customer communities on your own customizable branded app. You can even schedule a custom demo that includes your own app prototype, your preliminary launch plan, and a custom business case.

Schedule a custom demo and we’ll show you what we could build together! This includes your own app prototype, your preliminary launch plan, and a custom business case.

Instead of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to create a custom app, choosing a white-label app that is fully customizable under your own brand will give you more for less.

Mighty Pro features

Empower your Hosts with Mighty Co-Host™ AI features including community moderation tools, the Infinite Question Generator, and auto course outlines and profiles.

Branded apps, splash screens, and push notifications.

Proactive updates and App Store & Google Play Store submissions.

VIP support from the Mighty Pro Team.

Access to the Mighty Pro community.

Pricing

It varies. Learn more below.

3. Discord

Best free community platform

Discord is a community platform that’s built for gamers, but hosts all kinds of free communities. It's got 150 million users. For its powerhouse features, plus its cool design and intuitive UX, Discord is the best free community platform on the market.

Discord has a community forum-type engine that supports different kinds of content, stickers, emojis, video, and more. But you can also livestream (+ screen share) and live chat.

Discord is perfect for free communities.

But it’s not made for paid communities.

Discord did recently create a paid subscription offer, but it's limited to American users right now. It takes a 10% cut of your revenue and isn’t robust enough to create a real community business. You can't really personalize Discord either.

Discord features

Pros

Free community forum engine with chat options

Good for streaming

Popular among gamers

Cons

Limited community features

Almost no way to build a real community business (+ Discord takes 10% of anything you do earn)

No branding options (here’s why branding a community is important)

Pricing

Free

4. Geneva

Best free video chat platform

Geneva is a community platform and chat app with chat rooms, forums, video, and audio-only rooms. It’s great for hosting different kinds of video-based conversations. Geneva comes with an events calendar and virtual events (including RSVPs), application forms, moderation features, and the option to add admins. And it has DMs included for 1:1 conversations.

Geneva has decent membership controls: admin roles and applications. And it has post rooms for content creators (although there are better content creator platforms).

Geneva is free, which is great! But it’s missing monetization features–so it’s not good for a paid community of any kind.

And, while Geneva’s video chat features are cool and it’s good for organizing small groups, Geneva is not great for running large communities. And it’s bad at introducing people who don’t already know each other.

Geneva knows this. And they’ve doubled down on being the online hub for local, IRL communities. And they just got acquired by Bumble, so stay tuned to see where Geneva goes in the future.

Geneva features

Pros

Chat features with video, audio, and different rooms

Virtual events hosting & traditional blog posts

It’s free

Good apps for every device

Cons

Can’t be monetized

Minimal member-management features

Not good for a large community

Pricing

Free

5. Hivebrite

Built for Alumni Management

Hivebrite is a community platform built specifically for alumni networks, although it can be used for other things. It includes a content management system to organize and publish content, dedicated subgroups where students and alumni can connect, a branded mobile app, and a job board feature.

Hivebrite also comes with a built-in event management system for in-person events, including calendars, invitation emails, ticketing, online payments, and integration with social networks. Finally, it can also run donor campaigns.

The downside to Hivebrite is that it’s missing a virtual event feature, which means that if you want to get your alumni together for virtual meetings, coffee hours, or training sessions, you’d need to pair it with a different event or virtual event app.

And the community platform feels pretty dated; it’s really just a simple forum.

Hivebrite features

Pros

Alumni networking app with dedicated subgroups

CMS + Custom feeds

Live event management, ticketing, schedules

Job board, data and analytics

Branded apps

Cons

Community-building features are extremely basic

No livestreaming, video, or courses

Very limited virtual event features

Pricing

Starts from $8,000 yr.

6. Higher Logic Vanilla

Best Corporate Forum-Only Platform

Higher Logic Vanilla is an online community platform for adding customer communities to corporate websites. It can be customized, and it has community management features. Members can publish content, create groups and subgroups, and add questions and polls.

While Vanilla Forums offers companies a chance to build customer support and engagement, access to a knowledge base, and useful integrations, it is only a forum feature. It doesn’t have options to sell memberships, subscriptions, or online courses. So, if you’re looking for a community that you can monetize, this isn’t the right choice for you.

It’s the best fit for companies looking to add a free, branded forum to a website.

Higher Logic Vanilla features

Pros

Corporate forum solution

Some customization features, reporting, and gamification

Moderation tools + integration with business apps like Salesforce and Zendesk

Cons

No real features other than a forum (e.g. no courses or payments)

Limited subscription tools

No apps or white-label apps

Pricing

Est $9,000 - $150,000/year

7. Disciple

Enterprise Branded Apps

Disciple is an enterprise community software with a community platform, and things like an activity feed, discussion forums, Q&As, and content creation–text, videos, and images.

Like others on this list, Disciple has member management tools, analytics, and even a built-in email feature. And it can be used to monetize with subscriptions or gated content (i.e. restricting content or access based on membership level).

Finally, a Disciple community can be deployed on a branded mobile app. The app has features the website doesn’t have, including livestreaming.

Unfortunately, the app and the online community platform have different features and UX, so it's not a unified experience.

Disciple features

Pros

Online community forum with good content options

Sell subscriptions or gated content

Branded mobile apps

Cons

Different UX between the online platform and the app

Outdated community features and feel

Pricing increases the more members you have

Pricing Prices start from £38/mo for the first 100 members (web only), £499/mo to include a mobile app (and up to 500 members), and £833/mo for a white-label mobile app. And virtually every feature is an add-on.

8. Kajabi

Best for Course Creators + Minimal Community Functions

Kajabi is well-known among course creators as a place to host an asynchronous course. It has an excellent course platform and marketing toolkit to sell courses with things like landing pages, email campaigns, and triggers.

In previous years, they weren’t on this list because of the lack of community options. But with many course creators wanting course communities, Kajabi recently bought a company called Vibely to improve this feature.

The result is "Community 2.0.," which moves Kajabi beyond a simple forum and adds a livestreaming feature and meet-ups. The new community feature is an improvement, but it’s still awkward for UX--especially compared to alternatives. You need a separate login to access your community–making it impossible to integrate well with a course. And if you wanted to teach a live course on Community 2.0, the LMS isn’t integrated.

It ends up feeling a bit like 2 separate products, which is basically what it is.

Kajabi features

Pros

Excellent asynchronous course LMS with drip content, evaluation options, and customization features

Integrated email marketing, landing pages, and other sales tools

Some new AI features for course creation, landing page copy, and scripts

Community 2.0 adds livestreaming and video conferencing features

Cons

Community 2.0 needs a separate login, doesn’t connect to the LMS, and still has limited community functions.

One of the most expensive options on this list.

No branded apps, which many successful communities need.

Pricing

The basic plan is $149/mo for 3 products, the growth plan is $199/mo with up to 15 products. The pro plan is $399/mo with 100 products.

9. Bettermode

The Forum Platform for Corporations

Bettermode (formerly Tribe) is another white-label community platform for adding community spaces on brand websites. Its forum tool gives brands a place to create discussions, post content, and reach customers on a mobile app. The content options are flexible, you can add blogs, Q&As, and videos.

On Bettermode, customers can connect by asking questions, participating in polls, and posting images and videos. And these members can create profiles and you can assign member roles.

You won’t get access to standard community features like connecting members by location or common interests, and more. There’s no way to create and host online courses or live events, which limits how you can connect members.

This means Bettermode is best for a certain kind of community: a customer community on a corporate website.

Bettermode Features

Pros

Forum-based community with an explore function

Organize conversations with “spaces”

Custom domain & website builder

White-label app options

Cons

Limited community functions

No courses or live events

Pricing

Starts from $599/mo with custom enterprise pricing

10. Circle

Circle is a community platform with features like discussion forums, livestreaming and events, and different ways to create content. It also has member profiles that let your members showcase themselves and find like-minded people.

Circle lets you create memberships and bundles, giving you a way to monetize your community. You can create spaces and dedicate them to either discussions, chat, courses, or events.

The downside to Circle is that you can’t put multiple things in the same space, in contrast to Mighty Networks. You can’t chat in an event space. You can’t have a discussion in a course space. This segmentation can hurt engagement.

With additional costs to add many extras (things like admins, spaces, etc), it’s a more costly option than an all-in-one like Mighty Networks.

Many of Circle’s features are also really early in development, with apps and courses added last year. They’re still working the bugs out and it’s hard to say how these features will fare long-term.

Circle features

Pros

Create discussions, chat, events, and course spaces

Monetize memberships with subscriptions or bundles

Cons

Only one feature per space. Courses can’t be mixed with events, with chat, etc.

There are limits on seats for admins, members, spaces, etc. with additional costs to add more

Pricing

Pricing starts from $89/mo for the community features, $199/mo to add workflows and customizations, and $499/mo for an enterprise plan with all features, dedicated services, and priority support.

11. Facebook Groups

Let’s talk Facebook Groups. Since Facebook has a huge user base, and it's free and easy to build a group, some people host communities there.

It might be a good place to start.

As far as free online communities built on social media platforms go, Facebook groups work okay.

For larger communities or paid membership communities, Facebook is probably not the right place to host though.

There's no payment integrations.

It doesn't do well for large groups.

You'll fight the algorithms.

Plus, some people are hesitant to put their data on Facebook.

But if you’re just starting out, or want a really simple and free community option, it can work.

Facebook Groups features

Pros

Free & easy to use

Good apps that integrate with a Facebook account

Well-known and popular

Cons

It’s a constant fight with the algorithm

No monetization options

You pay to reach your members

No real branding options

Pricing

Free

12. Slack

Slack is a platform a lot of people know. Built for the workplace, it helps teams organize work.

It’s got channel and messaging features and basic member profiles–meaning it can host discussions. With mentions, different content features, and “huddles” for quick calls, it does have some of the features that make online communities work.

But, while you can build a community on Slack, in the big picture, it isn’t great for online communities. It’s got limited member roles and limited content types, and it lacks the types of features to build out a full community business (events, courses, content gating, etc.) Slack is also missing monetization, so you can’t start a paid community on it.

It’s basically like Discord. Most Hosts outgrow it OR find that their community fails from lack of engagement options. Let’s not forget that Slack works for the virtual office because people HAVE to be there.

Slack features

Pros

Good chat & messaging features (it replaced email for the office)

Organize conversations, tag relevant people

Mix 1:1 chat and group conversations.

Cons

No monetization

Missing features for a vibrant community (content, courses, events, etc.)

No personalization

Pricing

From $8.75/mo per user up to enterprise-level pricing

13. Wild Apricot

The Community Platform for Nonprofits

Wild Apricot is a community management platform created for nonprofit organizations. It has community engagement and discussion tools. But it's really made to manage members in an organization or association.

With Wild Apricot, you can create, organize and manage your member databases, use the platform’s website builder to create a professional-looking website, securely accept online payments, and manage virtual events. Plus, you can create subgroups for regional chapters, so that each can have its own website and community.

This software works great as a nonprofit membership platform. It's not great for paid, robust communities. And the design and UX is very dated.

Wild Apricot features

Pros

Forum platform & website builder

Member databases

Regional chapters & subgroups

Live event functionality for ticketing

Branding options

Cons

Dated look and user experience

Limited community features (courses, gated content, etc. missing)

No branded apps (despite being an enterprise solution)

Pricing

From $60-$900/mo

14. Discourse

Best Open-source Community Platform

Discourse is a community software with an open-source community code that they post for free on GitHub. Discourse gives you a discussion forum that’s simple, but effective. You can organize conversations and replies, and add moderators.

The downside to Discourse is that you do need to pay for hosting somewhere. Discourse will do it for you, but it ends up starting from $50/mo, which is more expensive than several of the community platforms on this list.

Basically, Discourse is an okay forum engine if you’re a developer, but otherwise, you’re better to go with an all-in-one that’s done for you (and potentially cheaper).

Discourse Features

Pros

Forum with comments and moderation

Custom code that’s open-source

Cons

Extremely dated feel and user experience

No community features other than a forum

Requires development

Pricing

From $50/mo

15. Memberium

Best WordPress Community Platform

If you’re a diehard WordPress fan and looking for a community platform that’s a WordPress plugin, you could look at Memberium. It works like a content gate, barring off sections of your site to make them members only, and includes a community component. You can also pair it with an LMS plugin like LearnDash if you want to add a course.

Memberium features

Pros

WordPress plugin

Gated content and member-areas

Forum features

Cons

Very basic and dated user experience

Likely requires development to customize

No apps

Pricing

From $37 or $57/mo depending on your CRM.

16. Memberful

Memberful is another WordPress option. It’s a plugin that turns your WordPress website into a basic membership platform, opening up the option to charge for a community. Memberful is not a community platform, however, but can be used to gate other community platforms like Discord and charge for access. It can also sell digital goods–including online courses–and even physical goods. And there are sales options like coupons, discounts, and promotions.

Although you don’t technically need WordPress to start a community with Memberful, it’s weak as an all-around community platform. It’s best as a plugin.

Memberful features

Pros

Membership plugin for adding content gates to WordPress.

Sell memberships, courses, physical, and digital products.

Cons

You would need to mix platforms together to get the functions of a good community.platform (and it still won’t work as well).

Pricing

$49/mo + 4.9% transaction fees

17. BuddyBoss

BuddyBoss is the last WordPress plugin we’ll list here. It comes with the tools you need to add community dashboards, profiles, posts, comments, and messaging. And you can even add events, job boards, or an online store. If you want to add a course to this offering, you’d need another plugin like LearnDash.

BuddyBoss features

Pros

WordPress community plugin with gated content

Good community features like discussions, profiles, chat & messaging

Options to add a white-label app

Cons

WordPress plugins are often glitchy, and you need multiple plugins to get all the features

The app is really basic

Pricing

Web theme only from $299/yr. Adding an app starts from $179/mo

18. Skool

Skool is a new forum platform created by Sam Ovens. Recently, influencer Alex Hormozi has been heavily involved selling the platform too--he's part owner.

Skool is really a community-style social media platform–and people usually love it or hate it. It features really basic forums that feel something like reddit–conversations you can join and respond to. There are also user profiles and a live event feature.

There are two things about Skool that seem to resonate with the people who like it.

The “discoverability” - Skool lets people search for and find communities in the way Substack lets people find newsletters, and that may help people get found. The “gamification” - Skool has marketed its gamification features hard, and they may be useful to some communities. The best feature is a “leaderboard,” which shows who has engaged the most and gives members a ranking based on their engagement.

However, Skool has a lot of weak points which push it down this list.

Unlike Mighty Networks, Skool’s community features aren’t in line with a modern community platform. It’s a clunky discussion forum, with a running post list a bit like a Facebook Group.

The features are ridiculously basic. You can schedule an event, but you need to host on a different platform. You can “Create a course” in the settings tab. But the “course” is only a series of gated posts.

There’s almost no way to add your brand to anything.

Skool encourages its Hosts to sign up other Hosts to the platform–if someone gets you to join Skool through an affiliate link they earn 40% of your membership fees.

Skool features

Pros

Discoverable, simple discussion forums

Leaderboards

Cons

Extremely basic UX

Almost no native features

It’s still more expensive than full community platforms

Price

$99/mo + transaction fees

19. Telegram

Telegram is something in between a community platform and social media, although it’s better for broadcasting than turning strangers into friends. It does mix chat functions and email with the option to send files, voice, and video messages.

The main community feature Telegram has is its Channels: themed groups people can join. The admin(s) can broadcast up to 200,000 people.

You can monetize a Telegram channel with paid subscriptions–although you need an integration to do it. And Telegram has good apps for all devices.

Telegram doesn’t let you build an interactive community where members can get to know each other. It’s built for top-down broadcasting and messaging.

Telegram features

Pros

SMS and chat app

Broadcast features for reaching thousands of people at once

Can be monetized (with an integration)

Cons

It doesn’t have the features of a proper community platform. It’s built for top-down communication.

Price

Free

20. LearnWorlds

We’ll round out this list with LearnWorlds–a great course platform with a basic community platform attached. LearnWorlds is a SCORM-compliant course platform with a website-builder attached. It also has some useful marketing tools, things like customer sales funnels, email, and affiliate programs.

LearnWorlds has a good mobile app and you can livestream a course too.

The community functions as a generic discussion forum, and you can create Spaces for individual courses. For course businesses with multiple teachers and admins, the instructors can follow the discussions in their course Spaces without seeing the whole community. It's really basic as a community platform compared to its alternatives, but good as a course platform.

LearnWorlds features

Pros

Good SCORM-compliant LMS that can create courses and websites

Integrated marketing tools for emails, funnels, and sales

Cons

The community features are extremely basic

Price

Basic version from $24/mo, but most features are on more expensive plans

Which community platform is right for you? (Quick Guide)

Here’s a lightning quick guide to helping you figure out which of the platforms on this list is for you!

For paid community memberships… choose Mighty Networks.

For community, events, and courses together… choose Mighty Networks

For a free community platform… choose Discord or Geneva

For alumni networks… choose Hivebrite

For discussion forums on a corporate website… Higher Logic Vanilla or Bettermode

For branded enterprise apps… choose Mighty Pro or Disciple

For standalone asynchronous courses with complex funnels… choose Kajabi

For a community WordPress plugin… choose Memberium

How does migrating a community work?

As more people build communities, more people come to realize that they’ve started on the wrong platform. That’s okay! Because moving a community is easier than it’s ever been!

Creators migrate for a lot of reasons, but most common are low engagement, missing key features (like apps or courses), struggles to use a platform, and cost.

If you’re migrating, here’s a sample roadmap:

Assessment & planning: Figure out what you’re offering, what your current platform sucks at, and where you’re losing engagement. Choose a new community platform and start the planning for the move. Setup: Start your build on a new platform, preparing for members. This might mean branding, adding existing material (ie. a flagship course), registering a domain, or adding Spaces. If you’re building with a white-label solution, you’ll work with a team to create apps, etc. Start prepping members: Use email and your existing platform to announce the move and communicate the steps you’ll take. You might opt for a “soft launch” with a handful of supermembers to kick the tires on the new community space. Launch: Launch on your new platform, inviting existing members to a kick-off event. Clean-up the old platform: Reach out to any members who haven’t made the jump to a new platform yet. Set a date for deprecating the old platform. Close and re-direct: Close your old community permanently. If possible, set up a redirect to your new platform; this is helpful for visitors, but it also allows search engines to send your members to the right place. If this is not possible, create a landing page directing old members to the new community.

If you’re interested in migrating to Mighty, we have this form you can fill out to match you with the right plan and features.

Migration success stories

The Mindful Living Collective: Dr. Elisha Goldstein’s mindfulness community offering 6,000+ members courses, meditation, and premium groups. It hit the limit on the course platform Ruzuku because there was no way to keep engagement going after the courses ended.

Journey of Intrinsic Health: An 8-week health transformation program with community, coaching and events. It migrated from Facebook Groups mixed with a custom-built LMS.

Marie Forleo: Marie Forleo built her flagship B-School program with a mix of a custom membership site + a complicated tech stack. She moved the whole thing to Mighty Pro, with a 7-figure launch in 2024.

ZynnyMe: A community for therapists running a private practice, complete with exam prep and training. It was built on a mixture of Facebook Groups and WordPress plugins, and migrated to Mighty Networks.

Conclusion – Ready to start building?

These 20 community platforms have different strengths and weaknesses. But there's something here for almost any type of community builder.

Try it free for 14 days! No credit card required.

Community Platform FAQs

Benefits of community platforms

Creating space to belong & transform

When you stop chasing customers, followers, subscribers, or whatever, and shift to the mindset of looking for members, it transforms what you're building.

People are looking for places where they can feel like they belong. That’s what an online community does at its best.

And at a time when 1 in 4 people say they are "very lonely," community is a human necessity.

But there's more.

The best communities often go through a transformation together.

Whether it’s the…

Marketing managers who want to move up to VP

Wanna-be scrapbookers learning to freeze memories in time

First-time dads learning how to dad

Rookie yogis learning the practice

The transformation journey is what makes communities work.

That’s why we use something called a Big Purpose as a mission statement for your community. It’s a rock-solid plan for the people you bring together and the transformation they achieve.

The ultimate business model

We’ve watched thousands of communities grow and thrive. And we’ve learned something about what it takes to turn a community into a 6-, 7- and even 8-figure digital business.

In fact, the greatest opportunity in the world is staring brands in the face. Your competitors probably aren’t doing it.

Brands that give people a place to belong have the ultimate competitive edge.

And that’s why online communities are so powerful. McKinsey even identified a community flywheel as the best business model for the 2020s. When brands build community, it’s a flywheel. Members keep coming back and keep engaging, and selling becomes effortless.

Think about it…

Your members create the content they care about (aka user-generated content) and engage.

They ask for what they want and they trust you when you sell. Throw out the high-pressure sales funnel (Did it ever really work?).

If you’re charging a membership fee, you’ve got recurring revenue.

You create the same stuff whether you’ve got 100 or 10,000 members. It’s scalable.

Community Hosts evolve into facilitators of self-driving membership communities. It's a business model like no other.

Here are some examples from Mighty:

An entrepreneurship org. launched to 5,000 members and made over $30,000 in 2 ½ weeks.

A health-focused community launched to 100 high-ticket members and added $40,000 in ARR.

An author & speaker launched a 4-week promotion in their membership community and saw an additional $30,000 in revenue.

A podcaster and author sold 5,000 seats to a $997 course in 10 days to existing members.

One community launched a 13-week add-on course and generated an additional $100k in revenue in 2 months.

The platform is your secret weapon

What role does community software play in creating spaces to belong? In creating businesses?

The single platform is where the magic happens. It’s the operations. The tech stack.

Your members engage with your platform every time they come on. In a perfect world, they don’t think about the tech. And they definitely shouldn't fight with it. They just start connecting and creating.

What happens when the community software gets in the way?

When members face friction at checkout or accessing spaces?

When members can’t find things like event links or courses?

When using features isn’t intuitive?

When members can’t access the community on a mobile app?

Best-case scenario, you end up with frustrated users. Worst-case scenario, you end up with churn and angry ex-members.

Nobody wants that.

That’s why the platform you choose really does matter.

What about communities and AI?

Since AI is the word on everyone’s mind, how does AI fit in with community software? Not everyone has adopted it yet, but here's how we’re using it.

We didn't just want AI to create more content. We asked, "How can AI help us build better communities?"

And we started with one data point.

We can predict with 93% accuracy whether a community will succeed or fail. Communities succeed when members connect or collaborate with each other.

The question is NOT, “Do your hosts create enough content?”

The question is, “Are my members making friends?”

Communities don’t just thrive because people show up. They thrive because people meet each other.

So we harnessed AI to make those meetings better…

Tools to help you know what you have in common with other members

Tools to get your creativity flowing (like member profile prompts or post help)

Tools to start conversations (like discussion prompts)

And we automated the community-building process so that Mighty Co-Host™ can get a community up and running in minutes.

Mighty’s CEO, Gina Bianchini, wrote an article about this on LinkedIn if you want to read more!

Why communities fail

As you look at building a community, you might experience a specific fear. It’s common with new hosts. The fear is, “What if nobody shows up?” Or (maybe worse), “What if they show up and don’t like it?”

Let’s talk about it.

We host 12,000 communities on Mighty Networks. Here are the most common reasons communities fail:

They don’t follow the principles of Community Design™. Communities fail when they have no clear Big Purpose or Ideal Member. Letting everyone in and throwing content spaghetti against the wall is a surefire way to fail. Get clear on one person you can help and bring them together.

They don’t connect people to each other. If it wasn’t clear from what we said above, you need to connect people to each other for a community to thrive.

They drown people with content. “Welcome to our community. Here are the 47 hours of past course content and webinars you can consume.” Who the heck wants to do this? Communities don’t thrive from content alone. They thrive on connections and transformations.

They are struggling with tech debt. Mixing platforms, payment gateways, hacking together software. The more places your members have to go, the more they have to remember, the more likely your community is to fail.

They quit too soon. We can all get excited about 6-figure launches, but often a great community takes time. If you’ve done everything right, good things still take time to grow. Keep at it. Small communities can be amazing. And thriving communities can grow out of 5 founding members.

Why does video matter for community platform engagement?

Having a platform with video options gives you a lot to work with for building engagement. Obviously, you don’t need all community content to be video. Text discussions, images, and even audio have a place. But video has some unique engagement power nothing else has:

Emotional connection: We’re hardwired to read people’s faces as we communicate. So adding a face and voice to content can create powerful connections and trust. This translates into better community engagement.

Easier to digest: We hate to admit it, but reading can create cognitive load. When our brains are tired, we’re less likely to read something. Video is easier to process–which is why most social platforms are prioritizing video, especially short-form video.

Authenticity: It’s an extension of the emotions, but video can boost authenticity.

Higher retention: Social platforms know video works. Video has higher watch-through rates and viewers retain more from video than readers from text. The same principle applies in your community.

Spontaneity: A livestreaming feature adds spontaneity and surprise to your video engagement. It’s intimate and instant, and a livestream can feel the closest thing to actually being in a room with your favorite creator.

Which community platform is best for live streaming?

Mighty Networks offers livestreaming on every plan. Hosts can launch a livestream, and with Mighty Pro, Space Hosts and moderators can also create and run a stream.

Here are some of the features of a livestream on a Mighty Network:

Can go live spontaneously (without creating an event) or with an event.

Stream to your entire network or specific spaces for up to 2 hours.

Up to 9 people can join onscreen (including the host).

Streaming is 720p as standard quality or 1080p with Mighty Pro.

Streams across web, Android, and iOS apps.

High-velocity live chat (downloadable) and auto-recording.

Voice isolation, visual effects, and screen sharing.

Which community platform is all-in-one?

Mighty Networks is an all-in-one community platform. This means you can run community, courses, events, and livestreams in one place, and collect payments for any of these in different currencies. Many of the other platforms on this list have limitations on what features they offer–it’s important to read the description carefully.

How do online communities differ from social media?

Online communities and social media work on similar concepts. Both use digital features for social networking and content creation. But online communities are basically gated social networks, members need to join. Because of this, online communities can sell membership access as well as other digital products like courses, coaching, or paid events. Or, some online communities remain free to join and offer digital products and experiences as upsells.

Here are a few of the main benefits of online communities when compared to social media:

Online communities offer more control for hosts. You own your brand, member lists, and have a much higher control over the content members see.

You can earn more. Social platforms take your content for free and monetize it, sometimes giving you a bit of cash for the advertising space they sell. Online communities make you the owner, and you can choose how you distribute your content.

You retain copyright. Different social media platforms have different copyright policies, but all of them will take some form of ownership of your content. This could include monetizing it with ads or training AI on it. In an online community, you keep the control.

You can’t be booted. Social media platforms ban people for a ton of different reasons, many of them lame. An online community that you own means you aren’t at the whims of a social giant.

There’s no algorithm. On a social media platform, you’re lucky if you get content seen. In a community, you own the distribution and it’s direct to members. If you post it, members see it. (And you can often message them all).

You can collect member data. On a social media platform, there’s no way to–let’s say��–download your followers email addresses. In an online community, this is simple.

How do I ensure platform security and data privacy?

Always make sure you understand your platform’s data privacy policies. Most community platforms offer a certain security because members are in an enclosed (password protected) ecosystem. But you should understand how each platform uses members' data. You can read Mighty Networks’ data policies here.