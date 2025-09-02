Online Courses

Table of Contents

In this article

When Ryder Carroll discovered a process to organize his thoughts, it was life-changing. Ryder had struggled with ADD for his whole life. So when he created a unique organizational process he calls bullet journalling, he knew he had to share it with others. His community, BuJo U, runs events and courses that teach others the process that Ryder found so effective for him.

Ryder managed to find a super unique topic for an online course, something he was a master at, and something that flowed from his own unique story. And the results have been amazing.

Online courses have now pretty much become a mainstay. So many of us have tried them, maybe as part of an online degree, on a course platform, or to learn from a creator. So maybe you’re ready to try your hand at creating some of the magic in an online course – either synchronous or asychronous (live or pre-recorded). But what if you’re fresh out of online course ideas?

In this article, we’ll try to fix that. We’ll talk you through some of the best online course ideas, categorized by online course topics that are in demand. And we provide you with links to the tools and information you’ll need to create an online course, from how to name your online course, the importance of a community element, how to market your course, and more.

How to validate an online course idea

First of all, how can you make sure an online course will sell? As you think through these online course ideas and which one is right for you, you can try the following steps to validate them with your potential students:

  • Interview your Ideal Students to see what they’re looking for.

  • Look around to see if there are similar courses (it’s a good thing if there are!).

  • Consider pre-selling your course. You can even pre-sell it before creating it, and teach it live as a cohort course.

Student Engagemnet

235 Online course ideas

Here are some great ideas for an online course you could start building today!

Health & wellness online course ideas

We’re seeing a lot of health and wellness courses do really well. Let’s be honest – more and more of us are tapped into well-being. And that’s an awesome thing!

On Mighty, we’ve seen creators like The Self Care Space, dedicated to getting young women access to mental health resources.

MN Graphics 2025 - Feed

Here are some of the health and wellness course ideas we’re watching:

  1. Basics of yoga

  2. Learning mindfulness

  3. Develop better sleep habits

  4. Stretching for mobility

  5. Nature bathing

  6. Naturopathy and alternative health

  7. How to reduce your stress

  8. Nutrition for well-being

  9. How to do a digital detox

  10. Longevity wellness

  11. Developing resilience with meditation

  12. Mindfulness and pain management

  13. Wellness for better sleep

  14. Learning mindful movement

  15. Developing a gratitude practice

Wellness course examples
The Journey of Intrinsic Health
Online business course ideas

Business courses are always hot, and the main reason is probably the real-world application. Most business owners know they can go to business school and learn things, but jump at the chance to learn from a practitioner – not necessarily a professor – who’s been where they want to go and can help them get there.

KathleenDrennan

Consider Kathleen Drennan's story. She left a marketing job and started a wildly successful floral design company. But she realized how many of the florists she knew were amazing with flowers--but not as great with business.

The idea was born. She build #ForFlorists as a space to teach florists how to thrive in business.

Kathleen's business checks a lot of the boxes for an amazing business course idea:

  • A teacher who has proven they've got the chops

  • A meaningful personal story that connects with students

  • A clear niche with an Ideal Student (florists)

MN Graphics 2025 - Product Showcase - App

Here are some ideas for online business courses:

  1. How to start an X business (fill in the blank with your specialty)

  2. Finding financing for your business

  3. Learning the basics of product design

  4. Bookkeeping for small businesses

  5. Using social media to find clients

  6. How to hire (and fire) people

  7. How to form successful partnerships

  8. How to scale a business

  9. How to franchise a business

  10. How to build wealth as a business owner

  11. Working on your business instead of in it

  12. Developing leaders for your business

  13. Winning at ecommerce

  14. Selling a business or succession planning

  15. Winning at customer engagement

Online business course examples
Food and nutrition course ideas

We talked about health and wellness, and often these are related to food. But there are a lot of great online course ideas built around what we eat! From recovering from disordered eating, to feeling great, to adopting a certain way of eating, courses around food and nutrition can be really successful!

MN Graphics - 2025 Course GIF

Here are some online course ideas for food and nutrition:

  1. Eating for a specific illness or disorder (e.g. diabetes, cancer, celiac disease)

  2. Eating for weight loss or gain

  3. How to adopt a plant-based diet

  4. How to eat for more energy

  5. Specialty diets (keto, paleo, etc.)

  6. Adopting a healthy relationship to food

  7. How to eat well on a budget

  8. How to help kids eat vegetables

  9. Cooking for picky kids

  10. Healthy eating for seniors

  11. Cooking a specific type of food (e.g. Chinese, Italian, Spanish, Indian)

  12. Becoming an awesome baker

  13. Time-saving cooking (e.g. with pre-made or frozen meals)

  14. Wine tasting for beginners

  15. Sustainable food sourcing and cooking

Love & relationship course ideas

Relationships aren’t easy. And they’re changing. So if you’re a 45-y-o divorcee who wants to get back in the game, you can imagine that it’s changed a lot. What’s the deal with dating apps? How are people handling dating etiquette in the 21st century? And who gets the check?

Beyond romantic relationships, we have relationships all over the place that aren’t always simple to navigate. Most of us have relationships with our family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues, and sometimes they need help.

Here are some ideas for courses on love and relationships:

  1. Getting back into the dating game at 30, 40, etc.

  2. How to build a great dating app profile

  3. How to be more vulnerable

  4. Creating a happy, healthy marriage

  5. Maintaining intimacy after kids

  6. Learning to communicate in a relationship

  7. How to spice up your sex life

  8. Building friendships that last a lifetime

  9. Dealing with difficult relationships with family members

  10. Coping with the loss of a loved one

  11. Dealing with toxic relationships

  12. Healing from hurt

  13. Cross-cultural relationships--handling cultural differences

  14. Mastering relationship psychology

  15. Dating after divorce

Parenting & family

Moving on from relationships with those around us or a significant other, how about relationships with your kids? Parenting is no walk in the park, and there are a lot of online courses out there helping you learn to be a better parent.

The Village

One great parenting community on Mighty is The Village by Happily Family. It was created by Cecilia and Jason Hilkey, who have the vision to teach modern parents how to build love and connection. Today The Village gives parents the resources to grow healthy relationships with their kids.

Here are some other ideas for parenting and family courses:

  1. Raising emotionally strong kids

  2. How to carve out time for the family

  3. Dealing with screen addiction as a family

  4. Parenting a special needs child

  5. Getting through pregnancy and birth (e.g. Lamaze)

  6. Sleep scheduling for newborns

  7. Learning how to breastfeed

  8. Navigating postpartum depression

  9. Helping your child get into and go to college

  10. Supporting a sensitive child

  11. Online safety and cyberbullying

  12. Co-parenting after divorce

  13. Parenting a child with special needs

  14. How to be an awesome single parent

  15. Nurturing sibling bonds that last a lifetime

Parenting & family course examples
Personal development course ideas

Let’s move from relationships to personal development. Maybe your thing is to help other people get the most out of their lives, to become the best they can be. Decades ago personal development was limited to a small group of people, but it’s gone mainstream.

Graphics 2025 MN - YouTube Product Showcase

And here at Mighty, we have some great courses and communities dedicated to personal development. For example, Lenéa Sims launched a community called Outer Work that creates intimate and impactful opportunities for education, reflection, and direct action around anti-racism.

Lenéa’s community is evidence of the need for personal development and education that deals with the impacts of systemic racism.

So whether devoted to your inner or outer life, here are some ideas for courses dedicated to life coaching and personal development:

  1. Dealing with negative thoughts and emotions

  2. Manifesting your vision for the world

  3. Learning to control anger

  4. How to create a vision for life that pulls you forward

  5. How to schedule your time for effectiveness

  6. Goal-setting

  7. Overcoming fear

  8. Finding purpose and happiness in life

  9. Master work-life balance

  10. How to become a life-long learner

  11. Building healthy habits

  12. Emotional intelligence: understanding yourself

  13. Resilience in the face of adversity

  14. How to be more creative

  15. How to build confidence or self-esteem

Marketing online course ideas

We talked about business above, and there could be online courses dedicated to a lot of different parts of business. But let’s talk about marketing. Since marketing is such a huge discipline, and virtually every business has a need for it, courses that teach the skills needed for marketing often do really well!

Here are some ideas for marketing courses:

  1. Facebook ads for beginners

  2. How to build an organic social following (on TikTok, Instagram, etc.)

  3. SEO & lead generation

  4. How to build web pages that convert

  5. How to create a million-dollar sales funnel

  6. How to make money selling digital products

  7. How to sell an online course

  8. How to grow an online community

  9. How to do email marketing

  10. Growing an authentic online presence

  11. How to start a podcast

  12. How to create a webinar

  13. How to create a newsletter

  14. Earning money on YouTube

  15. How to grow your email list

Creative online course ideas

What if you’re a creative? We see a lot of great courses dedicated to creative pursuits, like ArtSnacks Mix, created by siblings Lee and Sarah Rubenstein to help people learn to use the boxes of art supplies that they sell through their Instagram business.

artsnacks-mix-artsnackschallenge-instagram-00-1024x519

Creatives are always learning, and if you’ve got a cool creative skill like painting watercolors or graphic design, there’s a good chance you could create a course around it.

Here are some online course ideas for creatives:

  1. Graphic design basics

  2. Painting with watercolor

  3. Landscape photography

  4. Taking amazing pictures with your smartphone

  5. Portrait photography basics

  6. Travel photography made easy

  7. Cartooning

  8. Live drawing

  9. Scrapbooking

  10. Home decorating on a budget

  11. Furniture recovering and restoration

  12. Video editing

  13. Film-making

  14. Creating digital art

  15. Selling your creations online

Creative online course examples
Money course ideas

How about courses around money? We’ve got a lot of money-related networks on Mighty, and they’ve got some amazing stories.

ashley-fox-bg

For example, the Wealth Builders Community, hosted by Ashley Fox. Ashley was climbing the ladder at Wall Street before she decided to quit and take financial education to people with low-to-moderate incomes. Her courses target beginning investors to teach them the basics of growing wealth in the market.

Mighty Graphics 2025 Event Product Image

Money courses are ALWAYS in style. After all, money is something that everyone cares about, no matter who they are. Here are some ideas for money courses:

  1. Personal finance basics

  2. Managing a budget

  3. Investing in real estate

  4. Investing in the stock market

  5. Building an income as a day trader

  6. How to get out of debt

  7. Managing money as a couple

  8. How to build intergenerational wealth

  9. How to retire early (FIRE)

  10. How to talk to your kids about money

  11. Managing your business taxes

  12. Surviving on one income

  13. Creating passive income streams

  14. Re-selling on Amazon

  15. How to handle deductions

Money course examples
Sports & fitness course ideas

If you’re into sports or personal fitness, there’s a TON of room for courses in this area, especially as an up-sell to complement fitness coaching or a personal training business. Fitness is an especially popular niche.

Our MightyPro Host Cristy “Code Red” Nickel built a $10 million nutrition coaching business which runs on custom apps--and had 12,500 members join in the first 30 days.

Here are some ideas for courses having to do with sports and fitness:

  1. Fitness boot camps

  2. HIIT courses

  3. Bodybuilding basics

  4. How to get started running

  5. Pilates for beginners

  6. Getting started with cycling

  7. How to rock climb safely

  8. Basics of skiing

  9. Mastering cardio

  10. Stretching for flexibility

  11. Life design for fitness

  12. Bodyweight workouts without the gym

  13. Senior fitness

  14. Returning to fitness after injury

  15. Training for a healthy heart

The list goes on and on. The more difficult or technical something is, or the more gear involved (like rock climbing), the more chance there is that people will be looking for help to know where to begin.

Fitness course examples
Career growth course ideas

Career growth is an area where courses are booming. Consider this – LinkedIn has built a whole platform dedicated to career courses (LinkedIn Learning). And just because there’s a lot of people creating career courses doesn’t mean you don’t have something unique to offer.

MN Graphics 2025 - Trailheads Welcome Desktop

If you’re looking for an idea for a course dedicated to career excellence, here are some options:

  1. Finding your first job

  2. Negotiating salary

  3. Getting a promotion

  4. Networking basics

  5. Building a career as an X (identity, background, etc.)

  6. Building a career in X industry

  7. How to use LinkedIn

  8. Building a professional portfolio

  9. Creating a winning resume

  10. Deciding what career to pursue

  11. Helping your kids find a path

  12. Planning for retirement

  13. Managing people

  14. Getting your first executive role

  15. Managing up

Professional certifications course ideas

One of the lesser-known areas where courses do REALLY WELL is with professional communities and certifications. Of course, these aren’t as universal as many of the courses on this list. But there’s riches in niches as they say, and there’s no better niche than a professional community. For example, pick a group of people in any given profession. Let’s say accountants. They all need to use the same software (e.g. bookkeeping software), pass the same tests, and hold the same credentials.

That means that there’s a huge opportunity for courses in pretty much any professional field. One great example built on Mighty is QPractice, a community dedicated to helping people pass the National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) exam.

It’s IMPOSSIBLE to be exhaustive here. Look at your industry and see what it needs!

But here are a few ideas for online course ideas dedicated to some different professional communities:

  1. Advanced bookkeeping

  2. Bookkeeping for SAAS companies

  3. Dealing with workplace conflict (HR)

  4. Creating a DEI hiring strategy (HR)

  5. Managing stress as a nurse

  6. Supporting women in childbirth

  7. Setting up an independent legal practice

  8. Consulting as a registered dietitian

  9. How to pass the X exam (insert your field’s qualifying exam)

  10. Starting your career as a paralegal

  11. Becoming a doctor entrepreneur

  12. Opening a consulting business in X field

  13. Becoming a certified Scrum master

  14. Mastering supply chain management

  15. Becoming an AWS solutions architect

Professional certifications course examples
MN Graphics 2025 Product Showcase - Chat
Tech skills course ideas

Even if your field doesn’t have requirements like licensing exams or specific professional organizations, what about skills? Nearly every job category has some type of skills that need to be learned. And most work requires some sort of tech skills.

While most people think of tech as an industry, virtually every workplace is being transformed by tech – and maybe there’s an opportunity for you to harness your teaching chops here. And – bonus – if these are B2B, companies will often pay for their employees to learn them!

Here are some online course ideas for tech:

  1. How to harness employee management software

  2. How to use Excel, Word, etc.

  3. How to use Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, etc.

  4. How to use project management tools

  5. How to create a content schedule

  6. Scheduling social media

  7. Best practices for document storage and sharing

  8. How to use human resource tools

  9. How to create and run an employee training course

  10. Workplace internet safety

  11. How to generate AI prompts

  12. How to create websites

  13. Fundamentals of UX for (specific product) design

  14. Programming bootcamp (specific language)

  15. Essentials of cybersecurity

Workplace success course ideas

And doing well in the workplace isn’t just about having the right skills. The modern workplace is a complicated place, with new challenges being thrown at workers all the time. Whether working from home, hiring Gen Zs, or incorporating new theories for organizational development, our workplaces are changing. And courses can help us manage it.

Here are some ideas for workplace success courses:

  1. Managing employees remotely

  2. Dealing with employee conflict

  3. Creating a workplace that’s safe for everyone

  4. Secrets of an engaging presentation

  5. How to create boundaries at work

  6. Harnessing your soft skills

  7. Stakeholder communication basics

  8. Public relations basics

  9. Media training

  10. How to write a memo

  11. Communicating confidently

  12. Sales strategies

  13. Business development

  14. Leadership development

  15. Business etiquette

Religion and spirituality course ideas

Let’s talk about courses dealing with religion and spirituality. One awesome community built on Mighty is Sadie Robertson Huff’s LO sister app, which helps young women grow in their faith. Live workshops have been an important part of Sadie’s brand.

Paid workshops in the LO sister app

Courses dedicated to religion and spirituality are popular. Who isn’t willing to spend time and money to answer the big questions like: Why am I here? What is the purpose of life? Or, how can I connect to something bigger?

So here are some ideas for religion and spirituality courses, no matter what you believe:

  1. Meditation for beginners

  2. Contemplative prayer

  3. Text studies for beginners (e.g. Bible, Torah, Quran)

  4. Finding purpose in life

  5. Spiritual healing

  6. Embracing your inner goddess

  7. Hinduism for newbies

  8. How to take a pilgrimage

  9. Using crystals

  10. Reiki healing

Hobby course ideas
4-2

Adele Shaw developed an integrative way to train horses that pulled from the physical and emotional state of both trainer and horses. When she started telling the story on social media, the response was amazing.

The result? An amazing course teaching others how to train horses using the willing equine method.

Hobbies are an amazing space for courses.

Here are some ideas for courses around hobbies

Hobby course examples

  1. Basics of landscape photography

  2. The art of coin collecting

  3. Camping for city-folk

  4. Mastering home brewing

  5. Building a kitchen garden

  6. Foraging basics

  7. Basics of bird watching

  8. Dog training

  9. Learning bonsai art

  10. Deep water fishing

  11. Aquarium design

  12. Genealogy research

  13. Model railroading

  14. Mastering bow hunting

  15. Aquarium design for beginners

Hobby course example

Conclusion

So there you have it! Those were 235 online course ideas. We hope they sparked something in you, and that you’re inspired to bring your course to the world!

And if you’re looking for a great place to build and sell your course, come try Mighty! Our cultural software platform lets you bring together courses with community, content, and commerce. And our flexible Spaces mix in live streaming, live events, discussion forums, chat and messaging, and more!

Sell courses in 135 different currencies or even with token gating. And your students can access their courses through our awesome app, which works on every device.

Ready to start building your online course?

Ready to start building your community?

Start a free 14-day trial to explore Mighty—no credit card required.

Get started

