How to choose a great Shopify store name
Starting a Shopify store is exciting. But how can you stand out? Here are the things to think about when naming your store.
Will your visitors remember it?
Can people guess at what you do from the name?
Is another person or business using it?
Is there a domain name available?
Can you register appropriate social media channels?
Can you register the business with your appropriate authorities? (if applicable)
Will you be in violation of either existing copyrights or trademarks?
Can you build a brand you love around it?
100 Shopify Business Name Ideas
These are some Shopify store names to inspire you. But remember, always check that the names are available before you use them! You can generate as many ideas as you'd like above.
Shopify Clothing Store Names
Threads & Terrain
Azure Attire Co
Velvet Vault
Chromatic Closet
Prism & Paces
Nova Thread House
Garment Gradient
Meridian Mode
Sage & Soles
Zenith Wardrobe
Echo Elements
Azimuth Apparel
Vesper Vintage
Quartz Collection
Indigo Inventory
Helix Heritage
Atlas Attire
Cipher Style Co
Onyx Outfitters
Aegis Apparel
Flux Fashion Lab
Vertex Vintage
Nexus Nouveau
Helios Threads
Nomad Noble
Shopify Cosmetics Store Names
Luna Luxe Beauty
Glow Grotto
Prism Beauty Lab
Aura Aesthetics
Crystal Cosmetics
Velvet Vanity Co
Ethereal Beauty
Pure Pigment
Sage & Shimmer
Radiant Ritual
Gloss & Grace
Nova Beauty Bar
Celestial Skin Co
Echo Essentials
Opulent Orchid
Mist & Mirage
Zenith Beauty
Aurora Alchemy
Quartz & Quill
Iris Impressions
Helix Beauty
Atlas Apothecary
Opal Origins
Veil & Virtue
Lumière Beauty Lab
Electronics Shopify Business Names
Circuit Summit
Volt & Venture
Quantum Quest
Digital Dynasty
Tech Terrain
Pixel Prime
Nova Networks
Circuit Sage
Binary Bridge
Zenith Zone
Matrix Market
Tech Tribune
Cipher Systems
Pulse Portal
Echo Electronics
Nexus Navigate
Arc Assembly
Vector Vault
Titan Tech
Prism Processors
Helix Hub
Flux Frontier
Byte Bridge
Omega Output
Neural Nexus
Home Decor Shopify Business Names
Haven & Hearth
Nest Noble
Rustic Revival
Velvet Vignette
Amber Abode
Sage Sanctuary
Mosaic Manor
Lunar Living
Echo Elegance
Prism & Pillow
Zenith Dwelling
Maple & Mist
Aura Accents
Quartz Quarter
Helix Home
Atlas Ambiance
Iris Interior
Opal Oasis
Nova Nesting
Meridian Maison
Elm Elements
Vesper Villa
Cedar & Soul
Azure Alcove
Onyx Retreat
What goes into a great Shopify Store name?
Our Shopify Name Generator is based on our Mighty Co-Host™ community engine. Built with Chat GPT-4, we’ve crafted it to take your raw ideas and offer name suggestions. Here are 3 things to watch for:
Is your Shopify store name memorable?
Whether you're selling digital goods or physical products, customer acquisition always takes some time to figure out. Choosing a memorable name makes life easier.
Is it original?
Think about things like domain names and social channels. And maybe you want to register your business. And definitely make sure you're not violating any trademarks.
Does it hint at what you do?
What do names like Calendly, Shopify, and -- ahem Mighty Networks -- have in common? They all hint at what the company does. A great store name can do this too!
