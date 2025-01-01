AI Startup Name Generator
Our AI engine is here to help you create a startup name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about what you're building and we’ll get to work.
The magic starts with a few words. About your product. Your vision. Your brand. Your niche. Give us something to work with!
What makes a great startup name?
It can be hard to come up with a good startup name. With hundreds of new companies being minted every day around the world, you might feel like you're competing for domain names, branding, and trademarks.
But it's still possible. This startup name generator will give you some ideas.
There are a few things you should keep in mind when naming your startup:
Availability
Your startup name needs to be available, obviously. Check out domain names, business registries, TMs and copyrights, and relevant social channels. Own the spaces you want to own.
Memorable
A good startup name should also be memorable. Your clients should be able to keep coming back and share it with others - capturing that all-important word-of-mouth growth.
Hints at what you do
In some cases, a good startup name should also hint at what your company does. Look at companies like Calendly, Evernote, Shopify, and Mighty Networks, you get an idea of what each of those is about!
Most startups fail. The right name makes a difference. Here's how to validate yours.
Launching a startup can be tough. Let's make your life a little easier. Here are some of the things to consider as you name your startup.
Is the name unique?
Can you trademark it?
Can you register it as a business?
Can you get relevant web domains?
Can you get social media accounts?
Can you build a brand you love?
