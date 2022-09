List of Mighty Networks Subprocessors

These Subprocessors set out below provide cloud hosting and storage services; content delivery services; analytics; assist in providing customer support; as well as incident tracking, response, diagnosis and resolution services.

Subprocessor Location Function Amazon Washington, USA Cloud hosting Apple California, USA Runs iOS mobile apps, notifications and analytics Baremetrics California, USA Financial analytics Branch.io California, USA Linking service for mobile apps Braze New York, USA Customer engagement platform Crashlytics Massachusetts, USA Error logging and alerts for mobile apps Facebook California, USA Allows sign-in, marketing FiveTran California, USA Data pipeline solutions Google California, USA Delivers Android mobile app, notifications and analytics; tracks web and mobile traffic Here.com Netherlands Geocoding Honeybadger Washington, USA Error logging and alerts for servers ImgIX California, USA Loads images and presents images to use in browser ImageKit India Loads images and presents images to use in browser Intercom California, USA Customer Support LinkedIn California, USA Allows sign-in Looker California, USA Analytics Kaltura New York, USA Video Hosting Service Mailchimp Georgia, USA Transactional email service Mailgun California, USA Content Delivery MaxMind Massachusetts, USA Reverse IP lookup New Relic California, USA Error logging and server alerts Pusher London, England Realtime notifications Quaderno Las Palmas, Spain Looks up tax rates by IP location and sends invoices for Stripe payments Slack California, USA Team chat, tracks system integrations Snowflake California, USA Data cloud services Stripe California, USA Payment processing TrackJS Minnesota, USA Error logging and alerts for JavaScript Translation Exchange California, USA Translation toolkit Zapier California, USA Integrations Zendesk California, USA Customer service support Zoom California, USA Integrations