Events

Launch live events with confidence

Masterminds, workshops, coaching sessions, and more. Create real-time excitement seamlessly—in your network or IRL.

Start your 14-day free trial

4.8 out of 5

56k ratings

Events

Set up a single event or kick off an ongoing series

Create unforgettable virtual, in-person, or hybrid experiences

Tap into the simplicity of native livestreaming on all platforms

People Magic

People Magic

Make every event a story worth sharing

Sharpen your writing instantly with Mighty's "Make It Better" AI—and craft eye-catching event details and promotions.

Learn More

Event Creation

Intuitive, flexible event features to make you shine.

Access everything you need to build a buzz and bring in a crowd (or keep it exclusive).

  • Customizable visuals and event pages

  • RSVP support

  • One-off or repeating events

Event Creation

Event Types

Sell access and spark connections.

Office hours, special events, surprise livestreams, and more. And, yes, you can offer a replay.

  • Single-event feature

  • Calendar view

  • Native event notifications

Event Types

Flexible Events

Virtual or in-person. Meet your members where they are.

Get the functionality you need to bring people together, anywhere.

  • Street address support for real-world events

  • Livestreams, webinars, and more

Flexible Events

Create your perfect event

Get Started