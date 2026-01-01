The community platform that delivers
Community. Courses. Events. $500M earned on Mighty in 2025.
The community platform that delivers
Community. Courses. Events. $500M earned on Mighty in 2025.
Start a free 14-day trial and we'll help you get results. No credit card required.
$500M
Host earnings this year
$48
avg monthly price of memberships sold by our Hosts
84%
member-led activity vs. 20% for other platforms
60%
more member activity on native mobile apps vs. other platforms
Build a community people love
We call our customers hosts—because you're not just creating content on Mighty, you're bringing people together.The Mighty Difference:
Native mobile apps you won't find anywhere else.
Community Design™ our proven strategy framework that drives our product and AI.
Member engagement that dwarfs other platforms.
What you can earn
The typical host on our Launch Plan earns $14,400/year. Adjust the numbers to see what's possible for you.
your revenue potential
$14,400
Annual revenue from 30 members at $48/month*
$
$
offer 2 months free
Members
Launch Plan
$950/year
Create a community with courses and events
AI Cohost and Community Design™ to support you
2 months free when you buy annually
*Launch Plans generate an average of $14,400/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.
What's Selling Right Now
The $48 membership
This is what Mighty Hosts are selling—and why their members stay. We'll show you how to build it.
FunnelChallenges and mini-courses let prospective members get a taste of the membership.
MembershipMonthly themes, weekly events, daily questions make up the core value of the membership.
BonusesA bonus workshop, live event, or special challenge adds urgency and drives conversion.
Why Mighty works
Most platforms sell more features. Here's what actually matters.
It's the Phones
Native mobile apps
Real iOS and Android apps on your members' home screens. Not web wrappers. On Mighty, 60% more activity happens on mobile than web. Your community becomes part of the daily life of your members.
Native Development
Skip the freemium community. Challenges and mini-courses convert best right now.
Weekly App Updates
Monthly themes. Weekly events. Daily questions — we'll show you how to set it up and why it works.
84% Member-Led Activity
Live workshops. Small groups. An additional challenge — all add to the value you're creating.
Branded Apps
4x your engagement by making your community a habit, not a bookmark.
Strategy Meets Software
Community Design™
The framework behind $500M and everything we build.Your Ideal Member. Their Best Year Ever. Monthly Themes. Weekly Events. Daily Questions — now available as an AI Cohost tuned to your community and goals.
People Magic
Member engagement
Your members don't just consume content on Mighty. They meet each other. They build relationships. They come back.84% of content on Mighty is created by members, not hosts. 59% of active members return weekly. That's how you get 80%+ revenue retention without email marketing.
People Magic
Member engagement
Your members don't just consume content on Mighty. They meet each other. They build relationships. They come back.84% of content on Mighty is created by members, not hosts. 59% of active members return weekly. That's how you get 80%+ revenue retention without email marketing.
A parenting community used Community Design™ to grow from 0 to 102,000 members in 2 years and $5M+ in revenue.
Receipts
Real numbers from real people.
Tony Robbins Arena
Tony Robbins Arena has scaled to 30,000+ members on Mighty. Virtual event attendance grew from 150 to over 1,000 live viewers after moving to Mighty's branded apps on Mighty Pro.
In their own words
From first-time creators to the biggest names in personal development—here's what they're building on Mighty.
Plans for every stage
Whether you're launching your first community or scaling to millions, there's a plan built to meet you where you are—and where you want to go next.
Your questions answered
With $500M in host results, here's what's working right now.
Getting Started
What do I build first?
Start with a paid challenge — without the promise of more.Charge $19-$49 for a 7 or 30-day challenge with one goal your members can hit. With just 10 people, you'll know if your idea works.91% of our top earners started this way.
Your Time
How much time does it take?
Our north star is 1 person, less than 1 hour a day.With Community Design™ and the right automations, Mighty handles onboarding, recognition, and re-engagement for you.You focus on your members. The platform does the rest.
Your Time
How much time does it take?
Our north star is 1 person, less than 1 hour a day.With Community Design™ and the right automations, Mighty handles onboarding, recognition, and re-engagement for you.You focus on your members. The platform does the rest.
Making the Switch
Is it easy to move to Mighty?
Yes. Our Growth Plan includes migration support.Migrated communities have 81-100% retention rates in their first year. When your members can finally find each other, they stick around.
Start your free trial
14 days. No credit card required
Everything you need to launch a paid community or course
AI Cohost to help you design an offer worth $48/mo
Start your free trial
14 Days. No Credit Card Required.