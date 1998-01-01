53% of creators earning revenue with a Mighty Network have Less Than 8k followers. Scroll to the bottom for more insights!

You have access to insights and data you can’t get anywhere else

Only Mighty has data from hundreds of thousands of thriving communities cultivated over the past five years.

That’s how we know things like the optimal price to charge for a monthly membership, or how much content you really need to build your first online course.

We share these learnings with you and more through Mighty Community and Mighty Insights™️, the deep analytics and benchmarking you get with Mighty.

Explore all the features of a Mighty Network