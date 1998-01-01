Community Curious?
We generated over $100,000 in the first two weeks on our Mighty Network. 65% of our memberships are annual, and we’ve made over six figures from just one course.
Ashley Fox | The Wealth Builders Community
What does it mean to choose the best community platform?
You can start with one thing and go from there
Want to create a community for your course? We’ve got you covered.
Ready to bring your social media followers together in your own space? Perfect.
How about hosting weekly events as your entry point? That works.
Prefer to start with livestreaming? We’ve got that too.
The best community platform lets you start where it feels natural and easy.Explore all the features of a Mighty Network
I knew I had to make the switch to Mighty when I saw how it would help me build the kind of community I wanted—and do it all on one platform.
Zak Foster | The Quilty Nook
53% of creators earning revenue with a Mighty Network have Less Than 8k followers.
You have access to insights and data you can’t get anywhere else
Only Mighty has data from hundreds of thousands of thriving communities cultivated over the past five years.
That’s how we know things like the optimal price to charge for a monthly membership, or how much content you really need to build your first online course.
We share these learnings with you and more through Mighty Community and Mighty Insights™️, the deep analytics and benchmarking you get with Mighty.Explore all the features of a Mighty Network
It's great not to have to fight against an algorithm. Being able to curate a community where I have a hundred percent share of voice is a luxury.
Aliza Licht | Leave Your Mark
It’s a magical experience at 30 or 300,000 members
When a community is working, you know it. It’s active and exciting, and people are connected in the right way. Your content and members really shine.
This magic happens on a Mighty Network quickly, with just a handful of members.
But it scales to up to 300,000 members or more with our proprietary Mighty Effect™ technology that personalizes each member's experience with their most relevant topics, groups, courses, and other members.See member testimonials and reviews
(4.8 of 5)
19k ratings
Our community gives our members something to look forward to every single day.
Curt Malcom | Deeper Than the Brand
You have the power of Community Design™ on your side
Community Design™ is the fastest, easiest framework for online community building—backed by a decade of data and expertise.
We teach it in our Community Design™ Accelerator, and graduates leave with everything you need to create a community so valuable you can charge for it.
This isn’t just watching videos—it’s a live course with events, office hours, activities, and tailored feedback, all held in a community that keeps you motivated and quickly moving towards your goal.Preview the Community Design™ Accelerator
Community Design™ changed everything for me. With its teachings, I turned Slow AF Run Club into a six-figure business, book deal, and sponsorship with Adidas.
Martinus Evans | Slow AF Run Club
You can join Mighty Community to experience the best in action
We bring it all together in our own Mighty Network where you can see the principles of Community Design™️ come alive, every day.
It's where:
You'll get inspired to finally charge for membership or launch that next course.
You'll learn exactly how to put your plan into motion, with resources, workshops, and live office hours to support you.
You'll discover how successful creators made it happen (and slide into their DMs with a question).
Mighty Networks is a breath of fresh air compared to other platforms that are overwhelming with distraction.
Benjamin Warsinke | Bricks & Brands
Ready to get started? Here’s a Mighty Map to show you just how easy a community can be
Check out the key steps you’ll use with Community Design™ to create the simplest, cleanest, and most engaging community for you and your members.
GREAT! You have an idea for a community that needs to exist in the world!
This is the motivation for your community and Community Design™ offers a simple, proven way to make it clear, concise, and awesome.
The fastest way to succeed in designing a thriving community? Get really clear on who needs your community the most right now. We’ll show you how.
Your Community Design™ Plan is the easiest way to set your members up to meet the right people, get results, and do things they didn’t think were possible.
With your Community Design™ Plan in place, now sit back and have fun. Your community will become the single most energizing place you spend your time.
Moving a community to Mighty? We’ve got you covered.
We’ve helped tens of thousands of people move a community, courses, and memberships to Mighty.
And 97% say they’d do it all again! Get free resources and expertly-written scripts to help you make the move.Go to the Guide
To celebrate making it to the bottom of the page, we’ve got a gift for you. Pick a card, any card to unlock a Community Design™ insight. Tweet it out to flex your newfound knowledge, and send a signal that you’re at the beginning of something great.