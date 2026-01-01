The community platform that delivers

Community. Courses. Events. $500M earned on Mighty in 2025.

The community platform that delivers

Community. Courses. Events. $500M earned on Mighty in 2025.

Community screenshots showcasing real Mighty Networks communities

Start a free 14-day trial and we'll help you get results. No credit card required.

$500M

Host earnings this year

$48

avg monthly price of memberships sold by our Hosts

84%

member-led activity vs. 20% for other platforms

60%

more member activity on native mobile apps vs. other platforms

Build a community people love

We call our customers hosts—because you're not just creating content on Mighty, you're bringing people together.The Mighty Difference:

Native mobile apps you won't find anywhere else.

Community Design™ our proven strategy framework that drives our product and AI.

Member engagement that dwarfs other platforms.

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Community

Community

Courses

Courses

Members

Members

Marketing

Marketing

Payments

Payments

Admin

Admin

AI Cohost

AI Cohost

What you can earn

The typical host on our Launch Plan earns $14,400/year. Adjust the numbers to see what's possible for you.

your revenue potential

$14,400

Annual revenue from 30 members at $48/month*

Your ROI

14.2x

Make Back Period

1 month

$

$

offer 2 months free

Members

Launch Plan

$950

/year

Create a community with courses and events

AI Cohost and Community Design™ to support you

2 months free when you buy annually

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*Launch Plans generate an average of $14,400/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.

What's Selling Right Now

The $48 membership

This is what Mighty Hosts are selling—and why their members stay. We'll show you how to build it.

FunnelChallenges and mini-courses let prospective members get a taste of the membership.

MembershipMonthly themes, weekly events, daily questions make up the core value of the membership.

BonusesA bonus workshop, live event, or special challenge adds urgency and drives conversion.

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The $48 membership

Why Mighty works

Most platforms sell more features. Here's what actually matters.

It's the Phones

Native mobile apps

Real iOS and Android apps on your members' home screens. Not web wrappers. On Mighty, 60% more activity happens on mobile than web. Your community becomes part of the daily life of your members.

Native Development

Skip the freemium community. Challenges and mini-courses convert best right now.

Weekly App Updates

Monthly themes. Weekly events. Daily questions — we'll show you how to set it up and why it works.

84% Member-Led Activity

Live workshops. Small groups. An additional challenge — all add to the value you're creating.

Branded Apps

4x your engagement by making your community a habit, not a bookmark.

Upgrade to branded apps and put your name in the App Store with Mighty Pro.

Strategy Meets Software

Community Design™

The framework behind $500M and everything we build.Your Ideal Member. Their Best Year Ever. Monthly Themes. Weekly Events. Daily Questions — now available as an AI Cohost tuned to your community and goals.

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Community Design
Community Design
Community Design
Community Design
Community Design
Member engagement

People Magic

Member engagement

Your members don't just consume content on Mighty. They meet each other. They build relationships. They come back.84% of content on Mighty is created by members, not hosts. 59% of active members return weekly. That's how you get 80%+ revenue retention without email marketing.

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People Magic

Member engagement

Your members don't just consume content on Mighty. They meet each other. They build relationships. They come back.84% of content on Mighty is created by members, not hosts. 59% of active members return weekly. That's how you get 80%+ revenue retention without email marketing.

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Member engagement
Background image

A parenting community used Community Design™ to grow from 0 to 102,000 members in 2 years and $5M+ in revenue.

Receipts

Real numbers from real people.

Tony Robbins Arena

Tony Robbins Arena has scaled to 30,000+ members on Mighty. Virtual event attendance grew from 150 to over 1,000 live viewers after moving to Mighty's branded apps on Mighty Pro.

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Same Strategy Different Scale Image 0
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Real people, real results

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Real People Image 0
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In their own words

From first-time creators to the biggest names in personal development—here's what they're building on Mighty.

Community on Mighty
Community on Mighty
Community on Mighty
Community on Mighty
Community on Mighty
Community on Mighty
Community on Mighty
Community on Mighty
Community on Mighty
Community on Mighty
Community on Mighty

Plans for every stage

Whether you're launching your first community or scaling to millions, there's a plan built to meet you where you are—and where you want to go next.

Launch Plan

Launch Plan

Get your first 10 members in 30 days.

Scale Plan

Scale Plan

Migrate your business or add a new revenue stream.

Growth Plan

Growth Plan

Dedicated support to grow faster.

Compare Plans

Your questions answered

With $500M in host results, here's what's working right now.

Getting Started

What do I build first?

Start with a paid challenge — without the promise of more.Charge $19-$49 for a 7 or 30-day challenge with one goal your members can hit. With just 10 people, you'll know if your idea works.91% of our top earners started this way.

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What do I build first?
How much time does it take?

Your Time

How much time does it take?

Our north star is 1 person, less than 1 hour a day.With Community Design™ and the right automations, Mighty handles onboarding, recognition, and re-engagement for you.You focus on your members. The platform does the rest.

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Your Time

How much time does it take?

Our north star is 1 person, less than 1 hour a day.With Community Design™ and the right automations, Mighty handles onboarding, recognition, and re-engagement for you.You focus on your members. The platform does the rest.

Start Your Free Trial
How much time does it take?

Making the Switch

Is it easy to move to Mighty?

Yes. Our Growth Plan includes migration support.Migrated communities have 81-100% retention rates in their first year. When your members can finally find each other, they stick around.

Learn More
Is it easy to move to Mighty?

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14 days. No credit card required

Everything you need to launch a paid community or course

AI Cohost to help you design an offer worth $48/mo

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Free trial illustration
Free trial illustration

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Start your free trial

14 Days. No Credit Card Required.

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.