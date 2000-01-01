Grow 4x faster with your own branded apps

The numbers on Mighty Pro speak for themselves. And so will your members.

Get a Custom Demo

from 80k+ ratings

Branded Apps
Branded Apps
Branded Apps
Branded Apps

Branded Apps

Courses

1080p Livestreaming

Community

Payments

We went from $10,000 a month in MRR to $50,000 after moving to Mighty Pro.

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Amanda Goetz

Founder, Office Hours

Profit Calculator

Join the $250k launch club

Your own branded apps are easier to market, advertise, discover and share. It's a premium experience that pays off.

your revenue potential

$490,000

Annual revenue from 500 members at $48/month*

Your ROI

27.8x

Make Back Period

1 month

$

$

offer 2 months free

Members

$

One-time Fee

Mighty Pro Basic

$17,000

/year

Your own branded native mobile apps

App design audits and weekly performance updates

Free migration

Get a Custom Demo

*Mighty Pro Plans generate an average of $490,000/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.

Mighty Pro has worked beautifully for us. If you’re scared to move—it’s totally worth it.

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Rachel Rodgers

Founder, HelloSeven

Imagine saying ‘download my app’

That one sentence could change the trajectory of your business. Just ask the Mighty Pro Hosts who saw their churn cut in half with 90% of members engaged.

Download My App
Download My App

Courses & Challenges

Complement your content with killer community features to create a seriously compelling experience for your members.

Livestreaming

With 1080p quality you’re going to look great. And, when the stream ends your members can keep the party going right there in your community.

Coaching & Workshops

Go from 1:1 coaching to group experiences that are easier to run and produce better results. Then, you can offer 1:1 at a more premium price.

Powerful Profiles

Custom profile fields give you deeper insights about your members and what they need. Then, our people magic AI will automatically make the connections.

Plans & Payments

There’s a reason Mighty has more $1M communities than any other platform. Sell standalone experiences, subscriptions, offer promo codes, installments, and more.

Automate Engagement and Reactivations

Instantly guide your members to their next step, celebrate their progress, and reach out if they need a hand. Automations make it happen without any extra work from you.

Mighty Pro Features

Your brand is bigger than a group chat

Don’t compromise on your vision—these entrepreneurs, coaches, creators, and companies chose Mighty and never looked back.

Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins Arena

Luvvie Ajayi Jones

Luvvie Ajayi Jones

The Book Academy

Matthew Hussey

Matthew Hussey

Love Life

Dr. Mark Hyman

Dr. Mark Hyman

10-Day Detox

Marie Forleo

Marie Forleo

Marie Forleo App

Nathan Barry

Nathan Barry

Creator Flywheels

The Home Edit

The Home Edit

The Home Edit App

Jefferson Fisher

Jefferson Fisher

Jefferson Fisher School of Communication

Melissa Urban

Melissa Urban

Whole 30

If you’re not seeing these numbers—you could be

These Mighty Pro Hosts all have different stories, with one common refrain: “I wish I’d done this sooner.”

The Luckiest Club

Migrated from another platform to Mighty Pro and saw a 6-figure increase in revenue and active monthly members soar to 92%.

ManTalks Alliance

Grew members by 47% within 90 days of upgrading to Mighty Pro from the Business Plan, with higher engagement.

Biblical Mastery Academy

Saw new members grow by 272% and active members by 147% in the year following their upgrade from the Growth Plan to Mighty Pro.