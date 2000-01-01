moon
video preview

You deserve your own beautifully branded mobile apps

Request a Call

We’re ranked #1 out of 151 community management vendors by G2.

Banner Testimonial Image Heart
Banner Testimonial Image Splash

“We tell every creator we know to get on Mighty Pro. Last year, we earned over $900,000 and helped nearly 6,000 members achieve breakthroughs in all 12 areas of their life.”

Jon and Missy Butcher | Lifebook

What could you do with your own branded apps?

Charge a Premium

Charge a premium for your courses and memberships.

Grow Revenue Faster

Go from selling a single course to offering long-term memberships.

Scale Member Success

Guarantee success for more members by surrounding them with your community, coaching, and courses in one place.

insight image
Testimonial Image Heart
Testimonial Image example

“Hosting Fortune CONNECT™ on Mighty Pro allows our members to network with their peers and subject-matter experts, and to contribute to the platform in real time, creating a powerful sense of community for those rising business leaders united in their goal of making business better.”

Lisa Cline, COO at Fortune

mighty pro changes everything testemony top planet

Mighty Pro changes everything

Your own mobile apps weren’t possible before without risky, time consuming, and expensive custom development.

mighty pro changes everything moon
mighty pro changes everything testemony planet
mighty pro changes everything image
mighty pro changes everything testimony chat
mighty pro changes everything testimony image

“There’s a myth that you can't grow a community outside of the big social media platforms. We grew faster on Mighty Pro after we left Facebook. We’re thriving on Mighty today with 220,000 members.”

Sarah Bowman, Chief Operating Officer at Yoga With Adriene

Your online business powered by community

The secret to spectacular results is bringing together the different pieces of your online business on your own white-labeled mobile apps.

Your online business mockup
Your online business mockup mobile
Astronaut right looking
Moon
Planet image

Beautiful branding and customization

Create immersive member experiences with flexible branding options. On Mighty Pro, your apps are YOURS, and white-labeled to your brand.

Beautiful branding
Planet image
Moon two
No code no maintenance
No code no maintenance mobile

No code, no maintenance

You own the apps and your app store listings. We handle everything else including your launch, design customization, and VIP technical support.

branded mobile notifications planet

Branded mobile notifications build a habit

Your members will build powerful habits around your high-ticket programs, group coaching calls, and live events with your own branded notifications.

modern creator notification
testimony ted planet
testimony ted planet
moon testimony ted
testimony ted

“With Mighty Pro, we created a global hub for TED's program participants. Our Mighty Pro Network offers the TED community an incredible space to socialize with easy access to initiative resources. It's been a phenomenal improvement having virtual events, groups, and courses all in one place.”

The TED Community Team

section image

Integrate your workflows effortlessly

Sync up your sales and marketing funnel workflows with Zapier, connecting your community with your email, CRM, and payment systems.

Unlock our most advanced analytics

Understand member behavior like never before with Mighty Pro’s enhanced analytics including dashboards, industry-standard metrics, and revenue data.

Active Members

570

Jan

640

Feb

680

Mar

850

Apr

920

May

1030

Jun

1050

Jul

1460

Aug

1680

Sep

2310

Oct

2840

Nov

3560

Dec

moon
charts

Estimated Subscription Revenue

moon asset background
planet asset background
section image mc

Own your member data

Easily extract your data for custom analysis including one-click downloads of pre-built dashboards, 30+ member fields, and advanced export options.

Non-stop product drops. Added like magic.

Mighty Pro includes all your app maintenance. Plus, you get a world-class product team in Silicon Valley delivering new, engaging features that are instantly added to your apps. Innovation like this is simply not possible when building your own custom apps from scratch.

non stop product drops desktop
bubble 1
bubble 2
bubble 3
bubble 4
headphone
full body cheetah

Your Brand in the Apple App Store & Google Play Store in as Little as 4 Weeks

Kickoff & Design

Strategy setting and branding with our experts.

Submit Apps

Our team handles the hard stuff.

Training

On the Mighty Pro product and community strategy.

Launch

Your brand new community is live on desktop, iOS, and Android.

Ongoing Strategy & Support

We maintain and update your app. You’ll have access to weekly office hours and live trainings.

trees 1
trees 2
trees 3
trees 4
trees 5
video game guy
happer jumper hopper
bubble 5
rock horns
comment icon 1
comment icon 2
bubble 6
path

Your apps are just the beginning

Mighty Design Lab

Mighty Pro gives you access to our Mighty Design Lab with world-class design, splash screens, and app store marketing strategies.

phone image

Pro Strategy & Support

You get 1:1 Community Design™ coaching to ensure you have a strong launch plan in place, along with our continued guidance to fuel growth, engagement, and retention in your community.

phone image

Integration & Migration Experts

We’ll help you integrate with your existing business systems and workflows–including marketing funnels and your CRM–so you can seamlessly build on your success.

phone image
moon
slide person
slide logo

Yoga With Adriene

With 10 million YouTube subscribers, Adriene Mishler is the world’s most influential yoga instructor. With her branded apps, Adriene turns fleeting YouTube subscribers into loyal community members—directly leading to new paid subscriptions and retention for her multi-million dollar OTT streaming business.

slide image
slide person
slide logo

Marisa Peer

With a weekly reach of 25 million followers, Marisa Peer is a world-renowned speaker, therapist, and the author of six best-selling books. Now, she’s helping her large audience—including over 600,000 YouTube subscribers—to engage more deeply in her transformational practices with courses, monthly challenges, and livestreams.

slide image
showcase slide logo

Fortune Connect™

Offered as part of Fortune’s premium subscriptions, Fortune Connect™ quickly grew to a global leadership community for executive-bound professionals. Members attend livestreams, chat with diverse peers from a range of industries, and attend small virtual events with unparalleled access to CEOs from Visa, PayPal, Unilever, Workday, Salesforce, Accenture, and more.

slide image

We’re ranked the #1 community platform

Mighty Networks is ranked #1 of 151 vendors in G2’s Online Community Management category.

MARKET PRESENCE

logo
momentum leader badge
leader badge
matrix

SATISFACTION

Frequently asked questions

What is Mighty Pro?
Can I customize the web experience and native apps to my brand?
Do I own my app store listings?
Do you have SSO integration?
How are notifications and email integrations handled?
What is your pricing model?
Do I really own my member data and audience data?

Ready to see how your brand would look on Mighty Pro?

Request a Call