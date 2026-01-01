Customer Stories

Made with Mighty

Over 900K people like you have created a community on Mighty. Here are some of our favorites in our most popular categories.

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Case Studies

Topic

Faith & Spirituality

Career

Special Interest

Personal Development

Health & Wellness

Finance

Non-Profit

Offering

Paid Membership

Courses

Workshops

Events

Coaching

Challenges

Mighty Plan

Mighty Pro

The Launch Plan

The Explore Plan

The Growth Plan

The Scale Plan

How Covina Conjures People Magic with Mighty

Faith & Spirituality

Covina

A spiritual community where members explore witchcraft.

Why Mighty Networks Added Up for Aligned Accountants

Career

Aligned Accountants

A community for solo accountants building “life-first” firms.

How HASSL Is Using Mighty Pro to Tackle Public Harassment

Special Interest

HASSL

A social-impact community devoted to tackling harassment at its root causes

How Elsie Connects Female and Sexual Health Experts Around the World with Mighty

Career

Elsie

A global community connecting female and sexual health freelancers.

How SERA Helps Divorced Women Start a New Chapter with Mighty

Personal Development

SERA

A group for millennial women who are navigating life after divorce.

How Feldenkrais First Got Moving with Mighty Networks

Health & Wellness

Feldenkrais First

A group to discover smarter, intuitive ways to move with confidence and live with ease using the Feldenkrais Method

How Forest & Fawn Reached Fairytale-Level Success with Mighty Networks

Special Interest

Forest & Fawn

A community for fantasy literature fans.

Amy Rainbow’s Skating Community is on a Roll with Mighty Networks

Special Interest

Kaleidoskate

A global community for artistic roller skaters who want to grow, connect, and feel inspired.

How Baby Bathwater Institute Keeps Great Ideas Flowing with Mighty

Career

Baby Bathwater Institute

An entrepreneurial support system for people growing their businesses.

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.