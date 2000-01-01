Community Curious?
In Sadie Robertson Huff’s LO sister app, young women learn to stop scrolling and start living
In Sadie Robertson Huff’s LO sister app, young women learn to stop scrolling and start living.
"We Left Facebook Groups and Have Seen Our Membership Rise +130% Every Year We've Been On Mighty Pro."
With 10 million+ YouTube subscribers, Adriene Mishler is the world’s most influential yoga instructor.
Tuft stuff: This free community for fiber enthusiasts is teaching over 6,500 members the ins and outs of tufting
Tim Eads’ interest in fiber arts started way, way back.
LEAVE YOUR MARK community is teaching young professionals how to build their brand and crush their career goals
Creating popular social brand personalities, mentoring young professionals, and being a successful entrepreneur are all things Aliza Licht excels at. Now, in 2021, Aliza has taken her LEAVE YOUR MARK brand into a new frontier with her online community on Mighty Networks.
Strength in numbers: Here’s how PLANTSTRONG consolidated its offering and built a six-figure community with nearly 20,000 members
The true story of how the PLANTSTRONG Community came to be is so legendary, it just may deserve a spot in the annals of American folklore. “The founder of our company, Rip Esselstyn, was a firefighter in Austin Texas,” says Ami Mackey, PLANTSTRONG’s Curator of Creative Content. “And firefighters have a tendency to be a little bit competitive.”
"We Made $30,000 Right Away After Launching on Mighty Pro"
The Self Care Space launched on Mighty Pro and quickly saw the benefits of having their own private membership community and branded apps. Mighty Pro helped them quickly launch branded, white-labeled iOS and Android apps, without the time and complexity it takes to build from scratch.
Nurses Inspire Nurses is providing a safe space for over 1,500 nurses to connect and share their experiences
A pediatric nurse by trade, Cat Golden has spent many years working in hospitals alongside some other inspirational nurses.
"We Made $100,000 In The First Two Weeks On Mighty Pro."
By the time she was in her early twenties, Ashley Fox had it all: She had graduated from Howard University, fulfilled her dream of working on Wall Street, and was making six-figures helping millionaires and billionaires sustain and build their wealth.
This community of legal professionals is showing how anti-racism and technology can change the legal system for good
Practicing trademark and brand strategy attorney Kimberly Bennett strongly believes that our legal system is deeply flawed. She also believes that educating her fellow legal professionals on the intersection of anti-racism and technology is the way forward.
Creating space: The Circle by Black Girl in Om made a five-figure membership centering Black women and holistic living
As a longtime practitioner of yoga and meditation, one thing always stuck out to Lauren Ash: when she took classes and attended events, there was often a severe lack of teachers of color. And there were rarely any events that centered Black women.
Meet the community that’s making the outdoors fun again for over 2,000 members
It took Courtney Sanford moving to Seattle after college to start really appreciating the outdoors. But it turned out that Seattle wasn’t exactly the best place for her to do that. And before long, Courtney found herself packing up her Subaru and hitting the road.
From brick and mortar to digital membership: How Topstitch Makers grew a five-figure virtual business in less than a year
Even before COVID hit, Leigh Metcalf was looking for ways to add some zhuzh to her business.
Above and “Beyond”: These two communities are helping over 54,000 people impacted by diabetes to live well, now
Both Dana Howe and Tiana Cooks live with Type 1 diabetes. And they’re both passionate about fostering a community for people living with or impacted by diabetes, and helping those people live well, now.
How a women’s apparel brand built a six-figure membership where runners can get inspired online and IRL
When Carolyn Gardner joined Oiselle last year, the women’s running apparel brand had just joined Mighty Pro. But the process of finding Mighty Networks was a lengthy one—and not necessarily easy.
Ryder Carroll built a five-figure membership business teaching people about the organizational power of bullet journaling
Author and digital product designer Ryder Carroll knew that if he could create a methodology to help him focus he could unlock his full potential.
Delivering a bright, new future for 3,200 birth workers and birthing women
Margo Blackstone confesses that she wasn’t always interested in midwifery. “I didn’t even know what it was at first,” she admits.
How Lenéa Sims launched Outer Work to 500 members in 72 hours
For as long as she can remember, Lenéa Sims has been interested in better understanding the world around her. So much so, that in college she studied everything from sociology and art history to communications and media studies. “I’ve never been able to choose anything,” she says. “So I just did everything.”
With Goddess Council, Cat Lantigua is making the real world a little less lonely
Today, Goddess Council is a blossoming, digital community. But it originated in a decidedly tangible space: Cat Lantigua’s living room in Brooklyn.
How a platform for creatives, by creatives brought together 1,700+ members around the globe
After living in sunny Australia for six years, Scott Bakken’s return to his native Canada was, unsurprisingly, a substantial adjustment. “It was like, fish out of water,” he says. “And for me and my wife, we just wanted to reconnect with Canada and this way of life.”
How Elizabeth DiAlto built a five-figure membership business teaching women to feel their feels
For as long as she can remember, Elizabeth DiAlto has been interested in the difference between womanhood and femininity. “Growing up, I was a tomboy,” she says. “But my body was ‘hyper-feminine.’ And a lot of my work has been born out of me saying, ‘Let me reclaim and redefine what womanhood means to me.”
How Qpractice's cohort-based courses are giving interior designers the confidence to ace their exams
As a certified interior designer herself, Lisa League knew that acing the National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) exam was no walk in the park.
Money, millennial style: How Financial University doubled its members in a year
When it comes to sharing his journey, José Hernandez likes to start at the very beginning. “My personal story is a big part of what I’m trying to do,” he says. “And it’s a big part of what I want people to know about me.”
Liberated Being brings together spirituality skeptics to learn embodiment practices
Today, Brooke Thomas works in the intersection of the physical and the spiritual. But at the beginning of her journey, she was only concerned with the former, trying her best to find ways to heal from the chronic pain she grew up with.
How Emily Thompson built a five-figure membership to help creative entrepreneurs make moves
Emily Thompson will be the first to tell you that Being Boss’ journey has been long, windy, and full of surprises. “We’ve had intention, and purpose, and thought. But there’s also been lots of flying by the seat of our pants and just having a whole lot of fun with it.”
Introducing the GUILD, a five-figure membership for women entrepreneurs that’s evening the odds
Four years ago, Anne Cocquyt was doing double duty: toiling away at a corporate gig in digital health innovation and organizing a ladies club where women could network, event, and attend workshops.
How this community is empowering 1,500 Black parent entrepreneurs to build a lasting legacy for their children
James Oliver Jr. freely admits that he believes in acting first and thinking later. “I’m crazy. Once I get an idea, I’m charging headfirst down the path.”
In the Cut is demystifying the entertainment industry for over 1,700 Black creatives
Rae Benjamin had always been a writer. She just didn’t know how, exactly, to make a career of it. “I thought being a writer meant you had to be a novelist,” she says. “That was ingrained in me. And I knew I didn’t want to write novels.”
This visual note-taker combined courses and membership for a five-figure business
Doug Neill knew he wanted to help people master the art of visual note-taking. But when he decided to merge his interest in sketch noting with his background in teaching, he wasn’t sure where the journey would take him.
How Boston While Black went from hashtag to a five-figure membership business in six months
Sheena Collier moved to Boston 16 years ago for graduate school. But when she first arrived to Beantown, she had no intention of staying long-term.
How SonoPath Education built a five-figure course membership for veterinarians from scratch
For years, SonoPath—a hub for veterinary ultrasound, telemedicine, and education founded by Dr. Eric Lindquist—has been teaching vets how to interpret ultrasounds and helping them complete required credits for continuing education.
The eXd Community is on a mission to help over 900 educators design an equitable new world
When Caroline Hill left her job as a high school principal in 2015, she took two big ideas with her. First, she wanted to explore the role of race and equity in inclusion work. Second, she wanted to see how that work fit into the idea of how we, as people, can design and innovate new worlds for ourselves.
Sktchy Art School is creating a sanctuary for 18,700 portrait artists
Picture it: Miami, 2010s. Jordan Melnick was working for an arts and culture blog, covering the Magic City from a hyper-local perspective. But when he wasn’t writing, he was connecting with his readership through a variety of community events.
Mind Cake Vault is showing aspiring cake pop connoisseurs just how sweet the treat business can be
It took a little bit of time for Tiffany Johnston to find her (literal) sweet spot.
This psychologist forged connections for 6,500 people in the middle of a pandemic
As a psychologist and mindfulness teacher with nearly 20 years of experience, author Elisha Goldstein knew his way around the world of courses. And there was always one thing that stuck out to him:
How Teach Music Online grew from a $500 course to a five-figure membership business
Carly Walton had spent over three years traveling the world and teaching music online. But when a music company reached out for a prospective partnership, she wasn’t sure where it would take her.
How a membership dedicated to women traveling solo found a way to flourish during stay-at-home orders—to the tune of 2,900 members
When it comes to the subject of women and travel, most people either focus on the romanticism of exploring the world solo (think, “Eat, Pray, Love”) or the danger of going it alone.
There’s another path to financial freedom and Wealth Without Wall Street is showing all 4,500 of its members the way
What’s the first thing you think about when you hear the words “financial freedom?” There’s a good chance you start imagining trading stocks, keeping an eye on your 401K, or following the Dow. But financial advisors Russ Morgan and Joey Mure want to change that.
Welcome to the Academy to Innovate HR, a course community home to 7,300 professionals
When Erik van Vulpen and Nando Steenhuis met working at a venture builder in the Netherlands, just a few months after graduation, they had no idea where their collegiality would take them.
In the Mix: Meet the brother-sister duo creating a flourishing community for over 7,700 artists
Brother and sister artists Lee and Sarah Rubenstein hadn’t expected ArtSnacks—their art supply subscription box—to take off as quickly as it did. But as their number of subscribers grew, they found themselves looking for ways to bring their new artists together.
This community of womxn visual artists used mastermind groups to build a five-figure business
Jamie Smith and Tara Lee Bennett had a simple goal: To make it easier and more obvious for visual artists to make a living doing what they were meant to do.
No perfect parents: This couple created a membership site for families to build compassionate connections
Cecilia and Jason Hilkey knew first-hand that modern parenting wasn’t exactly easy.
How two creators transformed their community from tech headache to six-figure network
Gary van Warmerdam and Eva Beronius had been trying to bring their expertise together under a single membership model. But they kept hitting snag after snag.
Find your niche: This membership site brings holistic equestrians together
Adele Shaw had spread herself too thin.
How marketing maven Trish Martin tripled her community in five months
Trish Martin was getting burned out.
This sound engineer created a micro community dedicated to the craft of audio for live events
Nathan Lively had always known where his passion lied: in the niche world of live sound engineering. And with Lively as his last name, it sure seemed he was destined for it.
This is Octo Members, a private membership home to over 2,000 UK finance professionals
Lee Robertson was always good at considering the big picture.
How two therapists built a community to get at the root of eating disorders
Dr. Ashley Southard was feeling frustrated.
With Youth Ministry Booster, Zac Workun created a five-figure membership to help youth pastors feel less isolated
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based youth minister Zac Workun knew his calling as a youth minister was the right one for him. The fact that it was also isolating and, at times, lonely was something he chalked up to the price he paid for pursuing his purpose.
Here's how esthetician Christine Byer launched a five-figure beauty membership in two weeks
Christine Byer was flat-out exhausted.
How a healer transformed her spirituality podcast into a five-figure membership and community
Alyssa Malehorn wanted to find people on her same wavelength.
This cartoonist created a five-figure membership site to stop artists from procrastinating
Jessica Abel knew the biggest hurdle for serious artists was easier said than done: Making the time to get their creative projects done.
This premium coaching program for therapists went from passion project to 9,000 members strong
Miranda Palmer has come a long way since launching her first free Yahoo Group in 2005.
How Dan Miller’s "48 Days" went from book to podcast to six-figure membership business
When you’re the best-selling author of 48 Days to the Work You Love with a wildly successful podcast and weekly email newsletter that reaches tens of thousands of people, what in the heck would inspire you to spend the past year investing your time and energy in over 600 people on a brand new platform?
How Tara McMullin pioneered virtual conferences and built a flourishing paid membership for small business owners
Tara McMullin has served as a coach, mentor, and leader to thousands of small digital businesses over the past decade.
How Martinus Evans' Slow AF Run Club made $140,000 in his first year
Martinus Evans didn’t want to start just another Facebook running group for his fans.
Meet the social worker who built a five-figure paid membership helping adults with ADHD
Eric Tivers was doing just fine as a clinical social worker with a thriving private practice, and a side hustle as a podcaster.
How a floral designer launched her own $18,000 floral business school
Kathleen Drennan has two great passions in life: business and flowers.
In Sadie Robertson Huff’s LO sister app, young women learn to stop scrolling and start living
