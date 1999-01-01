The 14 Best Community Engagement Platforms We introduce and compare 14 of the best community engagement platforms on the market.

How to Make Friends as an Adult (Our 2025 Research-Backed Quick Guide) We’ll show you some simple ways to find people to be friends with, and form better deeper friendships with them.

Telegram vs. Signal - This Guide Makes It Easy to Choose In this article, we’ll compare how Telegram and Signal work, and help you decide which is best for you.

The 9 Best Subscription Platforms for Creators (2025) We identify the best subscription platform for every type of creator.

13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025 These 13 Facebook monetization strategies work for both Facebook Page monetization AND Facebook Group monetization.

Telegram vs. Discord We compare Telegram with Discord for hosting communities, monetization, branding, security and more.

Telegram vs. Slack (+ a Better Alternative for 2025) In this article, we compare the Telegram vs. Slack platforms on community, monetization, branding, and more.

Skool vs Circle: Which is Best for Community? If you’re looking for the better community platform between Circle and Skool, this article will help you choose.

Circle vs. Kajabi If you’re looking for a home for your community & course, here’s how to determine if Circle or Kajabi is best for you.

Membership Community Secrets - Turn Your Passion Into a 6-Figure Business! We’ll teach you how to go from wherever you are to a 6-figure membership community business.

The Best Community Website Builder Learn why coaches, creators, entrepreneurs & brands are choosing a new way to build a website: a community website.

Must-Try Membership Engagement Strategies (2025) Member engagement is the lifeblood of communities. Here are our top member engagement strategies.

Kajabi vs. ClickFunnels In this article, we’ll compare Kajabi and ClickFunnels to help determine which is best for your needs.

UGC - What It Is & How To Use It? Discover what user-generated content is and why it’s so valuable for brands and businesses.

Why People Magic Changes Everything People Magic is the one thing that matters for whether a community will succeed or fail.

6 Nonprofit Membership Software Options (2025) Here's what to look for when selecting nonprofit membership software and some of the top choices.

What Is A Learning Community? Our 2025 Guide A learning community is a group of people who come together with similar goals to support each other on a learning journey.

What Is a Virtual Community? All You Need to Know in 2025 Virtual communities are thriving. Here's everything you need to know about where they came from and who they're for.

14 Customer Engagement Strategies You Need in 2025 Customer engagement can be terrifying for brands, but doing it well yields amazing results.

Community of Practice (Definition + CoP Framework) Learn what a community of practice is and a framework to help you launch a new one or revitalize an existing one.

The Best Newsletter Software of 2025 (13 Options) Newsletters are an amazing way to get your ideas into readers’ inboxes. Here are the platforms to choose from.

A Guide to Online Community Management Community management is the process of shaping the interactions people have with your brand, usually online.

What Is a Customer Community? (+Examples) A customer community is a dedicated space that hosts a relationship between a brand or company and its customers.

How to Build a Brand Community – Our 2025 Guide Our guide for how to build a brand community details the steps necessary to create your own thriving brand community from start to finish.

What Is A Forum? A Beginner’s Guide (Definition + Examples) An online forum is an internet space structured around and dedicated to conversation, usually through posting questions, answers, and responses.

Why You Need A Community Flywheel (+ How To Build One in 2025) We introduce you to the community flywheel business model that’s taking businesses to six figures and beyond–and show you how to do it yourself.

What Is the Network Effect? Our Crash Course for 2025 In this post, we’ll introduce you to the concept of the network effect, as well as its history and how tech companies use it to hit billion-dollar valuations.

Everything You Need to Know About an Online Community (2025) In this article, we’ll introduce you to the idea of an online community, showing what a community is and isn’t.

15 Alumni Engagement Ideas for 2025 Here are 15 alumni engagement ideas to try, as well as some principles for growing alumni engagement.

6 Association Management Software Picks for 2025 We’ll walk you through what to look for when choosing association management software and some of the best options for your needs.

Hivebrite vs. Mighty Networks – Which is Better in 2025? If you're wondering where to build your community, let's break down Hivebrite vs Mighty Networks

How to Build an Email List on Facebook in 2025 If you're planning to use Facebook to grow your email list, here's how.

14 Community Engagement Ideas for Businesses (2025) If you need to drum up community engagement for your business, here are some ideas.

4 Corporate Alumni Platforms for 2025 If you're building an alumni network for your company, try these corporate alumni platforms on for size.

How to Create a Corporate Alumni Network in 2025 We'll talk about what it takes to build a thriving corporate alumni network.

Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb In this post, we compare Mighty Networks and Honeycommb to help you figure out which is right for you.

6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2025 These 6 alternatives to Honeycommb have better options for building and monetizing a community and events.

13 Benefits of Online Communities (2025) If you're thinking about joining or starting an online community, but wondering why you should, we'll tell you!

7 Best Membership Website Builders of 2025 (+ How Build One) If you're ready to launch a membership website, here are some great options to build with.

How to Build a Business Community in 2025 If you're ready to add a business community to your offerings, here's how to get started.

Best Business Community Platform of 2025 (3 Options) If you're ready to build a community for your business, these platforms can help.

Mighty Networks vs. Skool: Which to Choose for Community and Courses If you’re looking for the right software to bring people together, let’s compare these two options

Twitter vs. Mastodon: Which Is Right You? (+ a Better Alternative) If you’re following the buzz over Twitter and the exodus of users to Mastodon, we’ll show you what these give you and what they don’t.

4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines If you want to build an awesome community for your alumni, try one of these options

20 Telegram Alternatives to Chat With in 2025 If you love the chat functions of Telegram, but want a different option, try these!

Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2025 If you're considering which of these two is right for you, let's compare.

14 Elements of a Successful Nonprofit Membership Program Incorporate these and watch your membership program thrive.

115 Ideas for How to Grow Membership in an Organization in 2025 (Our Ultimate Guide!) If you’re ready to see explosive member growth, try these ideas and watch your nonprofit thrive.

The Best Membership Software for Nonprofits (5 Options) If you’re looking to take your membership management to the next level, these tools will help.

The 3 Pricing Models That Almost Always Work for B2B Membership Communities Determining pricing for your B2B memberhsip community is challenging. Here are three proven pricing models you can try for yours.

Scenes vs. Mighty Networks: Which Is Better in 2025? If you’re thinking about launching a community, let's talk about the right place to host it.

5 Higher Logic Alternatives for an Amazing Community If you're looking for a home for your community, these 5 Higher Logic alternatives will get you started!

5 Mobilize Alternatives for an Amazing Community If you need software to build a private community, these options have you covered.

Mighty Networks vs. Higher Logic: Where to Build Your Community in 2025 These two community platforms boast member management software and white-label apps. Which is a better option?

How to Build a Membership Site Sales Funnel If you’re looking to grow your membership community, here’s how a sales funnel can help!

31 Community Engagement Ideas (+ Examples) If you're looking to get your community engaged, these ideas will help you grow.

9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2025) If you’re building amazing products or memberships and looking for a place to sell them, these 9 alternatives to Gumroad have something for everyone!

How to Build a Paid Community (6 Secrets for $100,000/mo in 2025) We analyzed a set of top revenue-producing paid communities. And found 6 key factors that will help you grow your paid community to +$100,000 per month in membership revenue.

6 Strategies That Get People To Join Paid Community Memberships If you’re looking for the best strategies for attracting paying members to your community, we’ve seen these work over and over again.

How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative) If you’re looking to turn your Patreon following into a community and connect your Discord server, here’s how to do it.

These 9 Steps Make Online Community Moderation Easy In this article, we’ll talk about why community moderation is vital and how to become great at it.

How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps If you want to build a community where members feel safe and welcomed, try these steps to build a set of working community guidelines.

13 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2025 If you’re looking for brands that do an amazing job of creating online spaces for their customers and fans, check these out.

Every B2B SaaS Brand Can Create Better Products By Following Mindbody's Community Playbook Creating an ambassador program will give you insights about your ideal customers you can’t get anywhere else.

7 Podcasts Community Managers Need to Hear Kick your member retention up a level and craft sharper community strategies with these seven rising podcasts for community managers.

5 Landing Page Examples to Help You Sell a High-Ticket Online Course and Paid Community Trying to effectively sell a high-ticket online course or paid community? Here are five effective landing pages to help you convert more traffic into paying members.

6 Memberful Alternatives for 2025 Are you ready to create a thriving membership business to go along with your WordPress site? These Memberful alternatives will give you the tools you need.

7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2025 If you’re looking for an amazing MemberPress alternative for your digital business, these options will get you there.

6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2025 If you’re looking for the right place to build an online community, these Disciple Media alternatives will give you some ideas!

Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2025 In this post, we’ll help you decide whether Slack or Mighty Networks is best for your online community.

How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2025 If you’re thinking about bringing people together on Slack, we’ll talk you through the steps!

7 Ways Facebook Groups Kill Premium Membership Sites Leaving behind Facebook Groups might just be the fastest way to get more paying members into your online community.

Ask a Community Manager: What Does It Take to Run a Successful Online Community? Chris "Toper" Ravadilla is an expert at growing online communities. We ask him about what the best online communities have in common, and tips for community managers to super charge their strategies.

Why Facebook’s DNA is Doomed for the Next Wave of Community Facebook is designed to connect friends around a central feed. But the next wave of community software will focus on turning strangers into collaborators.

Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2025 If you’re launching a new community, use the process of Community Design™ to help it thrive!

The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2025 Want to create your own social network but not sure where to start? We got you covered with actionable steps!

The 6 Best Social Community Software Options of 2025 Searching for a place to host your community online? We’ve got some options for you.

Essential Online Community Statistics For Community Managers in 2025 Community Managers have never been more important than now to the success and longevity of businesses. We’re breaking down key insights for why that is.

Paid Facebook Groups? Here's a Better Alternative The pros, cons, and dealbreakers for building a paid community using Facebook Groups.

5 Interesting Lessons From Cristy “Code Red” Nickel’s Community Migration Off Facebook Migrating off Facebook allows your members to get more out of your content, and you’ll make more money in the process. Here are five interesting lessons from Code Red’s move to Might Pro.

The 18 Best Alternatives to Discord for 2025 Whether you want membership sales, more community features, or better gaming experiences, these alternatives to Discord will help.

The 6 Best B2B Community Examples in 2025 Here are seven smart examples of B2B online communities that deliver amazing results for their professional members.

How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2025 If you’re ready to build a business of long-term customers and recurring revenue, let us show you how.

4 Tips from Successful Community Managers and Creators for Increasing Member Engagement We asked some experts for tips on increasing member engagement, and their answers will help you elevate your community to new heights.

Substack Gave Creators a Taste of Independence—And Now, They're Taking Even More Ownership with Community Platforms If you already have a large Substack audience, adding your own community is the ticket to dramatic growth in your membership income.

4 Top Enterprise Community Software Options for 2025 If you're looking for enterprise-level community building software, we breakdown four options you should consider.

10 Membership Engagement Ideas and Best Practices You Must Try If you’re building a membership engagement strategy, use these tricks to turn your members into raving fans!

18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2025 Whether you’re a community veteran or you’re just getting started, these are some of the tools of the trade that successful community builders swear by.

10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2025 There are countless ways you can acquire new members. Let’s break down the top strategies that can help you cultivate an extraordinary community.