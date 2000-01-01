Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)

Membership sites can be a powerful thing. Learn from these 10 examples of successful membership sites!

Resources confeti background

For a lot of digital creators, membership sites can be a game-changer.


That’s because when you build a membership site, you don’t just up your income potential. You create a meaningful business around a passion, topic, or idea that powers you. You connect people around that passion. And you give them a chance to master it.


If you’re thinking of starting or have already started a membership site, we’re going to talk about what we’ve learned from watching successful ones. Then, we’ll share with you 10 examples of successful membership sites that are worth learning from!


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article...



What is a Membership Site?


A membership site delivers exclusive content to its members, who in turn pay a monthly or annual subscription fee. It’s a win-win on both sides: members get to build relationships with each other in the quest to master something interesting together, and creators get to build a business around a passion that moves and motivates them.


As the host or creator of a membership website, you structure how your people make connections with each other in the journey to master a topic or reach a goal. But contrary to what you might think, you don’t have to be an expert to do that.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Who Can Run a Membership Site?


The truth is, as long as you have a passion, and as long as you’re motivated to connect people around it, you’re qualified to run a membership site. Yes, really.


You don’t have to have a certain degree or years and years of experience to build and run a membership site. That’s because your value as the creator isn’t in your expertise. It’s in your enthusiasm to create a framework around how your members come together, and in the commitment you make to building, growing, and nurturing a thriving community.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


10 Secrets of successful membership sites


When it comes down to it, creating a membership website is all about working smarter, not harder. And before you can get started, you need to understand what works to build and launch a successful membership site with an active community.


Here are 10 secrets of successful membership sites!


1. They have a clear Big Purpose


We’ve talked a bit about building a membership website around a passion that powers you. But you want to make sure you define that passion in a way that attracts other people, too.


The goal is to create an online membership site that attracts motivated, paying members who are looking to connect over a common interest that they want to master, or a shared goal that they want to reach.


To do that, you have to define the purpose of your community, the thing that can only be accomplished by a specific group of people coming together to answer the call.


We call this your Big Purpose. It defines who you bring together and why. To focus your community around a clear purpose, try creating what we call a Big Purpose Statement.


It looks like this:


Big Purpose- New Image


And if you want to master your Big Purpose, we have a free training in our Mighty Community.


2. They hone their Ideal Members


Once you’ve figured out the specific thing that motivates your membership website, you’ll have to figure out who, exactly, you’re bringing together, and find the people who want to go on this journey with you.


We call this an Ideal Member.


Be specific about what your ideal members would look like. How would they describe themselves? Are they at the same life stage? Do they share a profession or an aspiration? And why aren’t they able to achieve these goals alone?


With a clear picture in mind of who would benefit most from your membership site, you can start recruiting the people who are A. most passionate about this topic, and B. who are the most motivated to join a community of people with the same passions.


The best way to approach this? Start small. All you need to get started is ten members. If you’re starting your membership website from scratch, reach out to your personal and professional networks, and spread the word about what you’re building. Ask for recommendations from the people you already know. You’ve got this.


And we have an Ideal Member training in our Mighty Community too! It’s free to join.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


3. They honor their stories


You have something unique that will focus your membership site. It’s your story.


Don’t try to be someone else.


We’ve seen so many amazing membership sites built around REAL stories. How about Ashley Fox, who launched her Wealth Builders Community out of her own story – from working in Wall Street and realizing that it wasn’t reaching MOST people.


Ashley’s story became her superpower, and the thing that set her membership site apart from many other financial resources out there.


4. They charge something


If you’re building a membership site, you’re offering potential members a chance to meet new goals, see results, and embark on a journey of transformation. That’s worth charging for.


There are three ways to think about your framework for pricing:



  • Keep it simple. A lot of membership sites start with a single tier. And that’s totally fine! The goal here is to create a tier with a lot of value that will help your members achieve their goals. You can always add on down the line.

  • When you’re ready to add membership tiers, it’s easier to move down than up. Speaking of, here’s a tip: it’s easier to start at a premium price, and provide your members with benefits, resources, and support, then pull back features for lower-priced tiers. That way, you’ll be able to give your initial members great results and adjust and experiment over time with what else you can offer.

  • Price it at what it’s worth. There’s a good chance you’re thinking, “I shouldn’t charge a ton of money for my new membership website. It’s not valuable enough yet.” But there’s a better way to approach the way you think about pricing.


When your members are super motivated, and they vibe with your shared passion, there’s a bigger and better chance that they’ll get results they wouldn’t be able to get on their own. That’s a great value, and it’s worth charging a premium price for—at least $299 a year, or a one-time fee of no less than $499.


If you want to know more, you can read our research on How to Price a Membership Site!


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


5. They welcome people right


Too many people will jump into a membership site, take a look around, and see no way to connect. OR they’ll be too shy to say what they want to, and will lurk for a few months until they give up and cancel their membership.


There’s a simple solution to this, and successful membership sites do it.


Create a beautiful and engaging new member welcome experience. Creating a new member experience will turn lurkers into loyal community members.


And what’s really cool is that new member welcome experiences can be automated with the right platform! That means you can set it and the platform will do a lot of the heavy lifting for you.


We have a free training in our Mighty Community that will teach you how to do it!


Magical new member experience


6. They choose the right membership site platform


If you want to build the best experience for you and your members, you have to find a membership site platform that will do the heavy lifting for you.


The best membership site platforms make it easy to create an aesthetically pleasing, user-friendly home for your membership site; let you offer exclusive content in a variety of formats, from online courses to long-form articles; and give your members multiple ways to foster connections with each other, including polls, direct & group messaging, live streaming, and more.


Feature Item 2 - Courses


Mighty Networks offers all these and more. A Mighty Network delivers membership sites, online courses, and community all in one place, under your own brand. You’ll get a membership site builder that lets you customize your community with your logo and branding; the ability to create organized and exclusive content and courses for your members; and tons of ways to encourage your members to connect with each other. And it’s all available on the web, iOS, and Android, anytime.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


7. They diversify their offerings


When you choose a great platform, it’s not just about having a one-stop-shop for your membership site business.


A great platform gives you a bunch of ways to serve up content to your members. We talked about this above, but it’s so amazing to be able to mix it up between things like posts, live events, a surprise live stream, an engaging poll, and an online course.


Each of these will reach members differently – after all, we learn and grow in different ways.


Diversifying your offerings can be your superpower. And if you’re on a platform that only lets you do one thing (like post), maybe it’s time to think about a move.


8. They focus on quality over quantity


Would you believe that our most successful Mighty Networks post 3 times… a WEEK!?


It’s easy to think that people will get the most value from being bombarded with posts like they do on traditional social media, but that’s not the case.


Think quality over quantity. It’s better to post less and focus on building real engagement.


9. They learn and adapt


Your membership site vision doesn’t need to be set in stone. You can learn and adapt as you go. Successful membership sites don’t keep chasing things that aren’t working. They take stock and adapt.


Focus on what’s bringing value to your members and what’s making your business work. Do more of that.


10. They keep going


Last but not least, successful membership sites keep going. It’s easy to go hard at building your community for a few weeks or months. But the really good stuff comes if you can be consistent for the long haul.


Don’t forget, we said above that this can be as little as 3 posts a week. But do keep going!


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


10 Membership site examples


Let’s look at 10 examples of successful membership sites. It’s hard to choose just 10. Because so many of our Mighty Networks are doing amazing things and serving so many.


But let’s showcase a few, most of which fall under one of three categories: career and professional; health, wellness, and spirituality; and membership sites for other important interests. While there’s a lot of variety within these membership sites they all have one thing in common: they’re important enough to people to invest in.


1. Let’s Make Picture Books


Let’s Make Picture Books is a good example of a professional membership site for people looking to jump-start a new career. Led by two professional illustrators, Let’s Make Picture Books offers aspiring children’s book illustrators the tools to build strong portfolios, and the connections to get their work in front of agents and publishers.


Members get the chance to not only develop their illustration skills alongside people who are at the same point in their journey and powered by the same passions, but to build relationships with those people, and navigate the challenges of breaking into the industry together.


Lets-Make-Picture-Books-NOT-MIGHTY-PRO-1-1024x582


2. OctoMembers


Another example of a membership site that caters to career and professional conversations is OctoMembers, a private membership site that provides UK-based financial services professionals with resources for personal and professional growth. OctoMembers brings together financial professionals across different stages of their career, and gives them a private place to connect and socialize. That way, they can have deep detailed discussions without worrying about their personal experiences getting out on social media, or insider information getting out to the press.


Octomembers


3. Raw Spirituality


Raw Spirituality offers guidance and support for people who want to learn more about the concepts of spirituality. By integrating a paid membership website model with a robust community, and offering content like online courses, Raw Spirituality enables members to share their personal experiences as they learn more about what it means to begin on a spiritual path.


Raw Spirituality


4. The Healthy Weigh Out


Health, wellness, and spirituality-centered membership sites can cover the physical, too. Membership site The Healthy Weigh Out Circle of HOPE welcomes people struggling with eating disorders and offers them resources and support in a dynamic community setting. Members are able to meet and build relationships with people who have been battling the same challenges for decades, while also maintaining their privacy within the community.


Circle of HOPE


5. The Village


The Village by Happily Family is a membership website that delivers high-value content by focusing on providing parents and educators with a supportive community and the tools to foster healthy relationships with children. Members get the chance to navigate the journey of nontraditional parenting and connect with each other over deeper parenting issues, too.


The Village


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


6. FWFG


The FWFG Kula app is the focal point of a membership site created by Adriene Mishler. She’s the host of Yoga with Adriene, a YouTube Channel with over 10 million subscribers! The private community is 200,000 members strong and lets members dive deeper and grow in their practice of Yoga.


Yoga With Adriene - Showcase Variant - Mobile


7. LO Sister


LO Sister is a membership app created by Sadie Robertson Huff. Sadie is New York Times best-selling author, speaker, TV star, and one of the world's most influential voices for young Christian women today. She has 4.6 million+ Instagram followers, speaks nationally, and hosts a podcast called WHOA, That’s Good.


The membership site gives space for young women to join workshops, Bible studies, and grow in their faith.


lo-sister-440


8. Leave Your Mark


Hosted by Aliza Licht, a best-selling author and host of a popular careers podcast, Leave Your Mark is a membership site dedicated to helping young professionals master their careers. It offers bootcamps, coaching, and networking opportunities.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


9. Oiselle Volée


Oiselle Volée is a paid membership site for women runners. Hosted by the women’s apparel brand, Oiselle, the membership site gives resources and training for runners. Oiselle Volée took on a whole new life during the pandemic, when it became a space to find connection, real conversations, and someone to share a virtual cup of coffee with.


Oiselle


10. What Works Network


Tara McMullin has been a coach, mentor, and leader to digital business for a decade. And when she launched her Mighty Network, the What Works Network, she built a space for business owners to come together for virtual conferences, virtual retreats, and virtual co-working spaces.


Conclusion


mighty-networks-product-example-1024x701


At their core, membership websites are about connecting people with shared interests, goals, and motivations. Because of that, they can often be a critical resource for members, especially those who don’t have the resources to connect with like-minded people otherwise.


Now that you know everything there is to know about these communities—from how they’re structured to real-life examples of membership sites—here’s your chance to create one around a topic you’re passionate about. What driving force will power you, your members, and your community?


Ready to start building your membership site

Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now