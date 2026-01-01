The most successful Hosts on Mighty are bringing people together around a shared goal or interest.

That can be someone without a huge social media following—often people are launching successful memberships with just 25 people. What's more important is that they're passionate about unlocking a result for those people and leveraging the power of community to do so.

For those with audiences, they often have a podcast, newsletter, or YouTube or TikTok channel with an education or personal development angle. The people who follow, read, or listen to them are looking to make a change or achieve something that's difficult to achieve on their own without a supportive community. This could be starting a business, transforming your relationships, achieving a health and wellness goal, creating generational wealth…etc.

Brands often come to Mighty when they're looking to bring customers or employees together to gather feedback or share knowledge, create or scale an ambassador program, or launch a professional network or new business unit focused on a paid membership.

If you're not sure about what your community might do together—play with Mighty Co-Host™. All you need to do is think about who you might want to bring together…and we'll show you the possibilities in just a few seconds.