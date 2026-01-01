Pricing
Compare Plans
Our plans are designed for a positive ROI at every stage of building and growing a community business.
Launch Plan
$79
per month
Launch a thriving community for impact, cost savings, or ~$500/month in earnings.
KEY FEATURES
AI Cohost
Community
Courses
Basic Automations
Scale Plan
$179
per month
When you're ready to scale beyond your first $500/month, add programs, or connect your favorite tools.
LAUNCH, PLUS
More Automations
APIs & MCP Access
Third Party Integrations
Growth Plan
$354
per month
When you're ready for growth expertise and more support from our team.
SCALE, PLUS
Advanced Automations
Simultaneous Promotions
Growth Expert Sessions
Priority Support
Migration Services
Branded Apps & Services
Mighty Pro
Custom Pricing
Guarantee extraordinary results with your own branded apps, our full community management services, and exclusive data set.
GROWTH, PLUS
Custom Branded Apps
Full Community Services
Advanced Data Reports
Custom Storage & Usage
Launch Plans earn an average $14,400/year
your revenue potential
$14,400
Annual revenue from 30 members at $48/month*
$
$
offer 2 months free
Members
Launch Plan
$950/year
Create a community with courses and events
AI Cohost and Community Design™ to support you
2 months free when you buy annually
*Launch Plans generate an average of $14,400/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.
What's in a $48/mo offer?
Free mini-course or challenge
A membership with monthly themes, a weekly calendar, daily polls & questions
Bonus workshops for your founding members
Bonus idea
Don't guess. Run a free mini-course or challenge to validate your idea before launching a membership publicly.
Your Community Business is Unique
Plans designed for how you actually grow.
Launch, Scale, Mighty Pro — each plan is tuned for what matters most given your stage and goals.
Features
Launch
Scale
Growth
Mighty Pro
General
Available on iOS, Android & the Web
Members
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Hosts & Moderators
3 Hosts, 10 Moderators
5 Hosts, 15 Moderators
10 Hosts, 100 Moderators
Unlimited
Spaces
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Add Your Logo, Colors, and Brand Banners
Your Own Branded Apps
-
-
-
Community
Private Groups & Cohorts
Activity Feeds
Questions & Polls
Upload Photos, GIFs & Files
Chat Spaces with Threads & Emoji Reactions
Online & In-Person Events
Web Pages in Spaces
Optional AI "Make it Better" Writing Assistant
Optional AI Conversation Starters
Simultaneous Livestreaming Events
Streaming Hours Per Month
20
30
40
50
Viewers Per Stream
100
200
1,000
3,000
Automated Questions & Polls via the Infinite Question Engine
-
Allow Space Hosts and Moderators to Go Live
-
-
Member Video Upload
-
-
*Up to 10,000 viewers available for an additional fee
Admin
Total Storage
200 GB
500 GB
1 TB
4 TB
Add a Custom Domain
Member Management Page
Bulk Member Actions
Segment with Member Tags
Optional Multi-Factor Authentication
Mighty Insights™
Embed 2,000+ Apps & Services
Zoom Integration
Audience Automation Filters
Affiliate Integrations
-
Kit Integration
-
Zapier Integration
-
Google Analytics Integration
-
Marketing Pixel Tracking
-
Included Admin API Requests
-
5,000/mo
50,000/mo
300,000/mo
Network MCP
-
Delphi Integration
-
-
Courses & Gamification Automations
Onboarding & Attendance Automations
-
Activity & Content Related Automations
-
-
AI Automation Filters
-
-
Optional SSO
-
-
Optional Email-White Labeling
-
-
Mighty API Requests
-
-
Coming Soon
Coming Soon
Custom Automated Reporting
-
-
-
Courses
On-Demand Courses
Cohort-Based Courses
Live Courses & Challenges
Quizzes & Tests
Resource Libraries & Habit Trackers
Native Video Upload
Sequential, Timed, & Dripped Courses
Automatically Award Badges & Certifications
AI-Powered Instant Course Outline
Embed SCORM-Compliant Content
Members
People Explorer to Connect Relevant Members
Custom Profile Fields
5
10
30
Unlimited
Profile Badges
Private Messaging
Voice Notes
Built-in Member Referral Program
Member Streaks
Points & Recognitions
Leaderboards
Advanced Leaderboards
-
-
Marketing
Customizable Landing Pages
1
1
3
10
Scheduled Promotions
Up to 2
Up to 5
Up to 10
Up to 15
Limited Memberships
Build Audience Segments
Targeted Upsells to Members in Product
Payments
Subscription and One-Time Payments
Charge for Access to Your Mighty Network or any Space
Offer Subscription Intervals & Installments
Create Multiple Tiers and Offers
Offer Hidden Free Access
Offer Free Trials
Create Promo Codes
Charge in Hundreds of Different Currencies
Charge for One-Time Events
-
Branded Payments in Your Custom App
-
-
-
Transaction Fees
2%
1%
0.5%
0.5%
Security & Compliance
SOC2® Type II Compliant
Access to Mighty Trust Portal
Self-Service Risk Assessment
Annual Customer Security Questionnaire
-
-
-
Annual Penetration Test Report
-
-
-
Optional Annual Penetration Test
-
-
-
Signed DPA (Data Processing Agreement)
-
-
-
Annual TIA (Transfer Impact Assessment)
-
-
-
Community Creates Value and Impact
What if I don't want to charge?
Revenue is the easiest proxy for the value your community creates.But it's not the only metric.Are you building a customer community? It's the value that comes from higher sales and loyalty.Are you a non-profit? It's the value you create lowering your cost to serve and increasing the impact of your work.
More Engagement, Faster Growth
Is it hard to migrate?
Short answer — it's easier than you think. If you're on Mighty Networks, we can help you on the Growth Plan and above.
More Engagement, Faster Growth
Is it hard to migrate?
Short answer — it's easier than you think. If you're on Mighty Networks, we can help you on the Growth Plan and above.
The Best Way to Start
Validate before you dive in
Not sure if a community business is right for you? Launch a 30-day paid challenge with no promise of more.Our AI Cohost will walk you through how to do it with Community Design™.
Explore plans
Start where you are. Upgrade when you're ready.
Get Extraordinary Results
Mighty Pro
Branded apps on your members' home screens. A dedicated team to get you to your goals faster.
Frequently asked questions
Everything you need to know about the product and billing.
Can I talk to a salesperson at Mighty Networks?
What do I have access to on a free trial?
How do I set up a Mighty Network?
I'm new to community building—where do I go if I need strategy help?
What can I charge for on Mighty Networks—and how much can I charge?
What kind of people and brands use Mighty Networks?
Start your free trial
14 Days. No Credit Card Required.