Pricing

Compare Plans

Our plans are designed for a positive ROI at every stage of building and growing a community business.

Launch Plan

$79

per month

Launch a thriving community for impact, cost savings, or ~$500/month in earnings.

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KEY FEATURES

AI Cohost

Community

Courses

Basic Automations

Scale Plan

$179

per month

When you're ready to scale beyond your first $500/month, add programs, or connect your favorite tools.

Start a Free Trial

LAUNCH, PLUS

More Automations

APIs & MCP Access

Third Party Integrations

Growth Plan

$354

per month

When you're ready for growth expertise and more support from our team.

Start a Free Trial

SCALE, PLUS

Advanced Automations

Simultaneous Promotions

Growth Expert Sessions

Priority Support

Migration Services

Branded Apps & Services

Mighty Pro

Custom Pricing

Guarantee extraordinary results with your own branded apps, our full community management services, and exclusive data set.

Get a Quote

GROWTH, PLUS

Custom Branded Apps

Full Community Services

Advanced Data Reports

Custom Storage & Usage

Launch Plans earn an average $14,400/year

your revenue potential

$14,400

Annual revenue from 30 members at $48/month*

Your ROI

14.2x

Make Back Period

1 month

$

$

offer 2 months free

Members

Launch Plan

$950

/year

Create a community with courses and events

AI Cohost and Community Design™ to support you

2 months free when you buy annually

Start Your Free Trial

*Launch Plans generate an average of $14,400/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.

What's in a $48/mo offer?

Free mini-course or challenge

A membership with monthly themes, a weekly calendar, daily polls & questions

Bonus workshops for your founding members

Bonus idea

Don't guess. Run a free mini-course or challenge to validate your idea before launching a membership publicly.

Your Community Business is Unique

Plans designed for how you actually grow.

Launch, Scale, Mighty Pro — each plan is tuned for what matters most given your stage and goals.

Features

Launch

Scale

Growth

Mighty Pro

General

Available on iOS, Android & the Web

Members

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Hosts & Moderators

3 Hosts, 10 Moderators

5 Hosts, 15 Moderators

10 Hosts, 100 Moderators

Unlimited

Spaces

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Add Your Logo, Colors, and Brand Banners

Your Own Branded Apps

-

-

-

Community

Private Groups & Cohorts

Activity Feeds

Questions & Polls

Upload Photos, GIFs & Files

Chat Spaces with Threads & Emoji Reactions

Online & In-Person Events

Web Pages in Spaces

Optional AI "Make it Better" Writing Assistant

Optional AI Conversation Starters

Simultaneous Livestreaming Events

Streaming Hours Per Month

20

30

40

50

Viewers Per Stream

100

200

1,000

3,000

Automated Questions & Polls via the Infinite Question Engine

-

Allow Space Hosts and Moderators to Go Live

-

-

Member Video Upload

-

-

*Up to 10,000 viewers available for an additional fee

Admin

Total Storage

200 GB

500 GB

1 TB

4 TB

Add a Custom Domain

Member Management Page

Bulk Member Actions

Segment with Member Tags

Optional Multi-Factor Authentication

Mighty Insights™

Embed 2,000+ Apps & Services

Zoom Integration

Audience Automation Filters

Affiliate Integrations

-

Kit Integration

-

Zapier Integration

-

Google Analytics Integration

-

Marketing Pixel Tracking

-

Included Admin API Requests

-

5,000/mo

50,000/mo

300,000/mo

Network MCP

-

Delphi Integration

-

-

Courses & Gamification Automations

Onboarding & Attendance Automations

-

Activity & Content Related Automations

-

-

AI Automation Filters

-

-

Optional SSO

-

-

Optional Email-White Labeling

-

-

Mighty API Requests

-

-

Coming Soon

Coming Soon

Custom Automated Reporting

-

-

-

Courses

On-Demand Courses

Cohort-Based Courses

Live Courses & Challenges

Quizzes & Tests

Resource Libraries & Habit Trackers

Native Video Upload

Sequential, Timed, & Dripped Courses

Automatically Award Badges & Certifications

AI-Powered Instant Course Outline

Embed SCORM-Compliant Content

Members

People Explorer to Connect Relevant Members

Custom Profile Fields

5

10

30

Unlimited

Profile Badges

Private Messaging

Voice Notes

Built-in Member Referral Program

Member Streaks

Points & Recognitions

Leaderboards

Advanced Leaderboards

-

-

Marketing

Customizable Landing Pages

1

1

3

10

Scheduled Promotions

Up to 2

Up to 5

Up to 10

Up to 15

Limited Memberships

Build Audience Segments

Targeted Upsells to Members in Product

Payments

Subscription and One-Time Payments

Charge for Access to Your Mighty Network or any Space

Offer Subscription Intervals & Installments

Create Multiple Tiers and Offers

Offer Hidden Free Access

Offer Free Trials

Create Promo Codes

Charge in Hundreds of Different Currencies

Charge for One-Time Events

-

Branded Payments in Your Custom App

-

-

-

Transaction Fees

2%

1%

0.5%

0.5%

Security & Compliance

SOC2® Type II Compliant

Access to Mighty Trust Portal

Self-Service Risk Assessment

Annual Customer Security Questionnaire

-

-

-

Annual Penetration Test Report

-

-

-

Optional Annual Penetration Test

-

-

-

Signed DPA (Data Processing Agreement)

-

-

-

Annual TIA (Transfer Impact Assessment)

-

-

-

Community Creates Value and Impact

What if I don't want to charge?

Revenue is the easiest proxy for the value your community creates.But it's not the only metric.Are you building a customer community? It's the value that comes from higher sales and loyalty.Are you a non-profit? It's the value you create lowering your cost to serve and increasing the impact of your work.

Start Your Free Trial
Community creates value and impact
Community members collage showing engagement and growth

More Engagement, Faster Growth

Is it hard to migrate?

Short answer — it's easier than you think. If you're on Mighty Networks, we can help you on the Growth Plan and above.

Members

Payments

Courses & Content

Learn more

More Engagement, Faster Growth

Is it hard to migrate?

Short answer — it's easier than you think. If you're on Mighty Networks, we can help you on the Growth Plan and above.

Members

Payments

Courses & Content

Learn more
Community members collage showing engagement and growth

The Best Way to Start

Validate before you dive in

Not sure if a community business is right for you? Launch a 30-day paid challenge with no promise of more.Our AI Cohost will walk you through how to do it with Community Design™.

Start Your Free Trial
Validate before you dive in

Explore plans

Start where you are. Upgrade when you're ready.

Launch Plan

Launch Plan

Run courses and events in your own community.

Scale Plan

Scale Plan

When you're ready to integrate and automate more.

Mighty Pro Plan

Mighty Pro Plan

Your own branded apps and our strategy and launch services.

Get Extraordinary Results

Mighty Pro

Branded apps on your members' home screens. A dedicated team to get you to your goals faster.

Get a Custom Demo
Mighty Pro

Frequently asked questions

Everything you need to know about the product and billing.

Can I talk to a salesperson at Mighty Networks?

What do I have access to on a free trial?

How do I set up a Mighty Network?

I'm new to community building—where do I go if I need strategy help?

What can I charge for on Mighty Networks—and how much can I charge?

What kind of people and brands use Mighty Networks?

What people say about Mighty

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

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© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.