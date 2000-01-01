Ashley Fox

16 Lessons from Real Mighty Pro Hosts

Delivered right to your inbox—they’ll help you get concrete about the possibilities for your business

You’re opting into educational emails from Mighty. You can adjust your preferences and unsubscribe at any time.

You got it

The first tips are on their way to your inbox

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Mighty NetworksCase StudiesReviews
Request a CallLog In

Profit and peace of mind

Mighty Pro comes with branded apps and the service and setup you need to launch and scale a community without a huge time or team investment.

Request a Call
Watch Video

4.8 out of 5

56k ratings

Mighty Pro Services

Branded, built, and ready to grow

Request a Call
video thumbnail
Request a Call

Migration

It may feel overwhelming to think about moving your members and payments to a new platform.

On Mighty Pro, we’ll do it for you.

Business Strategy

With the latest insights across 400+ 6-and-7-figure businesses, we’ll create a Community Design™ Plan you can run with informed by exactly what works.

Setup & Design

We’ll help bring your brand to life and setup the features and structure you need to create an incredible experience for your members.

  • Network Setup

  • Feature Configuration

  • Network & App Branding

mighty-design-studio

Mighty Pro Membership

You’ll get access to our self-guided courses and resources to help you build and launch your dream app. From there, you can choose to join our deeper Mighty Pro Membership to network and learn from other successful Hosts and our expert Community Strategists.

  • Exclusive Insights & Business Strategies

  • Exclusive Platform Previews & Workshops

  • Masterminds & Our People Magic Profit Masterclass

Our playbook works. It can be yours.

Branded apps are great. Insights are important. But ultimately it’s results that matter. Ours are extraordinary.

video thumbnail

From Fragile Tech Stack to $10M Business

video thumbnail

From Dismal Retention to $5.5M in Revenue

video thumbnail

From No Engagement to 100% Active Members

video thumbnail

From 80% Member Loss to $398k Launch

What could your branded apps mean to you?

Use our calculator to see what moving to your own branded apps could mean for your business.

  • Eliminate churn

  • Minimize expensive ads & funnels

  • Launch new programs at premium prices

Request a Call
Software

ANNUAL REVENUE

$1,080,500

Profit

$1,056,500

ROI 44x

Request a Call

It’s more effective on Mighty Pro

Courses

Paid Memberships

Challenges

Events

Analytics you won’t find anywhere else

Make it easy to see your best opportunities for success. Mighty Pro comes with deep, detailed Mighty Pro Insights™.

  • The most actionable analytics of any platform

  • Use to inform and guide every area of your business

  • We’ll teach you how to find opportunities in the data

mighty-insights
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator
Creator

A few of the creators and brands who’ve made the move to Mighty Pro

WHAT’S POSSIBLE ON MIGHTY PRO

Imagine Saying “Download Our App”

A premium white-labeled experience
People magic introduces your members to each other
People may come for your content, but they stay for other members

A premium white-labeled experience

It’s your brand in the Apple App and Google Play Stores. Your members will open your branded app on their phones.

People magic introduces your members to each other

Say goodbye to rarely visited introduction channels. People magic is AI that surfaces and filters members in a beautiful, wildly engaging interface.

People may come for your content, but they stay for other members

Numbers don’t lie. With people magic, your online courses, content, memberships, challenges, and events become much more engaging and profitable.

A premium white-labeled experience

A premium white-labeled experience

It’s your brand in the Apple App and Google Play Stores. Your members will open your branded app on their phones.

People magic introduces your members to each other

People magic introduces your members to each other

Say goodbye to rarely visited introduction channels. People magic is AI that surfaces and filters members in a beautiful, wildly engaging interface.

People may come for your content, but they stay for other members

People may come for your content, but they stay for other members

Numbers don’t lie. With people magic, your online courses, content, memberships, challenges, and events become much more engaging and profitable.

Your own app is easier to sell, discover, & share

Mighty Pro apps have higher engagement and revenue than communities on our other plans. Branded apps just work—and we set you up for success right out of the gate.

Get everything on our other tiers plus...

  • Your Own iOS & Android Apps
  • Branded App Notifications
  • Free Member and Payment Migration
  • Community Strategy & Setup
  • Branding & Graphic Design Support (Optional)
  • The Mighty Pro Membership (Optional)
Request a Call

Learn more about Mighty Pro and schedule a call with our team.

branded apps

Just a few of the categories profiting from moving to their own branded apps

Paid Memberships

Courses

Challenges

Coaching

Chapters

Non-Profits

Conferences

Paid Memberships
Courses
Challenges
Coaching
Chapters
Non-Profits
Conferences

Learn how we’ll set you up

We’ll give you peace of mind that this is the right time to invest in a branded app—even without a team or the time to build it yourself.

Request a Call

Structuring Your App

We’ll show you exactly what your brand could look and feel like on Mighty Pro. Warning: this may blow you away.

Planning for Growth

We can set up your plans and subscriptions for maximum impact. We’ll bring the math to our first meeting.

Your Preliminary Launch Plan

Finally, well layout for you the details of what a launch on Mighty Pro could look like—with or without a migration.

Structuring Your App

We’ll show you exactly what your brand could look and feel like on Mighty Pro. Warning: this may blow you away.

Planning for Growth

We can set up your plans and subscriptions for maximum impact. We’ll bring the math to our first meeting.

Your Preliminary Launch Plan

Finally, well layout for you the details of what a launch on Mighty Pro could look like—with or without a migration.