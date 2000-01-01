16 Lessons from Real Mighty Pro Hosts
Mighty Pro Services
Branded, built, and ready to grow
Migration
It may feel overwhelming to think about moving your members and payments to a new platform.
On Mighty Pro, we’ll do it for you.
Business Strategy
With the latest insights across 400+ 6-and-7-figure businesses, we’ll create a Community Design™ Plan you can run with informed by exactly what works.
Setup & Design
We’ll help bring your brand to life and setup the features and structure you need to create an incredible experience for your members.
Network Setup
Feature Configuration
Network & App Branding
Mighty Pro Membership
You’ll get access to our self-guided courses and resources to help you build and launch your dream app. From there, you can choose to join our deeper Mighty Pro Membership to network and learn from other successful Hosts and our expert Community Strategists.
Exclusive Insights & Business Strategies
Exclusive Platform Previews & Workshops
Masterminds & Our People Magic Profit Masterclass
Our playbook works. It can be yours.
Branded apps are great. Insights are important. But ultimately it’s results that matter. Ours are extraordinary.
From Fragile Tech Stack to $10M Business
From Dismal Retention to $5.5M in Revenue
From No Engagement to 100% Active Members
From 80% Member Loss to $398k Launch
What could your branded apps mean to you?
Use our calculator to see what moving to your own branded apps could mean for your business.
Eliminate churn
Minimize expensive ads & funnels
Launch new programs at premium prices
It’s more effective on Mighty Pro
Courses
Paid Memberships
Challenges
Events
Analytics you won’t find anywhere else
Make it easy to see your best opportunities for success. Mighty Pro comes with deep, detailed Mighty Pro Insights™.
The most actionable analytics of any platform
Use to inform and guide every area of your business
We’ll teach you how to find opportunities in the data
A few of the creators and brands who’ve made the move to Mighty Pro
WHAT’S POSSIBLE ON MIGHTY PRO
Imagine Saying “Download Our App”
A premium white-labeled experience
It’s your brand in the Apple App and Google Play Stores. Your members will open your branded app on their phones.
People magic introduces your members to each other
Say goodbye to rarely visited introduction channels. People magic is AI that surfaces and filters members in a beautiful, wildly engaging interface.
People may come for your content, but they stay for other members
Numbers don’t lie. With people magic, your online courses, content, memberships, challenges, and events become much more engaging and profitable.
Your own app is easier to sell, discover, & share
Mighty Pro apps have higher engagement and revenue than communities on our other plans. Branded apps just work—and we set you up for success right out of the gate.
Get everything on our other tiers plus...
- Your Own iOS & Android Apps
- Branded App Notifications
- Free Member and Payment Migration
- Community Strategy & Setup
- Branding & Graphic Design Support (Optional)
- The Mighty Pro Membership (Optional)
Learn more about Mighty Pro and schedule a call with our team.
Just a few of the categories profiting from moving to their own branded apps
Paid Memberships
Courses
Challenges
Coaching
Chapters
Non-Profits
Conferences
Learn how we’ll set you up
We’ll give you peace of mind that this is the right time to invest in a branded app—even without a team or the time to build it yourself.Request a Call
Structuring Your App
We’ll show you exactly what your brand could look and feel like on Mighty Pro. Warning: this may blow you away.
Planning for Growth
We can set up your plans and subscriptions for maximum impact. We’ll bring the math to our first meeting.
Your Preliminary Launch Plan
Finally, well layout for you the details of what a launch on Mighty Pro could look like—with or without a migration.
