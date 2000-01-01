Our Story

Mighty Networks was founded in 2017 by Gina Bianchini, Tim Herby, and Thomas Aaron to drive community innovation and offer a different kind of online business more people could participate in and be proud of.

Prior to Mighty Networks, Gina was the CEO & Co-Founder of Ning, a pioneering social platform that flipped the script and offered creators and brands the opportunity to build their own social networks. Under her leadership, Ning grew rapidly to to serve 100M people around the world.

Gina has had a front row seat to the growth of nearly 1M successful online communities and businesses and shares a proven framework for powering business through community in Mighty’s Community Design ™ Accelerator.