Mighty is solving community's hardest problems

We believe that easier engagement, faster growth, and less work will unlock a massive renaissance in community building and strengthen human relationships in the age of AI.With $500M in community earnings in 2025, we're just getting started.

Mighty community members

What We Believe

We build relationships, not just features.

Communities fail when members never meet each other or get results.With Mighty Networks, we're pushing past feature lists to ensure communities, courses, and events create the most valuable relationships found anywhere.

Mighty Networks team members
Background image
Community Design polaroid collage showing the big idea, ideal member, and best year ever

Software with a point of view

Over 9 billion data points are generated every month across Mighty Networks. We've synthesized what works into our Community Design™—start a free trial to get it.

Software with a point of view

Over 9 billion data points are generated every month across Mighty Networks. We've synthesized what works into our Community Design™—start a free trial to get it.

Community Design polaroid collage showing the big idea, ideal member, and best year ever

Founders

$500M in host earnings in 2025. The goal now? Supporting entrepreneurs and brands driving $50B in community earnings in the next 5 years.

CEO & Co-Founder

Gina Bianchini

Gina has a track record of being early and seeing trends before others. She co-founded Ning with Marc Andreessen — the first programmable platform for social applications — that served ~100 million people around the world.She founded Mighty Networks while the first EIR at Andreessen Horowitz. Trusted by some of the most successful entrepreneurs and investors to innovate, her first two companies were incubated out of Sequoia Capital and with Marc Andreessen, respectively.She's the author of Purpose: Design a Community and Change Your Life (WSJ Bestseller) and the creator of Community Design™. She served on the board of directors at Scripps Networks (sold to Discovery for $14.6 billion) and has been featured on the covers of Fast Company and Fortune.

Gina Bianchini
Tim Herby

Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder

Tim Herby

Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty Networks, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.

Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder

Tim Herby

Tim leads the team that designed and delivered infrastructure that today processes 75 million web requests per day and 9 billion data points monthly — at 99.99% uptime.He's pushed the boundaries of what's been possible with human and AI development systems resulting in a 3x (and growing) increase in Mighty's engineering productivity over the past year — while scaling the systems for weekly app releases, open APIs, and the next generation of relationship software.Before Mighty Networks, Tim built highly-scalable distributed services at Microsoft, including designing the next generation of TV Service in the Cloud. Before that, he built a startup from prototype to $8M+ in revenue before it was acquired.

Tim Herby

Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder

Thomas Aaron

Thomas is the driving force behind Mighty's pioneering platform, the first fully integrated, programmable community, course, and event platform across native mobile and web platforms.He led the design and development of Mighty's native iOS and Android apps, introduced the first livestreaming capabilities, and built the multi-feature Spaces architecture that powers 84% member-led engagement.Since then, he's led continuous iteration across every layer of the product — from gamification and automations to polls, questions, and the member experience. The result? $500M in host earnings in 2025.Before Mighty, Thomas worked as a professional architect and at Gamebrain, bringing a background in fine arts, architecture, and game design to Mighty.

Thomas Aaron

Investors

Supported by some of the best venture investors in the world to realize an ambitious mission to deliver $50B in community earnings in the next 5 years.

Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes - First Round Capital

Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes

Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes - First Round Capital

Josh Kopelman & Rob Hayes

Mike Maples & Ann Miura-Ko - Floodgate Partners

Mike Maples & Ann Miura-Ko

Reid Hoffman & David Sze - Greylock Partners

Reid Hoffman & David Sze

Amit Patel - Owl Ventures

Amit Patel

Susan Stone - Blue Current

Susan Stone

Trina Van Pelt - Intel Capital

Trina Van Pelt

Nick Seaver & Dirk Ziff - Ziff Capital Partners

Nick Seaver & Dirk Ziff

Sarah Lucas & Jack Lucas - Lucas Venture Group

Sarah Lucas & Jack Lucas

Background image
G2 award badges for Best Software 2026

The Results

We define our success by the results we get for hosts.

Here's how Mighty is different.

$500M in host earnings in 2025

84% member-led engagement

$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts

124 features shipped in 2026

Weekly app updates

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team

The Results

We define our success by the results we get for hosts.

Here's how Mighty is different.

$500M in host earnings in 2025

84% member-led engagement

$14,400/year average revenue for new hosts

124 features shipped in 2026

Weekly app updates

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a globally distributed team

G2 award badges for Best Software 2026

In the press

We've written best selling books, launched a Top 20 Business podcast, and been featured in the press to share our unique approach to strategy, software, and what it takes to build a community that matters.

Helping Creators Build Communities

Helping Creators Build Communities

Invest Like the Best with Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Helping Creators Build Communities

Helping Creators Build Communities

Invest Like the Best with Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Not Boring Founders: Gina Bianchini

Not Boring Founders: Gina Bianchini

Not Boring by Packy McCormick

Creating Connections by Building Communities

Creating Connections by Building Communities

Bloomberg Technology

Welcome to the era of the independent creator

Welcome to the era of the independent creator

Fast Company

Powering the business of community with Mighty Networks

Powering the business of community with Mighty Networks

Creative Elements with Jay Clouse

Mighty Networks wants to help 'middle-class creators' take control of their destinies

Mighty Networks wants to help 'middle-class creators' take control of their destinies

Fast Company

Gina Bianchini On Selling Her Business For $150 Million And Raising $50 Million

Gina Bianchini On Selling Her Business For $150 Million And Raising $50 Million

DealMakers with Alejandro Cremades

Is What You're Creating a Podcast... or Something Bigger?

Is What You're Creating a Podcast... or Something Bigger?

SuperCasters with Jennifer Tribe

Unlock your Goals with Community

Unlock your Goals with Community

Spartan Up with Joe De Sena

Mighty Networks raises $50M to build a creator economy for the masses

Mighty Networks raises $50M to build a creator economy for the masses

TechCrunch

Facebook alternative Mighty Networks closes $50 million in funding

Facebook alternative Mighty Networks closes $50 million in funding

New York Post

The Passion Economy: Building Business Through Community

The Passion Economy: Building Business Through Community

The Mom Feed

Strategy and challenges when building community

Strategy and challenges when building community

Lead the Future Podcast with Vince Molinaro

Join Us

Careers

Mighty is building a team that embraces the latest tools and strives for each member to make the biggest impact possible. Every teammate has massive influence — and the opportunity to put their fingerprints on what we're building.

See Our Open Roles
Mighty Networks team members

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Start your free trial

14 Days. No Credit Card Required.

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastCommunity DesignCase StudiesResource CenterProduct TrainingHelp CenterChangelogDevelopers

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2026 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.