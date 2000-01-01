Purpose now email book
Purpose now email book

Could this be THE DECISION that changes everything?

Enter your email to get 9 SIMPLE STEPS to $1M and a special bonus: a FREE copy of the best-selling book, Purpose

By signing up you’re opting in to emails from us about the free masterclass, the podcast, and other helpful guides and goodies. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You’re in!

👇👇👇

Go to the Masterclass

The link is also in your inbox

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Features

FEATURES

Courses

Premium learning experiences

Events

Create moments that matter

Members

Profiles built for connection

Chat

Interactions on every level

Feed

Endless engagement on tap

Livestreaming

No-stress streaming, anytime

Payments & Affiliates

Quick setup, flexible options

Automations

Put growth on autopilot

Embeds

2,000+ options available

Mighty AI

Content, course outlines, and member intros—in minutes

Integrations

Easy connections with your existing tech stack

Analytics

Meaningful insights to help you grow your community

View All Features

GET STARTED

move-to-mighty

High churn? Low engagement? It's time to move to Mighty

Learn More
get-branded-apps

Get your own branded apps on Mighty Pro

Learn More
View Plans
Reviews
Branded AppsServicesPricing
Start Free TrialLog In

Feed

Fast, flexible, and most importantly, fun

Share posts, questions, polls, GIFs, and more.

Start your 14-day free trial

4.8 out of 5

56k ratings

Feed

Threaded conversations, reactions, image uploads, and more

Stay in control with built-in moderation features

Drive interaction with AI-assisted polls and questions

People Magic

People Magic

Effortlessly boost engagement with the Infinite Question Engine

Generate an endless supply of Polls & Questions, all built on a proven formula for extraordinary engagement.

Learn More

fast & flexible

Members feel right at home with threads, tagging, and more.

Excitement, activated.

  • Threaded conversations

  • Member tagging

  • Reactions

fast & flexible

GIFs & Photos

Kick off rich conversations with integrated GIFs, photo uploads, and embeds.

Give members unlimited opportunities to weigh in and speak up.

  • Built-in GIF search

  • Native photo uploading

  • 3rd-party embed code support

GIFs & Photos

polls & questions

Flexible polls & questions are your engagement superpower.

Go multiple choice, hot and cold, or keep it open ended.

  • Multiple native poll options

  • Simple poll and question scheduling

  • Infinite Question Engine AI assistance

polls & questions

built-in moderation

Stay in full control with easy-to-use native moderation features.

Create safe, supportive experiences.

  • Simple content reporting

  • Host moderation dashboard

built-in moderation

Fuel engagement and inspire connections

Get Started