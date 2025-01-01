Mighty Partner Program
Turn community into opportunity
Build passive, recurring revenue as a Mighty partner, earning industry-leading commissions while helping creators discover the platform that helps them build thriving, profitable communities.
Build with the best
Earn 30% lifetime commissions on every referral—plus get exclusive perks, early access to new features, and join a community of top-earning partners who are cashing in on community.
Lifetime Uncapped Revenue
Earn 30% commission on every person you refer to Mighty—and keep earning as long as they stay. No caps. No limits. No expiration date. One referral can pay you for years.
Partner Network Access
Connect with top creators and agencies who partner with Mighty. Share strategies, celebrate wins, and learn from people making serious money by sharing Mighty with their audience.
Ready-Made Campaigns
When it comes to marketing, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Grab social post swipe files, email templates, & eye-catching graphics that actually convert. Copy, paste, and start earning!
High-Growth Product
More creators are building $1M+ communities on Mighty than anywhere else. We’re rapidly adding new features (and improving existing ones) that make it even easier for you to refer and earn.
Exclusive VIP Perks
From branded partner swag to unique discounts for your audience, our partners get access to a host of exclusive partner perks that aren’t open to everyone.
Shape the Future of Mighty
As a partner, your voice matters & your feedback helps shape what we build next. As a partner, you get to see new features before anyone else and help us decide what gets prioritized.
Why partner with Mighty?
Here’s why Mighty partners earn more and stress less:
Mighty Partner Program
Other Affiliate Programs
Earning Potential
30% lifetime commissions that never expire. No caps or limits. One good referral can pay you for years.
One-time $120 payouts or low 10% commissions with annual caps. Hard to stomach and harder to scale.
Platform Excellence
You're sharing the platform that powers more $1M communities than anyone else. Your referrals will thank you.
Basic platforms with limited features, little to no innovation, and high churn. Your referrals struggle to grow and often switch platforms.
Community & Support
Active partner community with training, peer insights, and direct access to our team. You get the support you need to succeed.
Ghost-town communities with zero support. You're flying solo, making it hard to earn steady affiliate income.
Marketing Made Easy
We provide templates, swipe files, and graphics that are ready to share with your audience. Focus on helping others, leave the marketing to Mighty.
You get an affiliate link with a generic video to share. You're left to do the heavy lifting yourself.
Partner Perks
Early feature access, branded swag, exclusive discounts, and more. You get treated like the partner you are.
Generic affiliate portals with outdated resources and zero personal contact. You're just another number in the system.
What Does Being a Partner Look Like?
Here’s your roadmap to success as a Mighty partner:
Join the Mighty Partner Program.
Submit your application below, and we’ll review it ASAP. In 10 days or less, we’ll confirm that you’re in. And you can start earning right away.
Share and earn.
Earning is easy. Just share your unique checkout link with your audience to earn 30% lifetime commissions on every person you refer. No caps or limits.
Create a new revenue stream.
With unlimited lifetime commissions, you can create a profitable revenue stream just from your referrals. One good referral can pay for years.
Get the resources you need to succeed.
Access resources, trainings, and ready-to-go marketing materials with direct access to our team.
Join our partner community.
Network, collab, and swap strategies with top-earning affiliates, agencies, and industry consultants inside our exclusive partner community.
Ready to partner with Mighty?
To get started, complete the application below.
Frequently asked questions
Quick Answers to your questions about Mighty Partners
Who can become a Mighty Partner?
How long is the referral window for earning commission on sales?
How do I track my referrals and commissions on referred sales?
What if I have questions or need help?
How is this different from the Mighty Expert Certification?
What are the terms and conditions of the program?
Are there any training materials available?
Can I promote using social media, email, or ads?
Mighty offers a 14-day free trial. How can I earn commission once they pay?
