Launch Plan

You don't need an audience. You need a platform, a purpose, and Community Design — the system behind every successful community on Mighty.

Launch Plan

Designed for you to get your first 10 members in 30 days

your revenue potential

$4,800

Annual revenue from 10 members at $48/month*

Your ROI

4.1x

Make Back Period

3 months

$

$

offer 2 months free

Members

Launch Plan

$950

/year

The features you need to create a $48/mo offer

AI Cohost and Community Design™ to support you

2 months free when you buy annually

*Launch Plans generate an average of $4,800/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.

How to Launch a $4,800/year Community

Community Design™

Most platforms give you features and wish you luck.Mighty gives you a system.Our AI Cohost helps you build an offer worth $48/month, shows you how to mine your contacts for your first members, and reach out with something worth paying for.

Build your offer with Community Design™

Mine your contacts for your first 10 members

Design for value and relationships, not more content

Community Design
Member Engagement

Build a Community Design™ Membership

Member Engagement

10 members is all you need for a community to feel alive.Monthly themes give them something to work toward together.A weekly calendar creates a rhythm they can count on. Daily polls and questions get them talking to each other — not waiting on you.Add a weekly livestream and a course, and you've built something worth $48/month.

Member Engagement

Focus on What Matters

Admin Features

With 10 members, you want to know every one of them by name.The Launch Plan keeps it simple: see who joined, who's engaged, and who needs a nudge. Set up your first automations. Create badges to recognize your first members. This is your foundation.

Set up your landing page and free challenge

Create badges to recognize your first members

Keep a Member CRM without spreadsheets

Admin Features

What could a magical first experience look like?

See a Mighty Network from the perspective of a new member in this short video.

Mighty Network member experience video preview

Everything you need to launch a paid community or course

AI Cohost to help you design an offer worth $48/mo

See the complete list of Launch Plan features

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

