Designed for you to get your first 10 members in 30 days
Launch Plan
$950/year
The features you need to create a $48/mo offer
AI Cohost and Community Design™ to support you
2 months free when you buy annually
*Launch Plans generate an average of $4,800/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.
How to Launch a $4,800/year Community
Community Design™
Most platforms give you features and wish you luck.Mighty gives you a system.Our AI Cohost helps you build an offer worth $48/month, shows you how to mine your contacts for your first members, and reach out with something worth paying for.
Build your offer with Community Design™
Mine your contacts for your first 10 members
Design for value and relationships, not more content
Build a Community Design™ Membership
Member Engagement
10 members is all you need for a community to feel alive.Monthly themes give them something to work toward together.A weekly calendar creates a rhythm they can count on. Daily polls and questions get them talking to each other — not waiting on you.Add a weekly livestream and a course, and you've built something worth $48/month.
Build a Community Design™ Membership
Focus on What Matters
Admin Features
With 10 members, you want to know every one of them by name.The Launch Plan keeps it simple: see who joined, who's engaged, and who needs a nudge. Set up your first automations. Create badges to recognize your first members. This is your foundation.
Set up your landing page and free challenge
Create badges to recognize your first members
Keep a Member CRM without spreadsheets
What could a magical first experience look like?
See a Mighty Network from the perspective of a new member in this short video.
