Scale What Works

Automations

Welcome new members, celebrate milestones, re-engage the quiet ones — all on autopilot. You build it once. It runs as long as you need it.

Try Mighty for Free
Automations

Grow Without the Growing Pains

Save Hours Every Week

What takes hours manually takes seconds with automations. The busywork disappears. The results don't.

Guide your members, every step of the way.

Guide your members, every step of the way.

Automate member journeys, engagement, and retention.

Build a $1M community with the team you have today.

Build a $1M community with the team you have today.

10x or 100x your growth.

Set up new automations in seconds.

Set up new automations in seconds.

Manage them all from a single dashboard in your admin panel.

Triggers and Actions

Each of our plans come with the automations you need for that stage. Launch gets you started. Scale adds power. Growth unlocks it all.And Mighty Pro? It's a fast track to guaranteed results.

Triggers

Launch Plan

Scale Plan

Growth Plan & Pro

Completed Lesson

Completed Section

Completed Quiz

Failed Quiz

Badge Added or Removed

Tag Added or Removed

Responded to a Custom Field

Changed Response to a Custom Field

Streak Milestone Reached

Member Accumulates Specific # of Points

Member Hits Leaderboard

Joined or Left Space

-

Joined or Left Network

-

Completed Welcome Checklist

-

Purchased/Accessed or Canceled Plan

-

Removed from Plan

-

Converted from Free Trial

-

RSVPed to Event

-

Event Reached Specific Number of RSVPs

-

Attended Livestream in a Space

-

Member Reached Specific Number of Posts Created

-

-

Member Reached Specific Ambassador Level

-

-

Member Commented on Post

-

-

Member Answered Poll or Question

-

-

Reached Number of Chat Messages in a Space Chat

-

-

Member Inactive in Space for Set Time

-

-

Host Received DM

-

-

Actions

Launch Plan

Scale Plan

Growth Plan & Pro

Add or Remove Badge

Add or Remove Tag

Award Extra Points

Invite to or Remove From Space

-

Invite to or Remove From Plan

-

Close or Open RSVPs

-

Welcome New Member

-

Display Pop-Up with Optional Confetti

-

Send a Private Message

-

-

First Impressions, Automated

Welcome & Onboarding

Welcome new members instantly

A member converts from a free trial → send a personalized DM to tell them how much they can achieve.

Use what they tell you

Pair automations with custom field answers. Send different messages based on their goals, experience, or interests.

Point them to what's next

Guide new members to the right course, challenge, or event — automatically.

Welcome new members instantly
Use what they tell you
Point them to what's next
Welcome new members instantly
Use what they tell you
Point them to what's next

Welcome new members instantly

A member converts from a free trial → send a personalized DM to tell them how much they can achieve.

Use what they tell you

Pair automations with custom field answers. Send different messages based on their goals, experience, or interests.

Point them to what's next

Guide new members to the right course, challenge, or event — automatically.

Recognition

Automate Your Community Culture

Recognition

Celebrate progress as it happens — from first steps to major milestones.

Reward completion A member finishes a lesson or course → award a badge instantly.

Encourage contribution A member posts or comments → recognize them for showing up.

Highlight expertise Pair badges with custom field answers to surface who knows what.

Automate Your Community Culture

Recognition

Celebrate progress as it happens — from first steps to major milestones.

Reward completion A member finishes a lesson or course → award a badge instantly.

Encourage contribution A member posts or comments → recognize them for showing up.

Highlight expertise Pair badges with custom field answers to surface who knows what.

Recognition

Build Connections Between Members

Relationships

Create a memorable and personalized experience for every member so they keep making progress—alongside others.

Connect members automatically A member joins → introduce them to others with similar goals, locations, or interests.

Group by what they share Use custom fields to match members. Same challenge, same cohort, same journey.

Progress alongside others Members see who's on the same path. Accountability happens without you facilitating it.

Relationships

Give Members a Reason to Come Back

Retention

Reward consistency
Reinforce your values
Build your ambassadors

Reward consistency

A member hits a streak milestone → award a badge. Recognize the behavior you want to see more of.

Reinforce your values

Celebrate the actions that matter to your community — contributions, completions, connections.

Build your ambassadors

Identify your most engaged members and invite them to lead — automatically.

Set up automations. Save hours every week.

14 Days. No Credit Card Required.

Start for Free

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastMasterclassCase StudiesMomentum ListProduct TrainingHelp Center

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Start your free trial

14 Days. No Credit Card Required.

Product

CommunityCoursesMembersMarketingPaymentsAdminAI Cohost

Extensions

APIsIntegrationsEmbedsAutomations

Pricing

Launch PlanScale PlanGrowth PlanAll Plans

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesPro ServicesPro Case StudiesNon-Profits

Services

StrategyDesignMigrationMighty Experts

Resources

BookPodcastMasterclassCase StudiesMomentum ListProduct TrainingHelp Center

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparisons

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.