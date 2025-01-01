Scale What Works
Automations
Welcome new members, celebrate milestones, re-engage the quiet ones — all on autopilot. You build it once. It runs as long as you need it.
Grow Without the Growing Pains
Save Hours Every Week
What takes hours manually takes seconds with automations. The busywork disappears. The results don't.
Guide your members, every step of the way.
Automate member journeys, engagement, and retention.
Build a $1M community with the team you have today.
10x or 100x your growth.
Set up new automations in seconds.
Manage them all from a single dashboard in your admin panel.
Triggers and Actions
Each of our plans come with the automations you need for that stage. Launch gets you started. Scale adds power. Growth unlocks it all.And Mighty Pro? It's a fast track to guaranteed results.
Triggers
Launch Plan
Scale Plan
Growth Plan & Pro
Completed Lesson
Completed Section
Completed Quiz
Failed Quiz
Badge Added or Removed
Tag Added or Removed
Responded to a Custom Field
Changed Response to a Custom Field
Streak Milestone Reached
Member Accumulates Specific # of Points
Member Hits Leaderboard
Joined or Left Space
-
Joined or Left Network
-
Completed Welcome Checklist
-
Purchased/Accessed or Canceled Plan
-
Removed from Plan
-
Converted from Free Trial
-
RSVPed to Event
-
Event Reached Specific Number of RSVPs
-
Attended Livestream in a Space
-
Member Reached Specific Number of Posts Created
-
-
Member Reached Specific Ambassador Level
-
-
Member Commented on Post
-
-
Member Answered Poll or Question
-
-
Reached Number of Chat Messages in a Space Chat
-
-
Member Inactive in Space for Set Time
-
-
Host Received DM
-
-
Actions
Launch Plan
Scale Plan
Growth Plan & Pro
Add or Remove Badge
Add or Remove Tag
Award Extra Points
Invite to or Remove From Space
-
Invite to or Remove From Plan
-
Close or Open RSVPs
-
Welcome New Member
-
Display Pop-Up with Optional Confetti
-
Send a Private Message
-
-
First Impressions, Automated
Welcome & Onboarding
Welcome new members instantly
A member converts from a free trial → send a personalized DM to tell them how much they can achieve.
Use what they tell you
Pair automations with custom field answers. Send different messages based on their goals, experience, or interests.
Point them to what's next
Guide new members to the right course, challenge, or event — automatically.
Automate Your Community Culture
Recognition
Celebrate progress as it happens — from first steps to major milestones.
Reward completion A member finishes a lesson or course → award a badge instantly.
Encourage contribution A member posts or comments → recognize them for showing up.
Highlight expertise Pair badges with custom field answers to surface who knows what.
Build Connections Between Members
Relationships
Create a memorable and personalized experience for every member so they keep making progress—alongside others.
Connect members automatically A member joins → introduce them to others with similar goals, locations, or interests.
Group by what they share Use custom fields to match members. Same challenge, same cohort, same journey.
Progress alongside others Members see who's on the same path. Accountability happens without you facilitating it.
Give Members a Reason to Come Back
Retention
Reward consistency
A member hits a streak milestone → award a badge. Recognize the behavior you want to see more of.
Reinforce your values
Celebrate the actions that matter to your community — contributions, completions, connections.
Build your ambassadors
Identify your most engaged members and invite them to lead — automatically.
