Admin Member List

A Backend for Every Stage

Simple when you're launching. Powerful when you're scaling. What you get on the backend of your Mighty Network.

Launch

Start simple. A Welcome Checklist, one plan, an Activity Feed. The rest can wait until you have momentum.

Scale

Ready to migrate or expand? We help bring your members and payments with you. Then connect your stack with APIs, Zapier, Kit, and 2,000+ embeds.

Growth

Ready to grow what's working? Audiences, funnels, and dedicated support — plus exclusive growth strategies and masterminds.

A franchise community scaled to $11.7M ARR by streamlining onboarding, badges, and event participation through Mighty's admin features and automations.

Mighty Insights™

Engagement, retention, revenue, member activity — one dashboard. Know who's showing up, what's landing, and where to focus next.

Mighty Insights Dashboard

Explore Rich Dashboards

Get an overview or go deep. Filter by feature, date, and Space.

Find Top Contributors

See who's driving conversations and build an ambassador culture.

Identify Popular Content

Discover patterns and double down on what members love most.

Track Revenue

Income reports, plan performance, and payment details in one place.

APIs

Your Mighty Network is extensible. Admin APIs and headless member APIs (coming soon) let you connect to your stack and build custom workflows — no Zapier required.

Sync and Automate

Connect to your CRM, trigger churn alerts, automate payment flows from external systems.

Build Custom Experiences

Custom leaderboards, AI-powered summaries, mentor matching, member widgets — whatever you need.

API Documentation

Automations

Welcome new members, recognize milestones, re-engage the quiet ones. Set it up once, save hours every week.

Automations Settings Panel

Welcome & Onboarding

Automatically message new members, invite them to spaces, and prompt profile completion.

Recognition

Award badges, trigger confetti, celebrate milestones the moment they happen.

Relationships

Connect members based on custom fields, tags, or course progress.

Retention

Reward streaks, celebrate contributions, and turn your most engaged members into ambassadors.

A running community doubled membership to 2,300+ paying members using automations for onboarding, free trials, and promo codes.

What's Actually Working

Our most popular automations now

These are the automations driving results on the highest-earning communities today.

Finish Lesson → Badge

Most common automation on Mighty. Members complete a lesson, they get a badge on their profile.

Finish Lesson → Pop Up

Top communities trigger a pop-up after each lesson — usually a congratulations message or a link to the next offer.

Finish Section → Badge

Same idea, bigger milestone. Members finish a full section, they earn a badge.

Buy Bundle → Add Tag

Successful communities use this to segment messaging and track who's purchased what.

Add Tag → Invite to Space

Tags unlock spaces. Hosts use this to gate access — buy a plan, get a tag, get invited to the space.

Automation popup showing course completion with upsell offer
A health practitioner community left Circle due after frustrations with low engagement and now tracks 68% monthly active members across 645 people on Mighty.

Connect What You Already Use

Integrations

Zoom, Kit, Zapier, Delphi, tracking pixels — keep the tools that work for you. All connected.

Go Live Instantly. Choose Mighty's native livestreaming or Zoom integration.

Sync, Automate, Track. Kit for email, Zapier for workflows, and tracking pixels for ads.

Your AI Digital Twin. Embed Delphi so members can chat with an AI trained on your content.

Integrations Panel with Kit integration
Embeds in Mighty Networks - Phantom Frequency

2,000+ Apps. One Platform.

Embeds

If it's on the internet, it probably works with Mighty. Videos, forms, scheduling, docs — just paste and go.

URLs or Code Snippets. No APIs needed. Just copy and paste.

Use Them Everywhere. Courses, posts, pages — on web and mobile.

Full Functionality. Your embeds work the way they're supposed to.

A trucking community scaled to $186K ARR in three months with automated welcomes, check-ins, and member recognition.

Keep Your Community Safe

Moderation

Private or paid communities are different — with fewer bad actors. Here's how the platform handles any slip through.

One-Click Actions. Review reports and resolve them fast.

Keyword Filtering. Set rules, block content automatically.

AI-Powered Moderation. Flag issues before they become problems.

Moderation Panel - Reported Content

Mighty Pro

Branded apps, strategy hours, and a team to help you get it right. When you want expert guidance and the fastest path to results.

Mighty Pro - Branded Apps in App Store

Dedicated Launch Team

We help shape your strategy and architect your Mighty Pro Network to deliver on it.

Your Own Branded Apps

The most obvious upgrade for the best results. 2.5x the engagement of our other plans.

Strategy When You Want It

Multiple levels of support — including access to expert guidance when you need it.

Customer Success

Someone who knows your business and keeps you on track.

