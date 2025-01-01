Results-First, At Every Stage
Whether you're launching your first challenge or ready for branded apps, the right admin tools when you need them.
A Backend for Every Stage
Simple when you're launching. Powerful when you're scaling. What you get on the backend of your Mighty Network.
Launch
Start simple. A Welcome Checklist, one plan, an Activity Feed. The rest can wait until you have momentum.
Scale
Ready to migrate or expand? We help bring your members and payments with you. Then connect your stack with APIs, Zapier, Kit, and 2,000+ embeds.
Growth
Ready to grow what's working? Audiences, funnels, and dedicated support — plus exclusive growth strategies and masterminds.
A franchise community scaled to $11.7M ARR by streamlining onboarding, badges, and event participation through Mighty's admin features and automations.
Mighty Insights™
Engagement, retention, revenue, member activity — one dashboard. Know who's showing up, what's landing, and where to focus next.
Explore Rich Dashboards
Get an overview or go deep. Filter by feature, date, and Space.
Find Top Contributors
See who's driving conversations and build an ambassador culture.
Identify Popular Content
Discover patterns and double down on what members love most.
Track Revenue
Income reports, plan performance, and payment details in one place.
APIs
Your Mighty Network is extensible. Admin APIs and headless member APIs (coming soon) let you connect to your stack and build custom workflows — no Zapier required.
Sync and Automate
Connect to your CRM, trigger churn alerts, automate payment flows from external systems.
Build Custom Experiences
Custom leaderboards, AI-powered summaries, mentor matching, member widgets — whatever you need.
Automations
Welcome new members, recognize milestones, re-engage the quiet ones. Set it up once, save hours every week.
Welcome & Onboarding
Automatically message new members, invite them to spaces, and prompt profile completion.
Recognition
Award badges, trigger confetti, celebrate milestones the moment they happen.
Relationships
Connect members based on custom fields, tags, or course progress.
Retention
Reward streaks, celebrate contributions, and turn your most engaged members into ambassadors.
A running community doubled membership to 2,300+ paying members using automations for onboarding, free trials, and promo codes.
What's Actually Working
Our most popular automations now
These are the automations driving results on the highest-earning communities today.
Finish Lesson → Badge
Most common automation on Mighty. Members complete a lesson, they get a badge on their profile.
Finish Lesson → Pop Up
Top communities trigger a pop-up after each lesson — usually a congratulations message or a link to the next offer.
Finish Section → Badge
Same idea, bigger milestone. Members finish a full section, they earn a badge.
Buy Bundle → Add Tag
Successful communities use this to segment messaging and track who's purchased what.
Add Tag → Invite to Space
Tags unlock spaces. Hosts use this to gate access — buy a plan, get a tag, get invited to the space.
A health practitioner community left Circle due after frustrations with low engagement and now tracks 68% monthly active members across 645 people on Mighty.
Connect What You Already Use
Integrations
Zoom, Kit, Zapier, Delphi, tracking pixels — keep the tools that work for you. All connected.
Go Live Instantly. Choose Mighty's native livestreaming or Zoom integration.
Sync, Automate, Track. Kit for email, Zapier for workflows, and tracking pixels for ads.
Your AI Digital Twin. Embed Delphi so members can chat with an AI trained on your content.
2,000+ Apps. One Platform.
Embeds
If it's on the internet, it probably works with Mighty. Videos, forms, scheduling, docs — just paste and go.
URLs or Code Snippets. No APIs needed. Just copy and paste.
Use Them Everywhere. Courses, posts, pages — on web and mobile.
Full Functionality. Your embeds work the way they're supposed to.
A trucking community scaled to $186K ARR in three months with automated welcomes, check-ins, and member recognition.
Keep Your Community Safe
Moderation
Private or paid communities are different — with fewer bad actors. Here's how the platform handles any slip through.
One-Click Actions. Review reports and resolve them fast.
Keyword Filtering. Set rules, block content automatically.
AI-Powered Moderation. Flag issues before they become problems.
Mighty Pro
Branded apps, strategy hours, and a team to help you get it right. When you want expert guidance and the fastest path to results.
Dedicated Launch Team
We help shape your strategy and architect your Mighty Pro Network to deliver on it.
Your Own Branded Apps
The most obvious upgrade for the best results. 2.5x the engagement of our other plans.
Strategy When You Want It
Multiple levels of support — including access to expert guidance when you need it.
Customer Success
Someone who knows your business and keeps you on track.
