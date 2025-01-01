Community Design is Our AI
Personalized strategy and setup for every stage. Not generic AI — a point of view that's driven $500M in results.
Not Generic AI
AI built to grow community businesses
Most platforms bolt on AI to check a box. We trained AI Cohost on Community Design™ — the strategy behind $500M in community earnings. Trained on 8 years of what works (and what doesn't), AI Cohost doesn't just answer your questions.It'll gently tell you when you're underpricing. It'll highlight when your offer is too complicated. It'll share the exact growth funnels working right now — and how all of this applies to your unique idea.
A midlife professionals community hit 73.7% contribution growth in 30 days with offers starting at just $25/month on Mighty.
A young women's faith community hit 100% active member rate and $48.9K ARR by turning inspiration into daily transformation on Mighty.
A deaf news community launched in March and hit 2,567 members with $34K ARR in under a month on Mighty.
Your Stage. Your Strategy.
AI Cohost Adapts
What you need at $500/month isn't what you need at $50,000. AI Cohost is tuned to your plan.
Launch
Get your first 10 members in 30 days. AI Cohost is there to support you as you build an offer, mine your contacts, and reach out with something worth paying for.
Scale
Automate what's working or migrate without losing momentum. AI Cohost walks you through integrations, automations, and migration playbooks.
Grow
Double your revenue with the right funnels. AI Cohost helps you run challenges, summits, flash sales, and referral programs — while avoiding complexity and mistakes.
Guarantee Results
When you want more than an AI Cohost. Dedicated strategists who've driven $500M in results, plus branded apps that drive 59% weekly active members — skip to the best results.
A motorcycle community earned $258K ARR after retooling their navigation, improving onboarding, and boosting weekly posts — driving 10K new contributions in a single month on Mighty.
AI Cohost is Trained on Community Design
Strategy Meets Setup
AI Cohost does two things: helps you personalize a Community Design™ Plan for your specific idea — then helps you set up your Mighty Network to execute it.
Community Design™
How do I launch a paid community?
Most people try to build an audience first — wrong order. AI Cohost shows you how to mine your contacts for your first 10 paying members.
How do I move my existing programs to a new platform?
Refresh your offer and add a bonus for making the move. AI Cohost maps the transition based on who you're bringing and your goals.
What should I charge?
$48/month is the average on Mighty. AI Cohost helps you find the right price for your specific offer and members.
How do I grow faster?
Challenges, summits, and flash sales are converting right now. AI Cohost will show you the funnels that match your stage.
Imagine these questions answered with platform data and a point of view — not generic advice.
Platform Set Up
How should I set up my spaces?
Fewer than you think. AI Cohost architects your setup based on your offers and how members move through them.
Activity feed or chat?
Feed for content, chat for real-time. AI Cohost recommends based on how your members actually connect.
What automations should I set up?
Onboarding, recognition, retention — in that order. AI Cohost prioritizes the ones that matter for your stage.
How do I set up multiple offers and audiences?
Separate pages, separate promos, separate audiences. AI Cohost helps you sequence them so they don't compete.
Imagine making these decisions based on what's working — with agents to do it for you coming next.
Hosts who complete a Community Design Plan are 3x more likely to hit $500/month in their first 90 days.
A tapping and emotional freedom techniques community reached $1.45M ARR with over 6,000 members learning to reduce stress on Mighty.
A real estate education community passed $542K ARR on Mighty after adding automations they didn't have on Circle.
A legal study community grew from 22,000 to 82,000 members and hit $167K ARR with 98% of engagement happening on mobile on Mighty.
A Taste of What's Inside
Chat with Cohost
A preview of the strategy and setup guidance waiting for you inside.
Community Design™
Your Big Purpose. Your pricing. Your monthly themes. Your launch plan. Strategy questions answered with a point of view.
Platform Set Up
Your spaces. Your automations. Your landing page. Your member journey. Setup decisions based on what's working.
A German-language parenting community reached $2.15M ARR within 2 years using the AI Co-Host to create engaging weekly challenges for their members on Mighty.
