Not Generic AI

AI built to grow community businesses

Most platforms bolt on AI to check a box. We trained AI Cohost on Community Design™ — the strategy behind $500M in community earnings. Trained on 8 years of what works (and what doesn't), AI Cohost doesn't just answer your questions.It'll gently tell you when you're underpricing. It'll highlight when your offer is too complicated. It'll share the exact growth funnels working right now — and how all of this applies to your unique idea.