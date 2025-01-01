Scale Plan
You've proven the model. Now it's time to automate it, grow it, or bring it to Mighty from a platform that's holding you back.
Designed to do more with less effort
your revenue potential
$12,000
Annual revenue from 25 members at $48/month*
offer 2 months free
Members
$2,150/year
Automations, Admin Features, and APIs for scaling
AI Cohost and Community Design™ tuned for scale
2 months free when you buy annually
*Scale Plans generate an average of $12,000/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.
How to Scale to $10,000/year and Beyond
Community Design™
The Scale Plan is for people ready to automate what's working. Add a second revenue stream. Or migrate from a platform that's only delivering 20% member-led activity. Our AI Cohost helps you design your next offer and set up the automations to run it.
Automate more of what's working
Add new courses, workshops, or membership levels
Migrate with a playbook built for smooth transitions
Serve Multiple Segments with One Platform
Member Experience
On Launch, you focused on your first group of members. On Scale, you can serve more groups simultaneously. Organize landing pages, promotions, and collections for different paths. Offer promo codes and installment payments to bring in more people.
Multi-Feature Spaces for simpler navigation
Plans to organize multiple programs
Promo codes, installments, and promotional banners
Why Upgrade to Scale
Admin Features
Let's be honest: this is why you're here. Scale unlocks the automations and integrations that make your life easier — Kit, Zapier, Delphi, affiliate programs, and basic APIs to connect your tech stack. When things start cooking with your first 10 members, or when you realize you're doing twice the work on other platforms for half the engagement, Mighty's Scale Plan is the move.
Automations to run your business while you sleep
Integrations with Kit, Zapier, affiliate platforms, and over 2,000+ embeds
Basic API access for CRM integration and custom features
The Admin Features to automate what's working and serve more groups
AI Cohost to help you get the most out of our automations, integrations, and API access