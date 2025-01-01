A Community that Becomes a Habit
Community
84% of activity on Mighty is member-led. Here's how.
Different communities, different styles
A feed or chat. The heart of your community. Pick one and start building.
Feed
Posts, polls, questions, and events
Everything your members come back for, all in one place.
Chat
Real-time conversations
The front door for communities leaving Slack, Discord, and WhatsApp — and discovering everything else Mighty can do.
A pediatric health community with just 85 members achieved 94% monthly active rate and 79% contributing in 30 days on Mighty.
An online university created its first true digital campus where 83% of students return monthly and 70% connect via the branded app on Mighty.
A horror fan community hit $515K ARR with 4,500 members making 2 million contributions — plus a 93% revenue retention rate on Mighty.
Polls & Questions
Questions and polls generate more comments and reactions across Mighty than any other type of content. It's how your members start talking to each other.
Multiple Choice Polls
Let members vote and see where they stand. Great for decisions, icebreakers, and sparking debate.
Open Questions
No options, just answers. Prompt members to share stories and experiences. The comments take off.
Scheduled Questions
Set up daily or weekly questions in advance. Keep the conversation going without lifting a finger.
AI Question Generator
Not sure what to ask? AI suggests questions tailored to your community. One click to post.
A spiritual transformation community reached $114K ARR with polls drawing 100+ responses and streaks driving daily participation.
A global leadership foundation united 1,026 fellows across 60+ countries on Mighty who were previously scattered across WhatsApp groups.
Livestream
A weekly livestream can be the heartbeat of a thriving community. Go live, get to know each other, and give everyone a reason to show up every week.
Live Chat & Reactions Members aren't just watching — they're talking, reacting, and connecting with each other live.
Guests on Screen Bring guests or members on screen for panels, interviews, and member spotlights.
HD Quality Stream in up to 1080p depending on your plan. Professional quality, native to your community.
Livestream
A weekly livestream can be the heartbeat of a thriving community. Go live, get to know each other, and give everyone a reason to show up every week.
Live Chat & Reactions Members aren't just watching — they're talking, reacting, and connecting with each other live.
Guests on Screen Bring guests or members on screen for panels, interviews, and member spotlights.
HD Quality Stream in up to 1080p depending on your plan. Professional quality, native to your community.
Events
Give your members a reason to show up. A calendar they'll check, events they'll RSVP to, and a rhythm that keeps them coming back.
Event Calendar All your events in one place. Members see what's coming and never miss what matters.
RSVPs & Reminders Members commit, get reminded, and show up. No more ghost events.
Paid Events Charge for access to a single event — a workshop, a masterclass, a live session. One event, one price.
A meditation community reached $864K ARR in its first month with monthly challenges, short journeys, and live events drawing 120+ RSVPs.
Gamification
Streaks and leaderboards you'd expect. Recognition you won't find anywhere else — members reward each other for your community's values.
Streaks
Members build momentum by showing up every day. A simple mechanic that creates a powerful habit.
Recognitions
Set your community values, and members recognize others with the points they get from streaks.
Leaderboards
Rank members by recognition earned, not activity. Your community decides who stands out.
A biblical languages community scaled to $139K ARR after launching recognitions that members actively use to track streaks and earn rewards.
Multiple Features in a Space
When you're just starting out, focus wins. But when you're ready to scale, Spaces that support more than one feature mean you can keep everything together — available on the Scale Plan and above.
One Space. Everything together.
Members stay in flow — no jumping between tabs.
What You Can Put in a Space
Courses
Lessons, quizzes, and certifications.
Activity Feed
Posts, polls, questions, and discussion.
Livestream
Go live with guests, live chat, and reactions.
Events
Live or virtual, one-time or recurring.
Members
See who's in the Space and connect.
Pages
Simple web pages to add detail or guidance.
Turn features on or off.
You design the experience.
One place to go. 84% member-led activity. That's what happens when members don't get lost.
Welcome Checklist
Turn new members into active contributors. A step-by-step welcome checklist they'll actually complete.
99%
of profitable Mighty Networks use the Welcome Checklist
92%
of profitable Mighty Networks customize it
Extend What Your Community Can Do
Extensions
Embeds, integrations, and APIs. Bring in content, connect the tools you already use, and build what you need.
Embeds
If it's on the internet, it works with Mighty. YouTube, Spotify, Google Docs, Canva, your AI twin — 2,000+ apps your members can use without leaving your community.
Integrations
Zapier Kit for email, Delphi for AI twins, Zapier for everything else. Plus tracking pixels for Google Analytics, Meta and TikTok. Connect once, stay connected.
APIs
Trigger SMS notifications. Create custom leaderboards. Build custom apps. Whatever you need. Your community, extended.
Embeds
If it's on the internet, it works with Mighty. YouTube, Spotify, Google Docs, Canva, your AI twin — 2,000+ apps your members can use without leaving your community.
Integrations
Zapier Kit for email, Delphi for AI twins, Zapier for everything else. Plus tracking pixels for Google Analytics, Meta and TikTok. Connect once, stay connected.
APIs
Trigger SMS notifications. Create custom leaderboards. Build custom apps. Whatever you need. Your community, extended.
Start your free trial
14 Days. No Credit Card Required.