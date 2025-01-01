A Community that Becomes a Habit

Community

84% of activity on Mighty is member-led. Here's how.

Different communities, different styles

A feed or chat. The heart of your community. Pick one and start building.

Feed
Feed interface showing posts, polls, and discussions

Posts, polls, questions, and events

Everything your members come back for, all in one place.

Chat
Chat interface showing real-time conversations

Real-time conversations

The front door for communities leaving Slack, Discord, and WhatsApp — and discovering everything else Mighty can do.

Background image
A pediatric health community with just 85 members achieved 94% monthly active rate and 79% contributing in 30 days on Mighty.
Background image
An online university created its first true digital campus where 83% of students return monthly and 70% connect via the branded app on Mighty.
Background image
A horror fan community hit $515K ARR with 4,500 members making 2 million contributions — plus a 93% revenue retention rate on Mighty.

Polls & Questions

Questions and polls generate more comments and reactions across Mighty than any other type of content. It's how your members start talking to each other.

Polls and Questions interface

Multiple Choice Polls

Let members vote and see where they stand. Great for decisions, icebreakers, and sparking debate.

Open Questions

No options, just answers. Prompt members to share stories and experiences. The comments take off.

Scheduled Questions

Set up daily or weekly questions in advance. Keep the conversation going without lifting a finger.

AI Question Generator

Not sure what to ask? AI suggests questions tailored to your community. One click to post.

Background image
A spiritual transformation community reached $114K ARR with polls drawing 100+ responses and streaks driving daily participation.
Background image
A global leadership foundation united 1,026 fellows across 60+ countries on Mighty who were previously scattered across WhatsApp groups.

Livestream

A weekly livestream can be the heartbeat of a thriving community. Go live, get to know each other, and give everyone a reason to show up every week.

Live Chat & Reactions Members aren't just watching — they're talking, reacting, and connecting with each other live.

Guests on Screen Bring guests or members on screen for panels, interviews, and member spotlights.

HD Quality Stream in up to 1080p depending on your plan. Professional quality, native to your community.

Livestream

A weekly livestream can be the heartbeat of a thriving community. Go live, get to know each other, and give everyone a reason to show up every week.

Live Chat & Reactions Members aren't just watching — they're talking, reacting, and connecting with each other live.

Guests on Screen Bring guests or members on screen for panels, interviews, and member spotlights.

HD Quality Stream in up to 1080p depending on your plan. Professional quality, native to your community.

Events

Give your members a reason to show up. A calendar they'll check, events they'll RSVP to, and a rhythm that keeps them coming back.

Event Calendar All your events in one place. Members see what's coming and never miss what matters.

RSVPs & Reminders Members commit, get reminded, and show up. No more ghost events.

Paid Events Charge for access to a single event — a workshop, a masterclass, a live session. One event, one price.

Background image
A meditation community reached $864K ARR in its first month with monthly challenges, short journeys, and live events drawing 120+ RSVPs.

Gamification

Streaks and leaderboards you'd expect. Recognition you won't find anywhere else — members reward each other for your community's values.

Gamification interface with streaks and leaderboards

Streaks

Members build momentum by showing up every day. A simple mechanic that creates a powerful habit.

Recognitions

Set your community values, and members recognize others with the points they get from streaks.

Leaderboards

Rank members by recognition earned, not activity. Your community decides who stands out.

Background image
A biblical languages community scaled to $139K ARR after launching recognitions that members actively use to track streaks and earn rewards.

Multiple Features in a Space

When you're just starting out, focus wins. But when you're ready to scale, Spaces that support more than one feature mean you can keep everything together — available on the Scale Plan and above.

One Space. Everything together.

Members stay in flow — no jumping between tabs.

What You Can Put in a Space
Courses

Lessons, quizzes, and certifications.

Activity Feed

Posts, polls, questions, and discussion.

Livestream

Go live with guests, live chat, and reactions.

Events

Live or virtual, one-time or recurring.

Members

See who's in the Space and connect.

Pages

Simple web pages to add detail or guidance.

Turn features on or off.

You design the experience.

One place to go. 84% member-led activity. That's what happens when members don't get lost.

Welcome Checklist

Turn new members into active contributors. A step-by-step welcome checklist they'll actually complete.

99%

of profitable Mighty Networks use the Welcome Checklist

92%

of profitable Mighty Networks customize it

Extend What Your Community Can Do

Extensions

Embeds, integrations, and APIs. Bring in content, connect the tools you already use, and build what you need.

Mighty Networks Extensions

Embeds

If it's on the internet, it works with Mighty. YouTube, Spotify, Google Docs, Canva, your AI twin — 2,000+ apps your members can use without leaving your community.

Integrations

Zapier Kit for email, Delphi for AI twins, Zapier for everything else. Plus tracking pixels for Google Analytics, Meta and TikTok. Connect once, stay connected.

APIs

Trigger SMS notifications. Create custom leaderboards. Build custom apps. Whatever you need. Your community, extended.

Embeds

If it's on the internet, it works with Mighty. YouTube, Spotify, Google Docs, Canva, your AI twin — 2,000+ apps your members can use without leaving your community.

Integrations

Zapier Kit for email, Delphi for AI twins, Zapier for everything else. Plus tracking pixels for Google Analytics, Meta and TikTok. Connect once, stay connected.

APIs

Trigger SMS notifications. Create custom leaderboards. Build custom apps. Whatever you need. Your community, extended.

Mighty Networks Extensions

See the complete list of community features

Community is just the start.

Members to connect. Courses to teach. Revenue to earn. Marketing to grow. Admin to run it all.

Courses

Courses

Courses

Courses

Members

Members

Marketing

Marketing

Payments

Payments

Admin

Admin

AI Cohost

AI Cohost

