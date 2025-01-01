Mighty Networks vs. Circle

$500M in Host earnings this year. Circle? $250M.Mighty Networks is built to get you impact and revenue. Circle is built to look "complete."

Try Mighty For Free

from 80k+ ratings

Mighty Networks gets superior results

Real communities. Real relationships. Real revenue. Real results.

Superior Results Image 0
Superior Results Image 0
Superior Results Image 1
Superior Results Image 2
Superior Results Image 3
Superior Results Image 4

How Mighty Gets You Superior Results

Why Circle communities underperform

Mighty has powered $500M in community earnings this year. 2x what Circle reports. Sadly, when creators move from Circle to Mighty, we see the same 3 consistent mistakes.

Charge too little

Circle lacks the strategy, data, or support to enable their creators to charge correctly.On Mighty, the average price of a paid community is $48/mo or $500+/year. That's why our Hosts have earned $500M this year.

Sell access, not relationships

Circle is designed to create access to content. Mighty is built for member-to-member relationships.We can predict with 93% accuracy whether a community will succeed based on those relationships. That's why Mighty has 84% member-led activity vs. Circle's 20%.

Build with complexity

Circle's upfront interface requires complexity and expense later. You need more spaces – and Circle charges for each one.Mighty is built to start simple and scale multiple offers with power and flexibility – without sacrificing growth or revenue.

The results on Mighty speak for themselves.

$500M

Host earnings vs. $250M on Circle

$500M

Host earnings vs. $250M on Circle

84%

Member-led activity vs. Circle's 20%

84%

Member-led activity vs. Circle's 20%

59%

of members return weekly, Circle doesn't report

59%

of members return weekly, Circle doesn't report

80%

Annual revenue retention, Circle doesn't report

80%

Annual revenue retention, Circle doesn't report

Mighty Networks builds superior software

Mighty vs. Circle Mobile Apps

Mighty does weekly app updates. Circle doesn't.

On Mighty, over 60% of all activity happens on mobile. Circle gives you a web wrapper. Mighty gives you real iOS and Android apps on your members' homescreens. That's the difference between a bookmark and a habit.

Mighty releases weekly

Mighty releases weekly

Mighty Networks ships weekly updates to our primary Mighty Networks iOS and Android apps and Mighty Pro branded apps.

Circle doesn't

Circle doesn't

Circle releases ~12 updates a year to their main app. For CirclePlus, there are several communities that have not had an app update in over a year.

Mighty vs. Circle Shipping Pace

Mighty has shipped 111+ features in 2025

Weekly app updates and 111 new features this year, all focused on what actually drives engagement, growth, and revenue.

Mighty vs. Circle Shipping Pace

Don't Take Our Word For It

What superior software gets you? Members who love it

Mighty Networks prices for your revenue, Circle prices for theirs

Circle charges per Space and optimizes for their growth. Mighty optimizes for yours. Just take 2 comparable plans on Circle and Mighty. Who has the advantage? Mighty.

Circle

Mighty

The Advantage

Price

$199/mo

$189/mo

Mighty saves you $120/year

Automations

20/month

Unlimited

Mighty unlimited

Bulk Actions

20/month

Unlimited

Mighty unlimited

Admins

5

Unlimited

Mighty unlimited

Moderators

15

Unlimited

Mighty unlimited

Spaces

30

Unlimited

Mighty unlimited

Storage

500GB

2TB

Mighty 4x more

Livestream Viewers

200

500

Mighty 2.5x more

Mighty Networks is solving the hardest problems in community

Mighty Networks is solving the hardest problems in community

Mighty gets you actual engagement, growth, and payoff for your work.

Circle builds to check boxes. Mighty builds for outcomes. That's why 78% of Mighty communities are growing through member word-of-mouth, not more email marketing. That's why Hosts go from 80% churn to 80% retention after switching to Mighty. That's why Mighty Hosts earn $500M while Circle Hosts earn $250M.Getting results like Mighty's requires a mission to solve community's hardest problems.Circle adds features. Mighty gets results.

Superior results. Superior software. A vision for what's next.

Mighty Networks doesn't just help you build a community. We help you build a thriving business.The platform that's generating $500M in Host earnings. Strategy backed by 8 years of exclusive data. The vision to solve community's hardest problems.We'd love to have you on Mighty Networks.

Try Mighty For Free
Vision for what's next

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required

Start Today

Explore Pricing

No hidden fees

See All Plans

Get a Custom Demo

Branded apps make a difference

Talk to Sales

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterShowcasePartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterShowcasePartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.