Integrations

Generate Links for Events in Seconds

Native Zoom

Built-in livestreaming or Zoom — it's your decision. Connect once, launch meetings anytime.

Launch meetings and go live as you wish

Connect Zoom and create links instantly

A built-in connection makes it simple & intuitive

Kit

Sync Members to Kit's Email Marketing Automatically

Members sync instantly. Segment by tags. Send the right emails to the right people.

Automatically sync members

Bright Mighty content modules right into your Kit editor

Use tags to automatically segment members for specific outreach and promotions

Set Up Your Own AI Digital Twin

Delphi

Train an AI version of yourself and embed it directly in your community. Members get answers anytime — in your voice.

Train your digital twin on your content and expertise

Embed it in any Space or course

Scale your presence without scaling your time

Zapier

Automate Beyond Mighty

Connect to hundreds of apps. Trigger actions anywhere your business runs.

Expanding library of Zapier triggers and actions

Assists for content creation

Simple connections to make managing network and Space membership a snap

Track What Matters

Tracking Codes

Google Analytics, Meta Pixel, TikTok Pixel — see where your members come from.

Support for Google Analytics

Meta Pixel

TikTok Pixel

