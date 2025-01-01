Integrations

Connect What You Already Use
Generate Links for Events in Seconds
Native Zoom
Built-in livestreaming or Zoom — it's your decision. Connect once, launch meetings anytime.
Launch meetings and go live as you wish
Connect Zoom and create links instantly
A built-in connection makes it simple & intuitive
Sync Members to Kit's Email Marketing Automatically
Kit
Members sync instantly. Segment by tags. Send the right emails to the right people.
Automatically sync members
Bright Mighty content modules right into your Kit editor
Use tags to automatically segment members for specific outreach and promotions
Set Up Your Own AI Digital Twin
Delphi
Train an AI version of yourself and embed it directly in your community. Members get answers anytime — in your voice.
Train your digital twin on your content and expertise
Embed it in any Space or course
Scale your presence without scaling your time
Automate Beyond Mighty
Zapier
Connect to hundreds of apps. Trigger actions anywhere your business runs.
Expanding library of Zapier triggers and actions
Assists for content creation
Simple connections to make managing network and Space membership a snap
Track What Matters
Tracking Codes
Google Analytics, Meta Pixel, TikTok Pixel — see where your members come from.
Support for Google Analytics
Meta Pixel
TikTok Pixel
