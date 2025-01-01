$500M Earned by Hosts in 2025
Payments
Charge for memberships, courses, events, and bundles. Mighty handles checkout — you get the revenue.
A coaching membership sold 847 seats at $2,497 each, generating over $2.1M in revenue on Mighty.
A health innovation network runs three paid tiers at $208, $833, and $2,083 per month inside one unified hub on Mighty.
Native Payments Make the Difference
Checkout that converts
A clean, fast checkout flow — on web and mobile. No friction. No drop-off. Members pay and get started in seconds.
Beautiful marketing moments
Present your offer with your own images or videos, branding, and structure.
Instant access
Members pay and they're in. No waiting, no manual approvals, no extra steps.
Price It Your Way
Flexible Payment Options
Meet your members where they are. More options means fewer objections.
Multiple Intervals
Annual, monthly, weekly, daily, or one-time payment intervals.
Installment Plans
Break big purchases into smaller payments.
Promo Codes
Run flash sales, reward loyal members, or test pricing.
Multiple Currencies
Members pay in their local currency. You get paid in yours.
A hairstylist education community earned $158K in their first year with $49/month memberships on Mighty.
What to offer. What to charge. How to start.
What are people buying?
Community and accountability, not just more content or access to you.Start with a Community Design™ membership — monthly themes, a weekly calendar, and daily questions for people on the same path.
What will people pay?
People pay attention to what they pay for. The average membership on Mighty is $48/month.High enough to attract committed members. Low enough to say yes.
How do I get my first 10 members?
Start with your existing contacts. They may be your ideal member or know your ideal member.Starting Hosts on our Launch Plan make an average of $4,800/year following this strategy.
A pediatric health community with 85 members hit $172K ARR while maintaining 94% monthly active rate on Mighty.
A women's faith and empowerment community hit 100% active member rate and $48.9K ARR on Mighty.
Revenue on Autopilot
Top Payments Automations
Tag new buyers. Unlock access instantly. Follow up on cancellations. Automations are one of the key reasons communities on Mighty are so profitable.
Tag New Buyers
When someone purchases a plan, add a tag. Now you can message buyers separately from browsers.
Unlock Access Instantly
When someone buys, invite them to the right spaces automatically. No manual work. No waiting.
Celebrate the Purchase
When someone converts from a free trial, trigger confetti and a welcome message.
Follow Up on Cancellations
When someone cancels, automatically add a tag and send a message.
VIP Invitation
When a member renews for 6+ months or upgrades to a higher plan, invite them to an exclusive space.
A certification community for tax professionals filled a $9,995 program while running weekly coaching and cohorts on Mighty.
