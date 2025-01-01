$500M Earned by Hosts in 2025

Payments

Charge for memberships, courses, events, and bundles. Mighty handles checkout — you get the revenue.

A coaching membership sold 847 seats at $2,497 each, generating over $2.1M in revenue on Mighty.
A health innovation network runs three paid tiers at $208, $833, and $2,083 per month inside one unified hub on Mighty.

Native Payments Make the Difference

Checkout that converts

A clean, fast checkout flow — on web and mobile. No friction. No drop-off. Members pay and get started in seconds.

Beautiful marketing moments

Present your offer with your own images or videos, branding, and structure.

Instant access

Members pay and they're in. No waiting, no manual approvals, no extra steps.

Checkout flow showing Productivity for Professors membership purchase

Price It Your Way

Flexible Payment Options

Meet your members where they are. More options means fewer objections.

Multiple Intervals

Annual, monthly, weekly, daily, or one-time payment intervals.

Installment Plans

Break big purchases into smaller payments.

Promo Codes

Run flash sales, reward loyal members, or test pricing.

Multiple Currencies

Members pay in their local currency. You get paid in yours.

A hairstylist education community earned $158K in their first year with $49/month memberships on Mighty.

What to offer. What to charge. How to start.

Mobile app showing weekly highlights and community engagement
What are people buying?

Community and accountability, not just more content or access to you.Start with a Community Design™ membership — monthly themes, a weekly calendar, and daily questions for people on the same path.

What will people pay?

People pay attention to what they pay for. The average membership on Mighty is $48/month.High enough to attract committed members. Low enough to say yes.

How do I get my first 10 members?

Start with your existing contacts. They may be your ideal member or know your ideal member.Starting Hosts on our Launch Plan make an average of $4,800/year following this strategy.

A pediatric health community with 85 members hit $172K ARR while maintaining 94% monthly active rate on Mighty.
A women's faith and empowerment community hit 100% active member rate and $48.9K ARR on Mighty.

Revenue on Autopilot

Top Payments Automations

Tag new buyers. Unlock access instantly. Follow up on cancellations. Automations are one of the key reasons communities on Mighty are so profitable.

Tag New Buyers

When someone purchases a plan, add a tag. Now you can message buyers separately from browsers.

Unlock Access Instantly

When someone buys, invite them to the right spaces automatically. No manual work. No waiting.

Celebrate the Purchase

When someone converts from a free trial, trigger confetti and a welcome message.

Follow Up on Cancellations

When someone cancels, automatically add a tag and send a message.

VIP Invitation

When a member renews for 6+ months or upgrades to a higher plan, invite them to an exclusive space.

A certification community for tax professionals filled a $9,995 program while running weekly coaching and cohorts on Mighty.

See the complete list of marketing features

See All Features

Payments are just the start.

A community to gather. Members to connect. Courses to teach. Marketing to grow. Admin to run it all.

Community

Community

Courses

Courses

Members

Members

Marketing

Marketing

Admin

Admin

AI Cohost

AI Cohost

Build your $48/mo offer.

14 Days. No Credit Card Required.

