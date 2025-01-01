Real Relationships, Not Just Profiles
Members
84% of activity on Mighty is member-led. Your members don't just show up for you — they show up for each other.We call it people magic.
This Is People Magic
People who show up for each other
Most platforms make you the bottleneck. Mighty makes you the host of a party that runs itself.When members connect with each other, they stay — and people magic AI makes sure those connections happen faster.
A company that runs Greek island retreats launched a £8.99/mo digital memberships on Mighty to keep transformation going between events.
A veterans healing community hit 1 million contributions in one year with just 2,200 members on Mighty.
A machine knitting community grew to $183K ARR with knit-alongs and challenges that keep hobbyists coming back month after month on Mighty.
Member Profiles
Every member has a profile that shows who they are, what they've earned, and what you have in common.
Show Similarities
Members see what they have in common with other members — same answers, same location, same transition.
Custom Fields
Ask what matters. Location, goals, experience — whatever helps members find each other.
Badges & Streaks
Show founding members, courses completed, challenges finished, and recognition earned.
Explore Who's Here
Every profile is an opportunity to see who other similar members are throughout the community.
Members Near You Meet members in the same city, region, or timezone. Online connections become real-world ones.
Members Like You Meet members with similar answers, similar journeys, similar goals.
Explore Who's Here
Every profile is an opportunity to see who other similar members are throughout the community.
Build Real Relationships
The moment a member reaches out directly is the moment a relationship starts. Chat. Comments. Direct messaging.
Direct Messages See someone interesting in a post, event, or profile? One tap to chat.
Text & Voice Notes Type a message or send a voice note in private or group chats.
Group Introductions People magic builds the groups, members build relationships.
93% Accuracy
Can member connections predict your success?
Our data shows with 93% accuracy a community succeeds or fails based on the number and frequency of members talking to each other. That's why we shout from the rooftops about Mighty's 84% member-led activity rate.
Engage
Questions spark conversation. Comments deepen it. Chat keeps it going.
Polls & Questions
The most natural way for members to share their stories and discover each other.
Comments
Comments triggers notifications. The more members contribute, the more others return.
Chat
Real-time conversations that deepen relationships and bring people back.
A nutrigenomics community for health practitioners using genetic testing grew to 7,295 members and $180K ARR on Mighty.
Members Who Feel Seen Stay Longer
Top Member Automations
Welcome new members. Recognize the engaged. Re-engage the quiet. Automations are one of the key reasons communities on Mighty retain so well.
Welcome New Members
When someone joins, trigger confetti and a personal message.
Recognize First Posts
When a member makes their first contribution, add a badge. Make participation visible.
Reward Contributors
Earn a badge for 10 posts. At 50, get a community leader badge.
Nudge the Inactive
When a member goes quiet for a week, send a message to bring them back.
Upgrade the Engaged
When a member reaches a contribution milestone, invite them to an advanced space.
A faith, family, and finance community grew 1,000+ small groups across 77 countries — 2.5 years ahead of schedule on Mighty.
A singles community grew to 222 members in their first 90 days with 100% active member rate on Mighty.
A beauty professional community passed 1,000 members and 5,000 contributions in their first months — driven by word of mouth on Mighty.
