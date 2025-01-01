Real Relationships, Not Just Profiles

Members

84% of activity on Mighty is member-led. Your members don't just show up for you — they show up for each other.We call it people magic.

People who show up for each other

Most platforms make you the bottleneck. Mighty makes you the host of a party that runs itself.When members connect with each other, they stay — and people magic AI makes sure those connections happen faster.

A company that runs Greek island retreats launched a £8.99/mo digital memberships on Mighty to keep transformation going between events.
A veterans healing community hit 1 million contributions in one year with just 2,200 members on Mighty.
A machine knitting community grew to $183K ARR with knit-alongs and challenges that keep hobbyists coming back month after month on Mighty.

Member Profiles

Every member has a profile that shows who they are, what they've earned, and what you have in common.

Show Similarities

Members see what they have in common with other members — same answers, same location, same transition.

Custom Fields

Ask what matters. Location, goals, experience — whatever helps members find each other.

Badges & Streaks

Show founding members, courses completed, challenges finished, and recognition earned.

Build Real Relationships

The moment a member reaches out directly is the moment a relationship starts. Chat. Comments. Direct messaging.

Direct Messages See someone interesting in a post, event, or profile? One tap to chat.

Text & Voice Notes Type a message or send a voice note in private or group chats.

Group Introductions People magic builds the groups, members build relationships.

93% Accuracy

Can member connections predict your success?

Our data shows with 93% accuracy a community succeeds or fails based on the number and frequency of members talking to each other. That's why we shout from the rooftops about Mighty's 84% member-led activity rate.

Engage

Questions spark conversation. Comments deepen it. Chat keeps it going.

Polls & Questions

The most natural way for members to share their stories and discover each other.

Comments

Comments triggers notifications. The more members contribute, the more others return.

Chat

Real-time conversations that deepen relationships and bring people back.

A nutrigenomics community for health practitioners using genetic testing grew to 7,295 members and $180K ARR on Mighty.

Members Who Feel Seen Stay Longer

Top Member Automations

Welcome new members. Recognize the engaged. Re-engage the quiet. Automations are one of the key reasons communities on Mighty retain so well.

Welcome New Members

When someone joins, trigger confetti and a personal message.

Recognize First Posts

When a member makes their first contribution, add a badge. Make participation visible.

Reward Contributors

Earn a badge for 10 posts. At 50, get a community leader badge.

Nudge the Inactive

When a member goes quiet for a week, send a message to bring them back.

Upgrade the Engaged

When a member reaches a contribution milestone, invite them to an advanced space.

A faith, family, and finance community grew 1,000+ small groups across 77 countries — 2.5 years ahead of schedule on Mighty.
A singles community grew to 222 members in their first 90 days with 100% active member rate on Mighty.
A beauty professional community passed 1,000 members and 5,000 contributions in their first months — driven by word of mouth on Mighty.

Members are just the start.

A community to gather. Courses to teach. Revenue to earn. Marketing to grow. Admin to run it all.

