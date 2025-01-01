Growth Plan

More funnels. More landing pages. More support. Growth is for people ready to scale faster — with more guidance and support along the way.

Start a free 14-day trial

Growth Plan

Designed for more funnels, more members, more revenue

your revenue potential

$48,000

Annual revenue from 100 members at $48/month*

Your ROI

10.3x

Make Back Period

2 months

$

$

offer 2 months free

Members

Growth Plan

$4,250

/year

Automations, Admin Features, and AI for Growth

AI Cohost and Community Design™ tuned for Growth

2 months free when you buy annually



*Growth Plans generate an average of $48,000/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.

Know What's Working Right Now

Community Design™

You've scaled. Now it's time to multiply. Our AI Cohost is tuned for growth — helping you pick the funnels converting now:Challenges. Live events. Flash sales with short promotions and bonuses. Email campaigns. Member referral programs.You'll also get access to an exclusive community and weekly masterminds with experts from our team and Hosts on the same path.

AI Cohost tuned for growth strategies

Weekly masterminds with experts and Hosts

The funnels working right now

Community Design
Member Engagement

Run Multiple Funnels at Once

Member Engagement

Growth unlocks simultaneous landing pages, promotions, and funnels — the tools that turn your community into a lead generation machine.Run multiple campaigns to different audiences. Create focus and urgency with limited access. Add Delphi for AI-powered engagement. Convert more prospects into paying members.

Multiple landing pages and promotions at once

Limited memberships for focus and urgency

Delphi integration for AI-powered engagement

Member Engagement

Why Upgrade to Growth

Admin Features

At this level, you need more firepower. Advanced automations. Simultaneous promotions. Access to more APIs.The Growth Plan gets you to the door of Mighty Pro — where branded apps and dedicated strategists turn $48,000 into $120,000 and beyond.

Advanced automations and promotions

Custom SSO and white-label emails

Higher API limits for custom builds

Admin Features

See the complete list of Growth Plan features

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

