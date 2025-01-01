Growth Plan
More funnels. More landing pages. More support. Growth is for people ready to scale faster — with more guidance and support along the way.
Growth Plan
Designed for more funnels, more members, more revenue
your revenue potential
$48,000
Annual revenue from 100 members at $48/month*
$
$
offer 2 months free
Members
Growth Plan
$4,250/year
Automations, Admin Features, and AI for Growth
AI Cohost and Community Design™ tuned for Growth
2 months free when you buy annually
*Growth Plans generate an average of $48,000/year. This is a representative offer. No guarantee of results.
Know What's Working Right Now
Community Design™
You've scaled. Now it's time to multiply. Our AI Cohost is tuned for growth — helping you pick the funnels converting now:Challenges. Live events. Flash sales with short promotions and bonuses. Email campaigns. Member referral programs.You'll also get access to an exclusive community and weekly masterminds with experts from our team and Hosts on the same path.
AI Cohost tuned for growth strategies
Weekly masterminds with experts and Hosts
The funnels working right now
Run Multiple Funnels at Once
Member Engagement
Growth unlocks simultaneous landing pages, promotions, and funnels — the tools that turn your community into a lead generation machine.Run multiple campaigns to different audiences. Create focus and urgency with limited access. Add Delphi for AI-powered engagement. Convert more prospects into paying members.
Multiple landing pages and promotions at once
Limited memberships for focus and urgency
Delphi integration for AI-powered engagement
Why Upgrade to Growth
Admin Features
At this level, you need more firepower. Advanced automations. Simultaneous promotions. Access to more APIs.The Growth Plan gets you to the door of Mighty Pro — where branded apps and dedicated strategists turn $48,000 into $120,000 and beyond.
Advanced automations and promotions
Custom SSO and white-label emails
Higher API limits for custom builds
More funnels to capture more members and revenue
AI Cohost and our exclusive growth community to ensure you know the funnels working right now